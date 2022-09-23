U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,666.93
    -91.06 (-2.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,402.55
    -674.13 (-2.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,788.47
    -278.33 (-2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,658.71
    -63.60 (-3.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    -4.74 (-5.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.10
    -31.00 (-1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    -0.80 (-4.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9685
    -0.0152 (-1.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0861
    -0.0393 (-3.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3410
    +1.0060 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,738.34
    -478.96 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.22
    -14.31 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Half-Yearly Results - Replacement

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·32 min read

This announcement replaces the Half-Yearly Results announcement released at 7.00am on 21 September 2022.

The costs indicated for Token and Glofox in the ‘Top 15 investments’ were stated as £13.2m and £1.8m respectively, when the costs are £12.6m and £5.1m respectively – the correct figures are reflected below, all other text remains unchanged.

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Half-Yearly Results

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘Titan’ or ‘the Company’) announces the half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Titan’s mission is to invest in the people, ideas and industries that will change the world.

Highlights

 

HY2022

HY2021

FY2021

Net assets (£’000)

£1,180,101

£1,275,105

£1,373,041

(Loss)/profit after tax (£’000)

£(148,242)

£218,580

£216,557

NAV/share

91.3p

113.9p

105.7p

NAV + cumulative dividends

186.3p

197.9p

197.7p

Total return (p)1

(11.4)p

19.9p

19.7p

Total return %2

(10.8)%

20.5%

20.3%

Dividends paid in the year

3.0p

3.0p

11.0p

Dividend yield %3

2.8%

3.0%

11.3%

Dividend declared

2.0p

8.0p

3.0p

  1. Total return is an alternative performance measure, calculated as movement in NAV per share in the period plus dividends paid in the period.

  2. Total return % is an alternative performance measure, calculated as total return/opening NAV.

  3. Dividend yield is an alternative performance measure, calculated as dividends paid/opening NAV.

Interim Management Report

Chair’s statement
I am pleased to present the unaudited half-yearly report for Titan for the six months ended 30 June 2022, in my first letter to you as Chair, having taken over from John Hustler in June 2022.

The net asset value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2022 was 91.3p which, adjusting for dividends paid of 3.0p per share in May 2022, represents a net decrease of 11.4p per share from 31 December 2021. The Total Value (NAV plus cumulative dividends paid per share since launch) at the end of the period was 186.3p (31 December 2021: 197.7p). This decline is, of course, disappointing but reflects the difficult global macro environment we are now facing and follows a record year in 2021 in terms of both exit proceeds and total return. The Octopus team is closely monitoring the portfolio to help support the companies we invest in through these more challenging times. Despite the recent decrease in NAV, the tax-free annual compound return for the original shareholders since Titan’s launch in October 2007 is 4.9%.

We were pleased to raise over £200 million in our most recent fundraise which closed in November 2021 and, on 17 June 2022, we announced our intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this calendar year.

As at 30 June 2022, we had uninvested cash reserves of almost £204 million1 (£381 million as at 31 December 2021) to allow us to support our existing portfolio of 117 companies, as well as make new investments into early-stage, high growth businesses which we believe embody the objectives of the VCT scheme.

In the six months to 30 June 2022, we utilised £212.2 million of our cash resources, comprising £77.5 million in new and follow-on investments, £28.9 million in dividends, £18.3 million in share buybacks and £87.5 million in investment manager fees and other running costs (of which £63.9 million was the 2021 performance incentive fee). Together, this utilised 56% of our cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2021.
Dividends
As shareholders will know, our target is to pay an annual dividend of 5.0p per share, supplemented by special dividends when appropriate. Following careful consideration, I am pleased to confirm that the Titan Board has now decided to declare an interim dividend of 2.0p per share (2021: 2.0p per share supplemented by a special dividend of 6.0p per share), which will be paid on 22 December 2022 to shareholders on the register as at 9 December 2022.

If you are one of the 27% of shareholders who take advantage of the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (DRIS), your dividend will be receivable in Titan shares. This is an excellent way to achieve your investment objectives for those of you who prefer the capital value of your investment to grow.

Principal risks and uncertainties
The Board continues to review the risk environment in which Titan operates on a regular basis. There have been no significant changes to the key risks which were described on pages 46 to 49 of the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021. Directionally, however, risks are seen to be increasing rather than reducing, in the categories of investment performance, economic and valuation.

