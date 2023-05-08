Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2023 Results

CANTON, Ohio, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment, and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its first quarter fiscal 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 15, 2023, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business. Speaking on the call will be Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company's website: ir.hofreco.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

