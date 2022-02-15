Half Year Results Investor Webinar / Call
- PMNXF
PERTH, Western Australia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its FY22 Half Year Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday February 23, 2022.
CALL DETAILS
Australia: Wednesday February 23, 2022
Canada: Tuesday February 22, 2022
UK: Tuesday February 22, 2022
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-k_2wwfcQOOy-G9dF93pWw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 813 1912 1929
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
Location
Australia
Singapore
Canada
USA
New Zealand
United Kingdom
Dial in
+61 8 7150 1149
+65 3165 1065
+1 778 907 2071
+1 669 900 9128
+64 9 884 6780
+44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kecdxnuUGW
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.