Outlook
The economic backdrop of 2022 is very different to that which we have experienced over the last three years, even when considering the Covid-19 pandemic. The realities of the conflict in Ukraine, cost of living crisis, high inflation rates and central banks raising interest rates will continue to have a significant impact across all markets, including that for early-stage venture investments. However, thanks to the support from our shareholders through the most recent fundraises and the diversity of the portfolio in terms of sector, stage and vintage, Titan is well placed and we are reassured that over 85% of the portfolio companies have more than 12 months cash runway available to them to support them through this more turbulent period. The Board believes Titan is in a position of strength to navigate the current situation, and in fact take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.

We continue to believe that change can also create opportunities, especially for early-stage, agile businesses offering new technologies. We also know from experience that many of the most successful companies in history were founded in recessionary environments. In the short term, some portfolio companies will face increased headwinds which will require more dedicated support to navigate: the Octopus team is well placed to offer this with its Talent team and 39 strong investment team to offer direct guidance and support. The long-term view of early-stage venture capital remains extremely positive. We believe that innovation will continue at pace, thanks to the powerful combination of exceptional entrepreneurs, experienced talent and pain points not being appropriately addressed by the status quo. We will continue to strive to back the people, ideas and industries that will change the world.

Even during these turbulent times, I am pleased to report that Titan has completed four profitable disposals in the year to date: one partial and two full disposals in the six months to June 2022, and a full disposal post the reporting period. Each are covered in more detail in the Portfolio Manager’s report. Titan invested £77.5 million in new and follow-on opportunities in the six months to 30 June 2022, which brings the total number of companies in the portfolio to 117 at 30 June 2022.

The diversity and volume of exciting new investments completed, and the upcoming pipeline of opportunities, is testament to the work the investment team continues to put into sourcing, securing and working with such businesses successfully. VCTs have long provided a compelling opportunity for UK investors to provide funding for businesses in a tax-efficient way, and we look forward to Titan continuing to do so in the coming year.

On behalf of shareholders and other Board members, I would like to take this opportunity to thank John for his insightful contributions and commitment to the Board throughout his fifteen year tenure as Chair. I would also like to thank the Board and the Octopus team on behalf of all shareholders for their hard work.

Tom Leader
Chair

20 September 2022

  1. The cash reserves include £10.6 million of cash at bank, £88.3 million of money market funds and £104.8 million of corporate bonds as set out in the balance sheet.

Portfolio Manager’s review

Focus on performance

The NAV of 91.3p per share at 30 June 2022 represents a decrease in NAV of 11.4p per share versus a NAV of 105.7p per share as at 31 December 2021 (when adjusted for dividends paid in the period). This decline in NAV is disappointing, especially after such strong performance in 2021, however, the long-term opportunity offered by early-stage venture is still extremely compelling.

The performance over the five years to 30 June 2022 is shown below:

 

Year
ended
31
October
2017

Year
ended
31
October
2018

Period1 ended
31
December 2019

Year
ended
31
December 2020

Year
ended
31
December 2021

Period
ended
30
June
2022

NAV, p

96.4

93.1

95.2

97.0

105.7

91.3

Cumulative dividends paid, p

66.0

71.0

76.0

81.0

92.0

95.0

Total value, p

162.4

164.1

171.2

178.0

197.7

186.3

Total return

3.6%

1.8%

7.6%

7.1%

20.3%

(10.8)%

Dividend yield

5.1%

5.2%

5.4%

5.3%

11.3%

2.8%

Equivalent dividend yield for a higher rate tax payer

7.6%

7.7%

8.0%

7.8%

16.8%

4.2%

  1. Note, the period to December 2019 was 14 months.

The decrease in NAV over the six-month period has largely been driven by the downward valuation movement of £196 million, across 36 companies in the now 117-strong portfolio. Four companies, however, account for a collective decrease in valuation of £124 million. The business that contributed most significantly to this downward movement was Cazoo, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2021 and whose share price has declined by almost 90% since the start of the year. That being said, from a trading point of view, Cazoo has performed well, delivering revenues of £668 million in 2021 (representing over 300% year-on-year growth), and forecasting revenues of almost £1.5 billion for 2022 (representing almost 125% year-on-year growth). The company announced a Business Realignment Plan in June 2022, which will see them prioritise capital efficiency while working towards profitability in the UK market by late 2023, without requiring any further equity funding.

