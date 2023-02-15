U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

HALIFAX RECOGNIZED BY BLUWAVE AS A PRIVATE EQUITY LEADER AND A RECIPIENT OF THE 2023 TOP PE INNOVATOR AWARDS

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group announced today that it was named a recipient of BluWave's 2023 Top Private Equity Innovator Award. Recipients of the BluWave 2023 Private Equity Innovator Awards represent the top 2% in the private equity industry for due diligence, value creation, ESG, and PE firm operations*. BluWave is the business builders' network for private equity grade due diligence and value creation needs, and its awards recognize select private equity firms for exemplary innovation and leadership.

"We are honored to be recognized by BluWave as an innovator for the second year in a row," said Chris Cathcart, Managing Partner at The Halifax Group. "Our goal is to create value by collaborating with entrepreneurs and managers, lending our experience and resources to support each company's mission and strategic plan. We will continue to look for opportunities where our skills can play a role in helping build growing, sustainable businesses."

The BluWave 2023 Top Private Equity Innovator Award recipients were selected based upon a rigorous assessment in consultation with leading limited partners, investment bankers, service providers and other thought leaders in the private equity ecosystem. BluWave partners with more than 500 leading private equity firms and has a one-of-a-kind perspective that enables it to uniquely understand best practices and innovation in private equity.

Private equity firms were assessed across the following criteria:

  • Proactive due diligence practices

  • Transformative value creation

  • Embracement of ESG

  • Modern private equity firm operations

"The Top Private Equity Innovators have demonstrated an ability to stay ahead of changing environments, engage in transformative due diligence and value creation, and embrace the strategic value of ESG," says Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO, BluWave. "They are leaders in creating economic opportunities and building businesses that provide jobs, and we commend them on their innovation and success for the second year in a row."

For complete information on the BluWave 2023 Private Equity Innovator Awards and the recipients, please visit https://www.bluwave.net/awards/.

About The Halifax Group
Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

About BluWave
BluWave is the business builders' network for private equity grade service provider needs. The company's platform combines concierge-like consultative support with technology, data, and AI to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation, and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only ecosystem of top tier individuals and service providing groups. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, BluWave ranks as one of America's fastest growing companies and today serves more than 500 leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive businesses. Visit BluWave.net to learn more.

Contact:
Caroline Luz
Lambert
616-258-5778
cluz@lambert.com

*BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the PE firms evaluated or recognized under the Top Private Equity Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. However, BluWave may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements. Top 2% in the PE industry is based on BluWave's review of the more than 5,000 PE firms in the U.S. and Canada from which the PE firms were selected as award recipients.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halifax-recognized-by-bluwave-as-a-private-equity-leader-and-a-recipient-of-the-2023-top-pe-innovator-awards-301747520.html

SOURCE The Halifax Group

