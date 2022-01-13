U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,703.13
    -23.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,331.85
    +41.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,017.38
    -171.01 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,190.21
    +14.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.69
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1468
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7220
    -0.0030 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0450
    -0.6210 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,157.52
    -389.45 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.54
    -13.02 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT AND INFORMATION ABOUT THE NUMBER OF EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS AND THE EXCHANGED VOLUME REGARDING THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT OF SOCIETE GENERALE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Société Générale
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT AND INFORMATION ABOUT THE NUMBER OF EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS AND THE EXCHANGED VOLUME REGARDING THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT OF SOCIETE GENERALE

Regulated Information

Paris, 13 January 2022

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2021:

  • 33,500 shares

  • 3,921,731.00 €

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2021, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 33 500 shares

  • 3,933,126.00 €

No transaction has been executed on purchases and sales from 1st January to 31st December 2021 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.
As a reminder, the liquidity contract has temporarily been suspended from 04th November to 31st December throughout the shares buyback period.

Contacts presse :

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) fell more than 10% at the open on Thursday after the space tourism start-up announced plans to raise up to $500 million in new debt. Virgin Galactic made history last summer when it launched founder Richard Branson into space, but the news has been mostly bad for investors in the months since. A combination of technical glitches and delayed timelines has caused the stock to lose nearly 75% of its value in the last six months, and Virgin Galactic now does not expect to commence regularly scheduled tourist flights until late 2022 at the earliest.

  • Taiwan semiconductor beats Q4 targets, stocks jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Taiwan Semiconductor stock is rising after the company reported Q4 earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Wednesday, buying three stocks that are trading 45% to 81% below last year's highs.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy This Newly Minted Dividend King

    Last month, the diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) raised its quarterly dividend 4.4% from $0.45 to $0.47 per share. Abbott seems to be a thriving business based on its growing sales and profitability.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2022

    Retirement is about protecting your nest egg, and living off it. These high-yield dividend stocks can help you.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 undervalued stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. The world is experiencing innovation and change at a rate never seen before. After the Covid […]

  • Alibaba Stock Is Headed for Its Biggest Drop of the Year

    Alibaba stock has been on a tear to start the year, but its two-day winning streak looks like it’s about to end. Alibaba stock has risen in five of the year’s eight trading days including a two-day winning streak as investors sold U.S. tech titans and looked for alternatives elsewhere. Alibaba stock was off 3.2% at 10 a.m. in U.S. trading, which would be its largest decline since falling 3.4% on Dec. 31.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Ford Market Cap Tops $100 Billion for First Time on EV Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s market value topped $100 billion for the first time as investors bet on the 118-year-old automaker’s prospects in the dawning electric age.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectFord shares rose

  • 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Make Comebacks in 2022

    These ARK Innovation ETF holdings are trading at bargain valuations, but their longer-term outlooks are promising.

  • 10 Stocks Under $25 to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $25 to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Under $25 to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Coatue Management, a technology-themed investment management company, was founded by Philippe Laffont in 1999. […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed after record jump in wholesale prices, rise in jobless claims

    U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday as investors considered a fresh read on weekly unemployment claims and wholesale price inflation out of Washington.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The reason is that the world needs an "all of the above" energy strategy if it hopes to satisfy demand increases arising from emerging-market economies. Chevron, with a market capitalization of $245 billion, is probably the least exciting of this trio. For starters, the company's business is highly diversified, with operations spanning from oil drilling to refining and chemicals, providing balance to its cash flows in a historically volatile industry.

  • Virgin Galactic to offer $425 million of convertible bonds that mature in 2027

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is planning to offer $425 million of convertible bonds that mature in 2027 in a private offering. The company plans to use the proceeds of the deal to fund working capital, for general and administrative matters and capex to advance the development of its spacecraft fleet for high-volume commercial service. It will also use part of the deal to fund capped call transactions that aim to minimize dilution, once the bonds are converted to stock. Shares

  • Is Snap Stock A Buy As It Prepares Augmented Reality For The Metaverse?

    Snap, creator of the Snapchat app, is breaking new ground in the field of augmented reality and is in a good position to cash in on the metavese. Is Snap stock a buy?

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Breaks Out After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • Guardian Fund: “The Migration to the Public Cloud is a Massive Opportunity for Cloudflare (NET)”

    Guardian Fund, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In 2021, the return of the Guardian Fund was 3.27%, measured in euros and net of fees and expenses. This compares to 28.71% for the S&P 500 Index, measured in U.S. dollars, and including […]