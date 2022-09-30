Octopus Apollo VCT plc



Half-Yearly Results

Octopus Apollo VCT plc today announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 July 2022.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is a venture capital trust (“VCT”) which aims to provide shareholders with attractive tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominantly unquoted companies. The Company is managed by Octopus Investments Limited (“Octopus” or the “Manager”).

Financial Summary

Six months to

31 July 2022 Six months to

31 July 2021 Year to

31 January 2022 Net assets (£’000s) 300,856 225,544 262,959 Profit after tax (£’000s) 15,021 12,790 31,457 Net asset value per share (‘NAV’) (p) 51.5 51.0 50.2 Cumulative dividends paid since launch (p) 83.4 77.7 82.1 NAV plus cumulative dividends paid (p) 134.9 128.7 132.3 Total return %* 5.2 6.3 13.6 Dividends per share paid in period (p) 1.3 1.3 5.7 Dividend per share declared in the period (p) ** 1.3 1.3 1.3 Special dividend declared in the period (p) - 3.1 -

*Total return is calculated as movement in NAV + dividends paid in the period divided by the NAV at the beginning of the period.

**The interim dividend of 1.3p per Ordinary share for the period to 31 July 2022 will be paid on 22 November 2022 to all Ordinary shareholders on the register at 21 October 2022.



Interim Management Report



Chair’s Statement

I am pleased to present the half-yearly report for Apollo for the six months ended 31 July 2022. The NAV plus cumulative dividends per share as at 31 July 2022 was 134.9p, an increase of 2.6p per share from 31 Jan 2022. The NAV Total Return increased by 5.2% during the six months. In keeping with the regular dividend policy, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.3p per share which will be paid to shareholders on 22 November 2022.

In the six months to 31 July 2022 Apollo has had another successful period, showing strong value creation driven by growth in the majority of the investment portfolio. This is particularly pleasing against the ongoing backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rates, and wider market uncertainties that continued throughout the period. In particular, despite the volatility and significant downgrades in publicly-traded technology stocks, the portfolio has continued to show resilience and strong performance which has led to the 5.2% increase in NAV Total Return.

In the six month period, Apollo invested £23.9 million in five new investments and £4.0 million of follow-on capital into two existing portfolio companies to fund their growth plans. Apollo also disposed of one investment, generating proceeds of £2.8 million.

Since the reporting date, Apollo has invested £8.0 million in a new investment and £1.0 million in a follow-on investment. I remain optimistic for the future given the composition of the portfolio and recent performance.

This strong performance and position led the Board to announce, on 11 July 2022, its intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. This will allow the investment team to continue making investments on behalf of Apollo, helping to further diversify the portfolio and create opportunities for future growth.

Transactions with the Manager

Details of amounts paid to the Manager are disclosed in note 7.

Share Buybacks

The Company has continued to buy back shares as required. In the six months to 31 July 2022, the Company bought back 10,735,602 Ordinary shares for total consideration of £5.1 million.

Dividend and Dividend Policy

It is the Board’s policy to maintain a regular dividend flow, where possible, in order to take advantage of the tax-free distributions a VCT is able to provide, and work towards the targeted 5% annual dividend yield policy.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.3p per Ordinary share in respect of the period ended 31 July 2022. The dividend will be payable on 22 November 2022 to Ordinary shareholders on the register at 21 October 2022.

Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (DRIS)

In common with a number of VCTs, Apollo has a dividend reinvestment scheme. This is an attractive scheme for investors who prefer to benefit from additional income tax relief on their re-invested dividend. During the period to 31 July 2022, 3,213,016 shares were issued under the DRIS, equating to a reinvested amount of £1.6 million.

VCT Qualifying Status

Shoosmiths LLP provides the Board and Investment Manager with advice concerning ongoing compliance with His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (‘HMRC’) rules and regulations concerning VCTs. The Board has been advised that the Company is in compliance with the conditions set by HMRC for maintaining approval as a VCT.

A key requirement is to maintain at least an 80% qualifying investment level. As at 31 July 2022, 98.5% of the portfolio, as measured by HMRC rules, was invested in VCT qualifying investments.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties are described in detail within the strategic report in the Company’s annual report for the year ended 31 January 2022. These are also set out in Note 6.

