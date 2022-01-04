U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Half yearly achievement report on Fnac Darty share quotations liquidity mandate

Fnac Darty
In this article:
Ivry, January 4th 2022

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Oddo Corporate Finance signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December, 31st 2021:

  • 67,723 shares

  • 2,967,287.08€

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

  • 97,750 shares

  • 360,967.54€

CONTACT

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Marina Louvard

marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

