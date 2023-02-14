U.S. markets closed

Half Year Results Briefing

Allkem Limited
·1 min read
Allkem Limited
Allkem Limited

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) (“Allkem” or “the Company”) will release its FY23 Half Year Financial Results on Friday, 24 February 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Acting CFO, Christian Cortes will conduct a live webcast briefing at 11:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem’s website, www.allkem.co. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company’s website.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000

Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: +61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Connect


info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co

 

 

 