Other significant negative valuation movements have been recognised at Chronext and The Plum Guide, which have been affected by a more challenging fundraising market for companies with business-to-consumer business models. Finally, ManyPets, Titan’s single largest investment, has seen its value drop in the period despite very strong underlying performance, with this decline being driven by a softening of the valuation multiples of comparable companies, which has been reflected in the holding value of the company.

Conversely, 36 companies saw an increase in valuation in the period, delivering a collective increase in valuation of £69 million. These valuation increases reflect businesses which have successfully concluded further funding rounds, grown revenues or met certain important milestones. This further evidences that, even in times of economic decline, there are opportunities available for companies to thrive, and Titan’s diverse portfolio allows multiple avenues to be explored. We set out on the next page the cost and valuation of the top 15 holdings, which account for approximately 51% of the value of the portfolio.

The loss on Titan’s cash and cash equivalent investments was £11.7 million in the six months to 30 June 2022 (2021: loss of £1.5 million), primarily driven by fair value movements in the corporate bond portfolio. The Board’s objective for these investments is to generate sufficient returns through the cycle to cover costs, at limited risk to capital.

Top 15 investments

 



Company



Cost

Valuation
at 30 June 2022



Investment focus

1

ManyPets

£10.0m

£130.7m

Fintech

2

Permutive

£19.0m

£55.1m

Business-to-business software

3

Amplience

£12.4m

£39.8m

Business-to-business software

4

Quit Genius

£12.9m

£33.3m

Health

5

Big Health

£12.9m

£29.4m

Health

6

Token

£12.6m

£20.0m

Fintech

7

vHive

£8.0m

£19.6m

Deep tech

8

Skin + Me

£4.0m

£19.0m

Health

9

Orbex

£4.5m

£18.7m

Deep tech

10

Ometria

£11.5m

£18.0m

Business-to-business software

11

Sofar Sounds

£11.5m

£17.2m

Consumer

12

Zenith Hold co

£9.0m

£17.1m

Consumer

13

Elliptic

£7.7m

£16.8m

Fintech

14

Olio

£6.0m

£16.7m

Consumer

15

Glofox1

£5.1m

£16.1m

Health

  1. Glofox has since been disposed as at the date of this report.

Focus on disposals

We are pleased to report that in the period Titan completed two full profitable disposals (Digital Shadows and BehavioSec), one partial profitable realisation (Amplience) and an additional full disposal (Glofox) completed after the period end in August 2022. In total, these disposals will return £48 million to Titan in cash, shares and/or deferred amounts, with £44 million of this having been received already.

There have also been two disposals made at a loss (Fluidly sold to OakNorth and Trouva was acquired by Made.com). In aggregate, these losses generated negligible proceeds compared to an investment cost of £13 million. Unfortunately, having been unsuccessful in securing further funding and having explored and exhausted all available options, Whirli was placed into administration. The underperformance of a portfolio company is always disappointing for Octopus and shareholders alike, but it is a key characteristic of a venture capital portfolio, and we believe the successful disposals will continue to significantly outweigh the losses over the medium term.

The following table shows dividends paid and disposal proceeds over the last five financial years and the current period of 30 June 2022:

 

Year ended
31
October 2017

Year ended
31
October 2018

Period1 ended
31 December 2019

Year ended
31 December 2020

Year ended
31 December 2021

Period ended
30
June
2022

Total

Dividends (£'000)

22,272

24,178

33,187

46,037

101,976

28,945

256,595

Disposal proceeds2 (£'000)

9,362

22,367

26,334

23,915

221,504

32,510

335,992

  1. Note, the period to 30 December 2019 was 14 months.

  2. Note, this table includes proceeds received in the period.

Focus on investments

VCT qualifying status

Shoosmiths LLP provides both the Board and Octopus with advice concerning ongoing compliance with HMRC rules and regulations concerning VCTs and has advised that Titan continues to be in compliance with the conditions laid down by HMRC for maintaining approval as a VCT.

As at 30 June 2022, 100% of the portfolio (as measured by HMRC rules) was invested in VCT-qualifying investments, significantly above the current VCT-qualifying threshold of 80%.

VCT sunset clause

We continue to work with MPs, government and key stakeholders to either extend the sunset clause beyond the current date of April 2025 or to place the scheme on a more permanent footing by removing the clause. We articulate that it is important to give an early signal before the sunset clause deadline to give certainty to investors, fund managers and VCT boards given VCT funding is critical to the portfolio companies the VCTs support and the success of the VCTs themselves.