Murray Steele

Chair

29 September 2022





Investment Manager’s Review

Performance

In the six months under review, the NAV Total Return has increased by 5.2%. This performance is attributable to positive fair value movements across the majority of the unquoted investments in the portfolio but, in particular, continued strong contribution from the technology-focused investments, which now make up 86% of the portfolio.

The value of the portfolio has increased by £22.5 million, excluding additions. The largest contributors were Triumph Holdings Limited (£4.5 million valuation increase), Sova Assessment Limited (£3.3 million valuation increase) and N2JB Limited (trading as Natterbox) (£2.6 million valuation increase), supported by positive contributions from other investments across the unquoted portfolio.

Portfolio Activity

During the period £23.9 million was invested into five new investments:

• Delio £5.5 million – Based in Wales, Delio is a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform which enables wealth managers, banks, family offices and M&A firms to offer private market investment opportunities to their retail and institutional clients.

• Intigriti £9.6 million – Intigriti is an ethical hacking and bug bounty SaaS platform. It connects enterprise-scale customers to a community of ethical hackers for the purpose of ongoing security and vulnerability testing of their proprietary software, systems and overall IT architecture.

• Fergus £3.8 million – Fergus is an end-to-end job management platform for tradespeople such as plumbers and electricians, allowing them to run their business more efficiently and profitably. Fergus was founded in New Zealand and the Company’s funding is facilitating its growth in the UK.

• Peak Data £2.5 million – Peak Data provides insights to global pharmaceutical companies on healthcare professionals’ profiles.

• Edge 10 £2.5 million – Edge 10 is a SaaS platform which collects, aggregates and analyses athlete performance and medical data to enable leagues to safeguard players and teams to maximise performance, reduce injuries and identify talent.

During the period £4.0 million was invested into two follow-on investments. Since the reporting date, the Company has invested £8.0 million in a new investment and £1.0 million in a follow-on investment.

Summary and Future Prospects

The half-year results show strong validation of the Company’s investment strategy as well as the investment team’s discipline and deal selection, showing positive returns in a market and period where many other technology-focused funds have shown significant declines. The economic environment continues to be somewhat uncertain in the UK, with pandemic-related effects giving way to greater concerns over energy security, inflation and general risk of recession. Notwithstanding this, we remain confident in the outlook for technology investing, as companies increase adoption of software in response to the ongoing need to innovate, automate and improve the efficiency of their operations. The investment team remains highly vigilant in case of any severe future economic deterioration, however we believe that the portfolio is well-positioned and we remain confident of adding new and exciting investments to the portfolio in the coming months and years.

Richard Court

Octopus Investments Limited

29 September 2022





Investment Portfolio

Top 10 Investments Sector Investment cost as at 31 July 2022 £’000 Total movement in fair value since investment

£’000 Fair value as at 31 July 2022 £’000 Movement in fair value in period

£’000 % equity held by Apollo Fixed asset investments N2JB Limited (trading as Natterbox) Technology 17,490 14,721 32,211 2,592 8.5% Sova Assessment Limited Technology 7,500 12,324 19,824 3,250 30.5% Ubisecure Holdings Limited Technology 5,575 11,205 16,780 2,061 30.0% Triumph Holdings Limited Technology 3,800 7,621 11,421 4,532 52.0% Turtl Surf & Immerse Limited Technology 10,000 952 10,952 530 13.6% Fuse Universal Limited Technology 8,000 2,774 10,774 655 0.0% Ryte GmbH Technology 7,257 3,370 10,627 1,652 22.2% The Safeguarding Company Limited (previously One Team Logic) Technology 4,951 5,377 10,328 628 20.0% Mention Me Limited Technology 10,000 144 10,144 144 13.8% Intigriti N.V. Technology 9,639 234 9,873 234 12.4% Other 67,570 27,666 95,236 5,706 Total investments 151,782 86,388 238,170 21,984 Current asset investments 20,800 Cash at bank 43,210 Debtors less creditors (1,324) Net assets 300,856





