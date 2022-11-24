U.S. markets closed

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Inducement Equity Grants

·2 min read

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, today announced that it granted John Rozak, as an inducement to accept his appointment as Vice President Marketing with HOF Village Newco, LLC ("HOF Village"), 22,123 restricted stock units (the "RSUs") with respect to the Company's common stock, $0.0001 par value. The Company also granted Joshua Law, as an inducement to accept his appointment as Director of Business Intelligence with HOF Village, 19,917 RSUs. In addition, the Company granted Eric Kohut, as an inducement to accept his appointment as Senior Legal Counsel, Corporate Governance and Compliance with HOF Village, 36,200 RSUs. The grants were made as inducement awards in accordance with the offers of employment of Messrs. Rozak, Law and Kohut and were not granted under the Company's Amended 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "2020 Plan") but are subject to substantially the same terms and conditions as the 2020 Plan. For each new employee, the grants, which are subject to award agreements, will vest in one-third increments on each of the first, second and third anniversary of such new employee's start date, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

Hall of Fame Resort &amp; Entertainment Company (PRNewsfoto/Hall of Fame Resort &amp; Entertainment Company)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (PRNewsfoto/Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company)

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hall-of-fame-resort--entertainment-company-announces-inducement-equity-grants-301686597.html

SOURCE Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