VCTs are vital to the vibrant entrepreneurial economy in the UK and when the government last reviewed the scheme in 2017 as part of the Patient Capital Review, they were clear on how valuable VCTs are.

Valuations

Below illustrates the split of valuation methodology (shown as a percentage of portfolio value and number of companies). ‘External price’ includes valuations based on funding rounds that typically completed in the last 12 months to the period end or shortly after the period end and exits of companies where terms have been issued with an acquirer. ‘Multiples’ is predominantly used for valuations that are based on a multiple of revenues for portfolio companies. Where there is uncertainty around the potential outcomes available to a company, a probability weighted ‘scenario analysis’ is considered.

Valuation methodology – by value:

  • External price 56%

  • Multiples 39%

  • Scenario analysis 3%

  • Quoted 1%

  • Exit proceeds 1%

Valuation methodology – by number of companies:

  • External price 56%

  • Multiples 27%

  • Scenario analysis 10%

  • Quoted 2%

  • Exit proceeds 5%

New and follow-on investments

Titan completed follow-on investments into 14 companies and made 14 new investments. Together, these totalled £77.5 million (made up of £22.2 million invested into the existing portfolio and £55.3 million into new companies). The total value of the invested portfolio was £922.3 million, as at 30 June 2022.

Focus on outlook

The decline in Titan’s NAV is disappointing, especially having enjoyed consistent growth over the last ten years, and particularly strong growth over the past three years. However, it is reflective of new headwinds and a valuation environment associated with the global macro-economic situation. Titan’s unquoted portfolio companies are valued in accordance with UK GAAP accounting standards and the International Private Equity and Venture Capital (IPEV) valuation guidelines. This means we value the portfolio at fair value, which is the price we expect people would be willing to buy or sell an asset for, assuming they had all the information available we do; are knowledgeable parties with no pre-existing relationship; and that the transaction is carried out under the normal course of business. Several of Titan’s portfolio companies have been affected by the challenges the economic backdrop has created – with costs increasing and consumer confidence and spending declining, and valuations have been reappraised in line with all these factors. However, as Titan invests in early-stage businesses with high growth potential, history has proven that many of these types of companies thrive in challenging periods as barriers to adopting new technologies lessen, there is a greater acceptance of change and talent availability improves. Although we have entered what is widely believed to be a more challenging funding and exit environment, we have been reassured by the continued fundraising success of our portfolio companies, as well as the profitable realisations which have taken place so far in 2022, which we discuss further in this report.

We continue to meet with, and invest in, extraordinary businesses led by ambitious entrepreneurs across all our five investment themes at different stages of their growth journey.

To be able to support the deployment rate and number of companies in the portfolio, the team has scaled during 2022 with 15 new investment professionals joining the team and ten additional operational staff, meaning the Ventures team now totals 86 permanent employees. Included in this number is our in-house Talent team which continues to offer their expertise to portfolio companies looking for support to scale and develop. This is especially relevant during the turbulent and competitive market conditions in which they are all operating.

The team is committed to backing diverse teams and truly believes diversity is a key driving factor for a business to succeed. As such, we have recently published our intention to make sure 30% of all new founder pitches will be by businesses led or co-led by a woman by 2025, increasing to 50% by 2027. We are pleased that in line with this commitment, the Ventures team currently has equal representation between male and female members of staff. We also wish to empower our portfolio companies to better understand their environmental impact, specifically around carbon emissions. As such, we have offered them complimentary access to a carbon accounting and management tool to enable reporting around key metrics and to feed into carbon reduction plans.

The past six months have been a period of immense change on a global scale, and Titan has understandably been affected by this. However, we are reassured by the profitable realisations that have completed this year, the extraordinary entrepreneurs we continue to meet and invest in, and the drive and passion of our team. We believe this combination will provide Titan with the opportunities it needs for continued success in the future.

