Half Year Results Investor Webinar / Call

Perseus Mining Limited
·1 min read
In this article:
  PMNXF
Perseus Mining Limited
Perseus Mining Limited

PERTH, Western Australia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its FY22 Half Year Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday February 23, 2022.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday February 23, 2022

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am

Canada: Tuesday February 22, 2022

Toronto – 5:00pm

Vancouver – 2:00pm

UK: Tuesday February 22, 2022

London – 10:00pm


Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-k_2wwfcQOOy-G9dF93pWw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 813 1912 1929

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location

Australia

Singapore

Canada

USA

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Dial in
Number

+61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

+65 3165 1065

+1 778 907 2071

+1 669 900 9128

+64 9 884 6780

+44 203 901 7895



ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM


CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Claire Hall

Corporate Communications
claire.hall@perseusmining.com


International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kecdxnuUGW

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.