Investment Portfolio at Cost

Investments Sector Investment cost as at 31 July 2022

£’000 Amount invested in the six months ending 31 July 2022

£’000 N2JB Limited (trading as Natterbox) Technology 17,490 - Turtl Surf & Immerse Limited Technology 10,000 - Mention Me Limited Technology 10,000 - Intigriti N.V. Technology 9,639 9,639 Fuse Universal Limited Technology 8,000 - Sova Assesment Limited Technology 7,500 - Ryte GmbH Technology 7,257 2,710 Ubisecure Holdings Limited Technology 5,575 - Delio Limited Technology 5,498 5,498 The Safeguarding Company Limited

(previously One Team Logic) Technology 4,951 - Dyscova Limited Healthcare 4,700 - Fiscaltec Group Ltd Technology 4,607 - Rotolight Group Ltd Technology 4,600 - Value Blue B.V. Technology 4,185 - Tendable Limited Technology 4,000 - Zapnito Limited Technology 4,000 1,250 Triumph Holdings Limited Technology 3,800 - Fergus Software Limited Technology 3,766 3,766 Synchtank Limited Technology 3,500 - Pollen Technology Group UK (trading as APLYiD) Technology 3,340 - Homesearch Digital Limited Technology 3,000 - Countrywide Healthcare Services Limited Healthcare 2,675 - Edge 10 UK Limited Technology 2,500 2,500 Peak Data AG Technology 2,492 2,492 Oxifree UK Limited Manufacturing/Engineering 2,279 - Superior Heat Limited Energy 1,961 - Artesian Solutions Limited Technology 1,805 - Secret Escapes Limited Leisure/Hospitality 1,181 - Luther Pendragon Limited Business Services 1,140 - Eve Sleep plc Consumer Goods 832 - Trafi Limited Technology 727 15 EKF Diagnostics plc Healthcare 678 - Origami Energy Limited Technology 673 - CurrencyFair Limited Financial Services 657 - Vertu Motors plc General Retailers 639 - Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 557 - Segura Systems Limited Technology 393 - Ecrebo Limited Technology 366 - Hasgrove Limited Technology 308 - Nektan plc Technology 276 - Renalytix AI plc Healthcare 139 - Trellus Health plc* Healthcare 62 - Verici Dx plc* Healthcare 34 11 Total 151,782 27,881

*These shares were received as an in-specie dividend.





Directors’ Responsibilities Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

• the half-yearly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 104 “Interim Financial Reporting” issued by the Financial Reporting Council;

• the half-yearly financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the Company;

• the half-yearly report includes a fair review of the information required by the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being:

• we have disclosed an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements;

• we have disclosed a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

• we have disclosed a description of related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year, that may have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

On behalf of the Board

Murray Steele

Chairman

29 September 2022





Income Statement

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months to 31 July 2022 Six months to 31 July 2021 Year to 31 January 2022 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Realised gain on disposal of fixed asset investments – 406 406 – 1,571 1,571 – 4,439 4,439 Gain in fair value of fixed asset investments – 21,984 21,984 _ 16,729 16,729 _ 40,581 40,581 (Loss)/gain in fair value of current asset investments – (628) (628) – 208 208 – (228) (228) Investment income 954 11 965 1,272 85 1,357 2,260 85 2,345 Investment management fees (see note 7) (660) (5,834) (6,494) (572) (5,166) (5,738) (1,178) (12,331) (13,509) Other expenses (1,212) – (1,212) (1,337) – (1,337) (2,171) – (2,171) (Loss)/profit before tax (918) 15,939 15,021 (637) 13,427 12,790 (1,089) 32,546 31,457 Tax – – – – – – – – – (Loss)/profit after tax (918) 15,939 15,021 (637) 13,427 12,790 (1,089) 32,546 31,457 Earnings per share – basic and diluted (0.2)p 3.0p 2.8p (0.2)p 3.4p 3.2p (0.2)p 7.4p 7.2p

• The ‘Total’ column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company; the supplementary revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

• All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

• The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those disclosed in the income statement.

• The Company has no other comprehensive income for the period.

• The accompanying notes are an integral part of the half-yearly report.





