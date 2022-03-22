U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,594.00
    +158.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,390.75
    +20.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.60
    +6.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.82
    +0.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1027
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3350
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    -0.78 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3245
    +0.0077 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.5290
    +1.0610 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,914.88
    +1,660.48 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.32
    +51.28 (+5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.49
    +33.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Half Of Workers Would Rather Quit Than Return To The Office Full Time, Robert Half Research Shows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RHI
    Watchlist

  • Majority of companies want staff back on-site, which could lead to turnover

  • Working parents and millennials most likely to look for a new job if required to be in the office five days a week

  • Future of work expert offers strategies for shifting to a flexible model that benefits all

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of uncertainty, many companies are eager to call employees back to the office for good, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. In a survey of more than 2,300 senior managers in the U.S., two-thirds of respondents (66%) said they want their teams to work on-site full time as COVID-19-related restrictions ease. This is down five points from a similar survey conducted last year, suggesting some companies have warmed up to the idea of flexible work.

Robert Half research reveals employers&#39; return-to-office plans and the potential risk of requiring employees to work on-site five days a week.
Robert Half research reveals employers' return-to-office plans and the potential risk of requiring employees to work on-site five days a week.

Hybrid work models give employers and employees flexibility and choice and are the way forward.

Currently, only 1 in 3 senior managers support long-term hybrid schedules (where staff can divide time between the office and another location) and employees' ability to choose where they work. Those in technology (37%) are most open to flexibility.

View an infographic of the research highlights.

The Risk of an Employee Exodus

Return-to-office plans may lead to more resignations, separate research from Robert Half shows. In a survey of more than 1,000 professionals, half of respondents currently working from home (50%) would look for a new job that offers remote options if their company required employees to return to the office full time, up 16 points from one year ago. Working parents (55%) and millennial professionals (65%) are mostly likely to quit if called back.

"Employers may be holding onto the idea that the office is the best place to collaborate, innovate and get things done — but workers feel otherwise," said Robert Half senior executive director Paul McDonald. "Companies already face retention challenges, and taking away remote options will only exacerbate the problem. Hybrid work models give employers and employees flexibility and choice and are the way forward."

How to Embrace a Flexible Work Model

Companies may want to adopt a long-term hybrid work model but not know where to start. Trisha Plovie, senior vice president of future of work at Robert Half, offers five questions to help guide the process:

  1. How will you define "hybrid"? Will employees be required to come to the office certain days each week or only for specific purposes, such as trainings or team building?

  2. How can you improve your onboarding experience? As you hire remote employees, consider how you will make them feel welcome, supported and part of a team they might never meet in person.

  3. Do you have the right technology to support effective communication and collaboration? Consider what new tools to implement to create a seamless experience for onsite and remote staff.

  4. What business processes will be impacted? Anticipate problems, adjust workflows and ensure everyone has access to the resources they need.

  5. How will you build and maintain engagement and morale? Create equal opportunities for all employees to grow and develop, network, and build authentic relationships with colleagues.

Read more about the benefits of embracing a hybrid work model on the Robert Half blog.

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 2,300 senior managers in finance, technology, marketing, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees (collected November 11 to December 30, 2021), and more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older (collected March 3-11, 2022) in the U.S.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/half-of-workers-would-rather-quit-than-return-to-the-office-full-time-robert-half-research-shows-301507519.html

SOURCE Robert Half

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Top 6 Shipping Stocks Searched by Financial Pros

    Shipping stocks have been on fire. Through our proprietary search data, we find the most interesting opportunities and show you what financial pros and retail investors are analyzing across more than 25 million searches per month. Today, we tell you which shipping stock to look for. With freight rates skyrocketing on heavy demand and congested […]

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Consider Investing in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Okta Stock Tumbles Amid Digital Breach Investigation As Cybersecurity Risks Mount

    Access management and cloud identity group Okta is investigating a digital data breach following a warning on Russian cyber attacks from President Joe Biden.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Tesla rolls out first cars from new German gigafactory

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla will deliver the first cars from its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the biggest investment in an automobile factory in recent German history and the start of the U.S. company's inaugural European hub. The 30 clients chosen to receive the first cars on-site gathered with their families to await the vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded exit from the factory, where Chief Executive Elon Musk and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were expected to arrive and begin the handover. Not everyone supports the Tesla plant, however, with environmental groups expressing concern throughout the two years it took to receive licenses for everything from the factory's high water usage to the trees felled to build it.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Russia's payment on another bond is processed by U.S. bank -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia's coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, a source said on Monday, the second time in recent days the country appears to have averted default. Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on the bond. Last week, it paid interest due on two sovereign bonds, easing doubts about its willingness and ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions were imposed by Western nations following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.