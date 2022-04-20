U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

The Halifax Group Forms Exclusive Partnership with Seasoned IT Executive Ed Nalbandian to Develop Managed Services Platform

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in lower middle-market businesses, today announced that it has formed an exclusive Operating Executive engagement with Ed Nalbandian, a longtime IT services executive who works with leading vendors and service providers. Over the past several years, Mr. Nalbandian has consulted on various IT services investment opportunities with Halifax, and through this partnership will now help lead an initiative with the firm to build a managed services platform.

"We have known and worked with Ed for quite a while and are pleased to welcome him formally as a Halifax Operating Executive," said David Bard, Partner at Halifax. "His expertise in leading best-in-class IT services companies and his demonstrated ability to drive growth and successful exits all speak to his deep experience in the industry. Ed's appointment is the next step in our continued investment focus on IT services, highlighted by our recent successful exit of TriMech."

Mr. Nalbandian's extensive experience has a variety of facets, including driving strategic plans and prioritization, building out and deepening customer solutions, and building out service delivery and go-to-market capabilities. Most recently, he served as a board member for Carousel Industries, and prior to that, as global President of Services for Avaya, a leading Unified Communications provider. Earlier in his career, Mr. Nalbandian built a managed services provider, Enabling Managed Services, which he sold to SPS, which he then led to a successful sale to ConvergeOne. Mr. Nalbandian also built another managed services provider, AimNet, which he sold to Cognizant. He began his career at IBM and AT&T.

Mr. Nalbandian commented, "I have enjoyed working with the Halifax team and am eager to strengthen our relationship by building a best-in-class managed services business. I look forward to exploring opportunities in a variety of end markets, developing great companies and unlocking value for entrepreneurs, customers, and investors."

Mr. Nalbandian is the Managing Owner of NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). He is also actively involved in the Bridgeport, CT Big Brothers/Big Sisters and school mentoring program. He graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, with a degree in Economics.

About The Halifax Group
Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact:
Caroline Luz
Lambert
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-halifax-group-forms-exclusive-partnership-with-seasoned-it-executive-ed-nalbandian-to-develop-managed-services-platform-301529198.html

SOURCE The Halifax Group

