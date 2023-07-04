Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company's (NASDAQ:HOFV) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company's (NASDAQ:HOFV) future prospects. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With the latest financial year loss of US$47m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$58m, the US$58m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$23m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 57%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