Directors’ responsibilities statement

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

  • the half-yearly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with ‘Financial Reporting Standard 104: Interim Financial Reporting’ issued by the Financial Reporting Council;

  • the half-yearly financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company;

  • the half-yearly report includes a fair review of the information required by the Financial Services Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being:

    • we have disclosed an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements;

    • we have disclosed a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

    • we have disclosed a description of related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year, that may have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

On behalf of the Board

Tom Leader
Chair

20 September 2022

Income statement

 

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

 

Six months to 30 June 2022

Six months to 30 June 2021

Year to 31 December 2021

 

Revenue

Capital

Total

Revenue

Capital

Total

Revenue

Capital

Total

 

£’000

£’000

£’000

£’000

£’000

£’000

£’000

£’000

£’000

(Loss)/gain on disposal of fixed asset investments

(472)

(472)

34,475

34,475

76,520

76,520

(Loss)/gain on valuation of fixed asset investments

(127,603)

(127,603)

251,697

251,697

232,864

232,864

(Loss) on valuation of current asset investments

(11,724)

(11,724)

(57)

(57)

(1,475)

(1,475)

Investment income

438

438

504

504

500

500

Investment management fee

(567)

(10,772)

(11,339)

(474)

(9,007)

(9,481)

(1,033)

(19,635)

(20,668)

Performance fee

(55,632)

(55,632)

(63,943)

(63,943)

Other expenses

(3,527)

(3,527)

(2,991)

(2,991)

(7,295)

(7,295)

Foreign exchange translation

5,985

5,985

65

65

54

54

(Loss)/profit before tax

(3,656)

(144,586)

(148,242)

(2,961)

221,541

218,580

(7,828)

224,385

216,557

Tax

(Loss)/profit after tax

(3,656)

(144,586)

(148,242)

(2,961)

221,541

218,580

(7,828)

224,385

216,557

(Loss)/earnings per share – basic and diluted

(0.3)p

(11.2)p

(11.5)p

(0.3)p

20.2p

19.9p

(0.7)p

20.0p

19.3p

  • The ‘Total’ column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company; the supplementary revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

  • All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

  • The Company has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares and securities and from bank and money market funds.

Titan has no other comprehensive income for the period.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the half-yearly report.

Balance sheet

 

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

 

As at 30 June 2022

As at 30 June 2021

As at 31 December 2021

 

£’000

£’000

£’000

£’000

£’000

£’000

Fixed asset investments

 

922,316

 

1,024,358

 

1,005,353

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate bonds

104,775

 

91,385

 

110,247

 

Cash at bank

10,588

 

40,822

 

182,514

 

Applications cash1

407

 

363

 

2,630

 

Debtors

55,310

 

87,129

 

53,443

 

Money market funds

88,297

 

88,125

 

88,126

 

 

 

259,377

 

307,824

 

436,960

Current liabilities

(1,592)

 

(57,077)

 

(69,272)

 

Net current assets

 

257,785

 

250,747

 

367,688

Net assets

 

1,180,101

 

1,275,105

 

1,373,041

Share capital

 

129,209

 

111,925

 

129,850

Share premium

 

212,313

 

621,152

 

201,163

Special distributable reserve

 

585,828

 

100,392

 

642,873

Capital redemption reserve

 

11,597

 

8,015

 

9,759

Capital reserve realised

 

(21,711)

 

(44,689)

 

(14,122)

Capital reserve unrealised

 

296,808

 

509,704

 

439,790

Revenue reserve

 

(33,943)

 

(31,394)

 

(36,272)

Total equity shareholders’ funds

 

1,180,101

 

1,275,105

 

1,373,041

Net asset value per share

 

91.3p

 

113.9p

 

105.7p

  1. Cash held but not yet allotted.

The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 20 September 2022 and are signed on their behalf by:

Tom Leader
Chair

Statement of changes in equity

 

Share capital £’000

Share premium £’000

Special distributable reserve1
£’000

Capital redemption reserve £’000

Capital reserve realised1 £’000

Capital reserve unrealised £’000

Revenue reserve1 £’000

Total
£’000

As at 1 January 2022

129,850

201,163

642,873

9,759

(14,122)

439,790

(36,272)

1,373,041

Comprehensive income for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fees allocated as capital expenditure

(10,772)

(10,772)

Current year loss on disposal of fixed asset investments

(472)

(472)

Loss on fair value of fixed asset investments

(127,603)

(127,603)

Loss on fair value of current asset investments

(11,724)

(11,724)

Loss after tax

(3,656)

(3,656)

Performance fee

Total comprehensive income for the period

(11,244)

(139,327)

(3,656)

(154,227)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share issue (includes DRIS)

1,197

11,204

12,401

Share issue costs

(54)

(54)

Repurchase of own shares

(1,838)

(18,345)

1,838

(18,345)

Dividends paid (includes DRIS)

(38,700)

(38,700)

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

(641)

11,150

(57,045)

1,838

(44,698)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other movements:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior year fixed asset gains now realised