Balance Sheet

Unaudited

As at 31 July 2022 Unaudited

As at 31 July 2021 Audited

As at 31 January 2022 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed asset investments 238,170 138,078 190,671 Current assets: Investments 20,800 21,864 21,429 Debtors 4,497 2,276 3,889 Cash at bank 43,210 68,407 58,332 68,507 92,547 83,650 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (5,821) (5,081) (11,362) Net current assets 62,686 87,466 72,288 Net assets 300,856 225,544 262,959 Share capital 584 44,224 52,365 Share premium 38,711 90,150 81,600 Special distributable reserve 184,752 40,625 58,918 Capital redemption reserve 153 7,577 8,441 Capital reserve realised (9,094) (9,009) (5,197) Capital reserve unrealised 87,915 52,772 68,079 Revenue reserve (2,165) (795) (1,247) Total equity shareholders’ funds 300,856 225,544 262,959 Net asset value per share 51.5p 51.0p 50.2p

The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 29 September 2022 and are signed on their behalf by:

Murray Steele

Chair

Company Number: 05840377





Statement of Changes in Equity

Share

capital

£’000 Share premium

£’000 Special distributable reserves

£’000 Capital redemption reserve

£’000 Capital reserve realised

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 1 February 2022 52,365 81,600 58,918 8,441 (5,197) 68,079 (1,247) 262,959 Total comprehensive income for the period – – – – (5,417) 21,356 (918) 15,021 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Repurchase and cancellation of own shares (11) – (5,081) 11 – – – (5,081) Issue of shares 72 36,741 – – – – – 36,813 Share issue cost – (2,085) – – – – – (2,085) Dividends paid – – (6,771) – – – – (6,771) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 61 34,656 (11,852) 11 – – – 22,876 Other movements: Prior period fixed asset gains now realised – – – – 1,520 (1,520) – – Cancellation of Share Premium – (77,545) (77,545) – – – – – Cancellation of Capital Redemption Reserve – – 8,299 (8,299) – – – – Share capital nominal value reduction (51,842) – 51,842 – – – – – Total other movements (51,842) (77,545) 137,686 (8,299) 1,520 (1,520) – – As at 31 July 2022 584 38,711 184,752 153 (9,094) 87,915 (2,165) 300,856 Share

capital

£’000 Share premium

£’000 Special distributable reserves

£’000 Capital redemption reserve

£’000 Capital reserve realised

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 1 February 2021 34,206 45,141 52,397 6,315 (9,046) 39,382 (158) 168,237 Total comprehensive income for the period – – – – (3,510) 16,937 (637) 12,790 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Repurchase and cancellation of own shares (1,262) – (6,046) 1,262 – – – (6,046) Issue of shares 11,280 46,768 – – – – – 58,048 Share issue cost – (1,759) – – – – – (1,759) Dividends paid – – (5,726) – – – – (5,726) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 10,018 45,009 (11,772) 1,262 – – – 44,517 Other movements: Prior period fixed asset gains now realised – – – – 3,547 (3,547) – – Total other movements – – – – 3,547 (3,547) – – As at 31 July 2021 44,224 90,150 40,625 7,577 (9,009) 52,772 (795) 225,544





Share capital

£’000 Share premium

£’000 Special distributable reserves

£’000 Capital redemption Reserve

£’000 Capital reserve realised

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 1 February 2021 34,206 45,141 52,397 6,315 (9,046) 39,382 (158) 168,237 Total comprehensive income for the year – – – – (7,807) 40,353 (1,089) 31,457 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Repurchase and cancellation of own shares (2,126) – (10,254) 2,126 – – – (10,254) Issue of shares 20,285 85,825 – – – – – 106,110 Share issue cost – (4,225) – – – – – (4,225) Dividends paid – – (28,366) – – – – (28,366) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 18,159 81,600 (38,620) 2,126 – – – 63,265 Other movements: Prior year fixed asset now realised – – – – 11,656 (11,656) – – Cancellation of share premium – (45,141) 45,141 – – – – – Total other movements – (45,141) 45,141 – 11,656 (11,656) – – As at 31 January 2022 52,365 81,600 58,918 8,441 (5,197) 68,079 (1,247) 262,959





