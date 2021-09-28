What We Make It, Halifax-Based Service Design Agency, Launches to Help Governments Transform the Delivery of Public Services

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - What We Make It—a Halifax-based service design agency—announced its official launch today, working with government and public sector agencies to reimagine the digital delivery of public services.

Co-owners Jeff W. White and Carman Pirie, also owners of manufacturing marketing agency Kula Partners, took a unique approach in bringing What We Make It to life, incubating the agency inside of Kula for the last 3 years prior to launching the new brand.

"We had a hunch that our 17+ years of user experience and accessibility expertise would resonate within the rapidly transforming world of public sector service design," White said. "Working with our partners over the past three years has really helped us hone the offering pre-launch while amassing a number of significant client success stories."



In partnership with Barrington Consulting—an award-winning, Halifax-based information technology service consultancy that works extensively with the Nova Scotia government—and Bulletproof—Microsoft Gold Partner and 2021 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year—What We Make It has collaborated with the Government of Nova Scotia to design digital services and digitally enable a number of departmental work processes. Engagements have included a provincial certification registry, online courtrooms (e-court), immigration services, legal case management systems, procurement, among numerous other digital services.

Andrew Creaser, Managing Partner & Founder of Barrington Consulting, says, "For the past three years, we've partnered with What We Make It to leverage their user experience and accessibility expertise, complement our back end development and management consulting services, and ultimately enable better digital service delivery for Nova Scotia's public servants and citizens."



Jeff Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at Bulletproof – Microsoft Gold Partner and global 2021 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year, says: "Our experience providing secure infrastructure and data management dovetails nicely with What We Make It's user-centric approach to service design. Together, we ensure that digital services provide exceptional user experiences and are highly secure."

What We Make It focuses on Emergent Service Design, beginning each engagement with a customized discovery process that integrates their team with users, service providers, stakeholders and citizens to build truly co-created service design solutions.

"At the heart of our approach is the understanding that you can't design human-centred experiences unless you involve the humans—the users, employees, stakeholders and citizens", Pirie said. "This isn't about prescribing one best way—it's about co-creating new ways of public service delivery. As we're fond of saying, there isn't one right way, there is only what we make it."

About What We Make It

What We Make It is an agency committed to working with governments and public sector agencies, collaborating with their stakeholders, team members, and citizens to reimagine the digital delivery of public services. Our headquarters is located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information, visit https://whatwemakeit.com/ .