3,655

(3,655)

Foreign exchange translation

5,985

5,985

Total other movements

3,655

(3,655)

5,985

5,985

Balance as at
30 June 2022

129,209

212,313

585,828

11,597

(21,711)

296,808

(33,943)

1,180,101

  1. Reserves available for distribution.

 

Share capital £’000

Share premium £’000

Special distributable reserve1
£’000

Capital redemption reserve £’000

Capital reserve realised1 £’000

Capital reserve unrealised £’000

Revenue reserve1 £’000

Total
£’000

As at 1 January 2021

107,502

564,308

150,007

6,377

(66,167)

309,706

(28,498)

1,043,235

Comprehensive income for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fees allocated as capital expenditure

(9,007)

(9,007)

Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments

34,475

34,475

Current year gains on disposal of current asset investments

Gains on fair value of fixed asset investments

251,697

251,697

Losses on fair value of current asset investments

(57)

(57)

Loss after tax

(2,961)

(2,961)

Performance fee

(55,632)

(55,632)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(30,164)

251,640

(2,961)

218,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share issue (includes DRIS)

6,061

56,844

64,612

Share issue costs

(1,707)

(1,707)

Repurchase of own shares

(1,638)

(15,986)

1,638

(15,986)

Dividends paid (includes DRIS)

(33,629)

(33,629)

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

4,423

56,844

(49,615)

1,638

13,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other movements:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior year fixed asset gains now realised

51,642

(51,642)

Foreign exchange translation

65

65

Total other movements

51,642

(51,642)

65

65

Balance as at
30 June 2021

111,925

621,152

100,392

8,015

(44,689)

509,704

(31,394)

1,275,105

  1. Reserves available for distribution.

 

Share capital £’000

Share premium £’000

Special distributable reserve1
£’000

Capital redemption reserve £’000

Capital reserve realised1 £’000

Capital reserve unrealised £’000

Revenue reserve1 £’000

Total
£’000

As at 1 January 2021

107,502

564,308

150,007

6,377

(66,167)

309,706

(28,498)

1,043,235

Comprehensive income for the year:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fees allocated as capital expenditure

(19,635)

(19,635)

Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments

76,520

76,520

Gain on fair value of fixed asset investments

232,864

232,864

Loss on fair value of current asset investments

(1,475)

(1,475)

Loss after tax

(7,828)

(7,828)

Performance fee

(63,943)

(63,943)

Total comprehensive income for the year

(7,058)

231,389

(7,828)

216,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share issue (includes DRIS)

25,730

264,963

290,693

Share issue costs

(6,956)

(6,956)

Repurchase of own shares

(3,382)

(34,519)

3,382

(34,519)

Dividends paid (includes DRIS)

(93,767)

(42,202)

(135,969)

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

22,348

258,007

(128,286)

3,382

(42,202)

113,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other movements:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share premium cancellation

(621,152)

621,152

Transfer between reserves

Prior year fixed asset gains now realised

101,305

(101,305)

Foreign exchange translation

54

54

Total other movements

(621,152)

621,152

101,305

(101,305)

54

54

Balance as at
31 December 2021

129,850

201,163

642,873

9,759

(14,122)

439,790

(36,272)

1,373,041

  1. Reserves are available for distribution.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Cash flow statement

 

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

 

Six months to

Six months to

Year to

 

30 June

30 June

31 December

 

2022

2021

2021

 

£’000

£’000

£’000

Reconciliation of profit to cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

(Loss)/profit before tax

(148,242)

218,580

216,557

Increase in debtors

(1,867)

(786)

(28)

Increase/(decrease) in creditors

(65,457)

36,672

46,600

Loss on valuation of current asset investments

11,724

57

1,475

Loss/(gain) on disposal of fixed asset investments

472

(34,475)

(76,520)

Loss/(gain) on valuation of fixed asset investments

127,603

(251,697)

(232,864)

Outflow from operating activities

(75,767)

(31,649)

(44,780)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchase of current asset investments

(6,252)

(1,560)

(21,840)

Purchase of fixed asset investments

(77,548)

(52,434)

(142,831)

Sale of fixed asset investments

32,510

54,782

220,324

(Outflow)/inflow from investing activities

(51,290)

788

55,653

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Application inflows allotted

(2,223)

(3,250)

(983)

Purchase of own shares

(18,345)

(15,986)

(34,519)

Net proceeds from share issues

2,592

54,365

249,744

Dividends paid (net of DRIS)