Cash Flow Statement

Unaudited

Six months to

31 July 2022

£’000 Unaudited

Six months to

31 July 2021

£’000 Audited

Year to

31 January 2021

£’000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit after tax 15,021 12,790 31,457 Adjustments for: (Increase)/decrease in debtors (609) 60 (1,554) (Decrease)/increase in creditors (5,028) (1,126) 4,641 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (406) (1,571) (4,439) Gain on revaluation of fixed asset investments (21,984) (16,729) (40,581) Loss/(gain) on revaluation of current asset investment 628 (208) 228 In-specie dividends (11) - (85) Net cash used in operations (12,389) (6,784) (10,333) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed asset investments (27,870) (9,374) (55,673) Purchase of current asset investments - (5,000) (5,000) Proceeds from sale of fixed asset investments 2,775 33,429 53,939 Net cash used in investing activities (25,095) 19,055 (6,734) Cash flows from financing activities Movement in applications account (514) (3,061) (2,546) Purchase of own shares (5,081) (6,046) (10,254) Proceeds from share issues 35,241 56,734 99,691 Cost of share issues (2,085) (1,759) (4,225) Dividends paid (net of DRIS) (5,199) (4,412) (21,947) Net cash flows from financing activities 22,362 41,456 60,719 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (15,122) 53,727 43,652 Opening cash and cash equivalents 58,332 14,680 14,680 Closing cash and cash equivalents 43,210 68,407 58,332





Notes to the Half-Yearly Report

1. Basis of preparation

The unaudited half-yearly report which covers the six months to 31 July 2022 has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council’s (FRC) Financial Reporting Standard 104 “Interim Financial Reporting” (March 2018) and the Statement of Recommended Practice for Investment Companies, re-issued by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022.

The Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting. The Directors have not identified any material uncertainties to the Company’s ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis over a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements. In reaching this conclusion the Directors have taken into account the potential impact on the economy including inflation, the possibility of a recession and the war in Ukraine.

The principal accounting policies have remained unchanged from those set out in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report and Accounts.

2. Publication of non-statutory accounts

The unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ended 31 July 2022 does not constitute Statutory Accounts within the meaning of s.415 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 January 2022 have been extracted from the audited financial statements for that year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The independent auditor’s report on those financial statements, in accordance with chapter 3 of part 16 of the Companies Act 2006, was unqualified. This half-yearly report has not been reviewed by the Company’s auditor.

3. Earnings per share

The earnings per share is based on 537,701,683 shares, being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period (31 January 2022: 438,445,830; 31 July 2021: 399,977,423).

There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and, therefore, no diluted earnings per share figures are relevant. The basic and diluted earnings per share are identical.

4. Net asset value per share

31 July 2022 31 July 2021 31 January 2022 Net assets (£) 300,856,000 225,544,000 262,959,000 Shares in Issue 584,144,114 442,236,991 523,651,962 Net asset value per share (p) 51.5 51.0 50.2

5. Dividends

The interim dividend of 1.3p per share will be paid on 22 November 2022 to shareholders on the register on 21 October 2022.

6. Principal risks and uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are described in detail within the strategic report in the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2022.

The principal risks include loss of VCT qualifying status, investment performance risk, valuation risk, financial risk, economic and price risk, regulatory risk, cash flow risk, market risk and liquidity risk. The Board has also considered emerging and increasing risks, including the war in Ukraine, cyber risk, inflation and interest rate rises, which the Board seeks to mitigate by setting policy and reviewing performance. The Company’s principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of that report.

7. Related party transactions

Octopus acts as the investment manager of the Company. Under the management agreement, the Manager receives a fee, payable quarterly in arrears, based on 2% of the NAV calculated daily from 31 January for the investment management services.

The Company has incurred management fees of £2,639,000 during the period to 31 July 2022 (31 July 2021: £2,288,000; 31 January 2022: £4,712,000).

During the period the Company has also incurred performance fees of £3,855,000 (31 July 2021: £3,449,000; 31 January 2022: £8,797,000).

The Manager also provides accounting and administration services to the Company, payable quarterly in arrears, for a fee of 0.3% of the NAV calculated daily. In addition, the Manager also provides company secretarial services for a fee of £20,000 per annum.

8. Post balance sheet events

The Company invested a total of £8.0 million in a new investment and £1.0 million in a follow-on investment.

9. Half Yearly Report

The unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ended 31 July 2022 will shortly be available to view on the Company’s website http://www.octopusinvestments.com









