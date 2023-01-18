U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.50
    +9.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,057.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,652.00
    +27.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.80
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    +1.47 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.60
    +8.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    -0.34 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2358
    +0.0070 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0770
    +0.8690 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,237.99
    -30.14 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.84
    +1.99 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.14
    +2.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

The Halifax Group Hires Shawn Xiao as Vice President

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has hired Shawn Xiao as a Vice President. Mr. Xiao, who works in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, is responsible for identifying, evaluating, and executing investments and supporting portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Halifax, Mr. Xiao spent three years as a Senior Associate at GTCR, the Chicago-based private equity firm. Previously, he was an investment banking analyst at both Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Xiao holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"We welcome Shawn to the Halifax family and look forward to collaborating with him," said Scott Plumridge, Managing Partner at Halifax. "Halifax aims to help build strong lower middle market businesses, and we expect that Shawn's transaction and finance background, and in particular, his healthcare investment experience, will contribute meaningfully to our efforts."

About The Halifax Group
Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact: 
Caroline Luz 
Lambert 
616-258-5778 
cluz@lambert.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-halifax-group-hires-shawn-xiao-as-vice-president-301724219.html

SOURCE The Halifax Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Best 5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for 2023

    Dividend aristocrats are companies that have paid and raised their dividends consecutively for 25 years or more. Here are 5 that look attractive for 2023.

  • Walgreens or Medical Properties: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock?

    Investing in a stock that pays a high yield can result in some great dividend income for your portfolio, but it can also be risky if the payout isn't safe. Before investing in a high-yielding stock, investors should assess whether the dividend is safe and sustainable. Two attractive dividend stocks for investors to consider today include Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Analysts spell out what new Novavax CEO John Jacobs could mean for the Gaithersburg biotech, its Covid vaccine

    As Novavax Inc. prepares for its next chapter under a new CEO, the Gaithersburg biotech faces a pivotal turning point — still with a chance to change a narrative thus far riddled with just as many setbacks as successes. Industry analysts say Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine is a good product that missed its window to really capitalize on the market opportunity after launching well behind competitors — but that going forward, the company could have more shots on goal. “They still have a chance to turn this around,” said Roger Song, an analyst with New York investment banking firm Jefferies, who covers Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • If I Had $1,000 to Invest Between Alphabet (Google), Uber, and Meta Platforms Stocks, Here's How I'd Do It

    Many popular technology stocks are trading at steep discounts to their all-time highs, and that spells opportunity.

  • Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

    Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income. The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Wall Street Is Wrong About Boeing Stock; It Could Soar in 2023

    There's still plenty of upside potential for the stock if management executes on its plans in the coming years.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fi

  • Is Trending Stock Carnival Corporation (CCL) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Carnival (CCL) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Shoot 39% to 95% Higher in 2023 According to Wall Street

    Contrarian investors who like to zig when everyone else zags have a lot of shopping to do. The growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite index lost nearly one-third of its value last year. Which beaten-down growth stocks have the best chance to soar once again?