(28,945)

(25,089)

(101,976)

(Outflow)/inflow from financing activities

(46,921)

10,040

112,266

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(173,978)

(20,821)

123,139

Opening cash and cash equivalents

273,270

150,131

150,131

Closing cash and cash equivalents

99,292

129,310

273,270

Cash and cash equivalents comprise

 

 

 

Cash at bank

10,588

40,822

182,514

Applications cash

407

363

2,630

Money market funds

88,297

88,125

88,126

 

99,292

129,310

273,270

Condensed notes to the half-yearly report

1. Basis of preparation

The unaudited half-yearly results which cover the six months to 30 June 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council’s (FRC) Financial Reporting Standard 104 Interim Financial Reporting (March 2018) and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for Investment Companies re-issued by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022.

2. Publication of non-statutory accounts

The unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 415 of the Companies Act 2006 and have not been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been extracted from the audited financial statements for that year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The independent auditor’s report on those financial statements, in accordance with chapter 3, part 16 of the Companies Act 2006, was unqualified. This half-yearly report has not been reviewed by the Company’s auditor.

3. Earnings per share

The (loss)/earnings per share is based on 1,293,940,509 Ordinary shares (30 June 2021: 1,097,460,102 and 31 December 2021: 1,122,053,322), being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and so no diluted returns per share figures are relevant. The basic and diluted earnings per share are therefore identical.

4. Net asset value per share

 

30 June

30 June

31 December

 

2022

2021

2021

 

£’000

£’000

£’000

Net assets (£)

1,180,101

1,275,105

1,373,041

Shares in issue

1,292,086,596

1,119,250,514

1,298,498,396

Net asset value per share

91.3p

113.9p

105.7p

5. Dividends

The interim dividend declared of 2.0p per share for the six months ending 30 June 2022 will be paid on 22 December 2022 to those shareholders on the register as at 9 December 2022.

On 17 May 2022, a 3.0p second interim dividend relating to the 2021 financial year was paid.

6. Buybacks and allotments

During the six months ended 30 June 2022, the Company bought back 18,378,101 Ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 99.8p per share (six months ended 30 June 2021: 16,386,650 Ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 97.6p per share; year ended 31 December 2021: 33,816,980 Ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 102.1p per share).

During the six months to 30 June 2022, 11,966,301 shares were issued at a weighted average price of 104.6p per share (six months ended 30 June 2021: 60,613,066 shares at a weighted average price of 109.5p per share; year ended 31 December 2021: 257,291,278 shares at a weighted average price of 116.6p per share).

7. Related party transactions

Octopus act as the Portfolio Manager of the Company. Under the management agreement, Octopus receive a fee of 2.0% per annum of the net assets of the Company for the investment management services, but in respect of funds raised by the Company under the 2018 Offer and thereafter (and subject to the Company having a cash reserve of 10% of its NAV), the annual management charge on uninvested cash will be the lower of either (i) the actual return that the Company receives on its cash and funds that are the equivalent of cash subject to a 0% floor and (ii) 2%. During the period, the Company incurred management fees of £11,339,000 payable to Octopus (30 June 2021: £9,481,000; 31 December 2021: £20,668,000), which were fully settled by 30 June 2022.

Octopus provide non-investment services to the Company and receives a fee for these services which is capped at the lower of (i) 0.3% per annum of the Company’s NAV or (ii) the administration and accounting costs of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 with inflation increases in line with the Consumer Price Index. During the period, the Company incurred non-investment services fees of £921,600 payable to Octopus (30 June 2021: £845,000; 31 December 2021: £1,723,000), which were fully settled by 30 June 2022.

In addition, Octopus are entitled to performance-related incentive fees. The incentive fees were designed to make sure that there were significant tax-free dividend payments made to shareholders as well as strong performance in terms of capital and income growth, before any performance-related fee payment was made. There were no performance fees accrued for the six months to 30 June 2022 (30 June 2021: £55.6 million; 31 December 2021: £63.9 million).

Octopus received £0.03 million in the six months to 30 June 2022 (six months ended 30 June 2021: £0.06 million; year ended 31 December 2021: £0.1 million) in regard to arrangement and monitoring fees in relation to investments made by the Company.

Titan owns Zenith Holding Company Limited, which owns a share in Zenith LP, a fund managed by Octopus.

Several members of the Octopus investment team hold non-executive directorships as part of their monitoring roles in Titan’s portfolio companies, but they have no controlling interests in those companies.

