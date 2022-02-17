U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

The Halifax Group Hires Tom Cassidy as Vice President

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has hired Tom Cassidy as a Vice President. Mr. Cassidy, who works in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, is responsible for identifying and evaluating investment opportunities, monitoring portfolio companies, and executing transactions.

Mr. Cassidy joins Halifax from High Road Capital Partners, where he spent more than six years in various roles, most recently as a Vice President. While there, he was involved in due diligence and growth planning for platform acquisitions, add-ons and exits across the manufacturing, industrial services, and business services sectors. Prior to joining High Road, he was an investment banking analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group at Société Générale, where he helped arrange debt financings. He began his career at Wolfe Research, LLC as an Equity Research Associate. Mr. Cassidy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Villanova University.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom to Halifax. His extensive transaction and finance background, his investment accumen, and his experience as a board member for several businesses will prove immediately applicable to Halifax's strategy of building better lower middle market businesses. We look forward to benefitting from Tom's unique perspective and energy as a valuable contributor to our team," said Scott Plumridge, Managing Partner at Halifax.

About The Halifax Group
Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact:
Caroline Luz
Lambert & Co.
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-halifax-group-hires-tom-cassidy-as-vice-president-301484952.html

SOURCE The Halifax Group