Mr Cooper, a Non-Executive Director of Titan, is also Chair of Octopus Capital Ltd and owns shares in Octopus Capital Ltd, which is the parent company of Octopus Investments Limited. The directors received the following dividends from Titan:

 

Period to

Period to

Year to

 

30 June

30 June

31 December

 

2022

2021

2021

Tom Leader (Chair)

692

431

2,148

Matt Cooper

63,103

56,660

207,754

Jane O'Riordan

3,408

2,675

11,347

Lord Rockley

575

1,427

Gaenor Bagley

267

713

John Hustler1

3,542

3,074

11,983

  1. John Hustler stepped down as a Director on 14 June 2022.

8. Voting rights and equity management
The following table shows the percentage voting rights held by Titan of each of the top ten investments held in Titan, on a fully diluted basis.

 

% voting rights

Investments

held by Titan

Bought By Many Limited (trading as ManyPets)

7.5%

Permutive Inc.

17.8%

Amplience Limited

21.0%

Digital Therapeutics (trading as Quit Genius)

16.5%

Big Health Limited

11.7%

Token.IO Ltd

13.4%

vHive Tech Ltd

19.0%

Mr & Mrs Oliver Ltd (trading as Skin+Me)

17.0%

Orbital Express Launch Limited (trading as Orbex)

10.9%

Ometria Limited

12.9%

9. Post balance sheet events
The following events occurred between the balance sheet date and the signing of this half-yearly report:

  • Six new investments completed totalling £14.9 million.

  • Six follow-on investments completed totalling £6.7 million.

  • Full disposal of Zappy Limited (trading as Glofox) in August 2022.

  • A final order to cancel Share Premium amounting to £212.3 million and Capital Redemption Reserve amounting to £11.6 million was granted on 5 July 2022.

  • Following approval at the AGM on 14 June 2022, a final order as granted on 5 July 2022 confirming the reduction in the nominal value of the Company’s issued share capital from 10p per ordinary share to 0.1p per ordinary share.

10. Half-Yearly Report

The unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2022 will shortly be available to view at octopustitanvct.com.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • Zim Is Undervalued Despite an Astounding Payout Record

    The shipping company has developed a reputation as one of the best dividend stocks around

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • Banks warn chip sector facing greater headwinds

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the chip sector, the impact of a macroeconomic slowdown, and Morgan Stanley lowering its price target on AMD to $95 from $102.

  • Before You Buy Chevron or Enterprise Products Stock: Here's 1 Energy Dividend Stock I'd Buy First

    Needless to say, this has investors -- especially those looking for dividends -- very interested in energy stocks right now. Two in particular are getting a lot of attention: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). While both Chevron and Enterprise Products are strong companies (I own Enterprise Products, too), there are some characteristics of Phillips 66 that are very compelling.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the EV stock is likely falling as the broader market responds to soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the potential for a global recession, and that sentiment is likely contributing to Nio's share price decline today.​​ The stock fell by as much as 4.9% today and was down by 2.5% as of 11:09 a.m. ET.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Falling Again Today

    Airline stocks continue to underperform the overall market, with shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) all down as much as 5%, and stocks including Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) down more than 3% apiece. The Federal Reserve pushed rates higher again this week, and it appears Chairman Jerome Powell's message to markets about the group's commitment to getting inflation under control is being received.

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • If you’re selling stocks because the Fed is hiking interest rates, you may be suffering from ‘inflation illusion’

    Forget everything you think you know about the relationship between interest rates and the stock market.

  • Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Falling Today

    Share of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) are trading roughly 11.7% down as of 11:26 a.m. ET today after rumors of a potential capital raise spooked investors. Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported today that Credit Suisse is speaking with investors about potentially raising capital as the beleaguered bank continues to attempt to turn itself around. The Reuters report also suggested that as Credit Suisse revamps its investment banking operations, it is considering exiting the U.S. market, although a Credit Suisse spokesperson responded to the report, saying the bank has no plans to do so.

  • Institutional owners may ignore Veru Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERU) recent US$360m market cap decline as longer-term profits stay in the green

    A look at the shareholders of Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake...

  • Here's Why Marathon Oil (MRO) is a Strong Growth Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Jerome Powell just warned that the US housing market needs a 'difficult correction' so that folks can afford homes again ⁠— but here's why it'll look nothing like 2008

    Homeowners beware. But don't panic, either.