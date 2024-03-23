Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,234.18
    -7.35 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,475.90
    -305.47 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,428.82
    +26.98 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.00
    -26.56 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.82
    -0.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,166.50
    -18.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0049 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2180
    -0.0530 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2599
    -0.0059 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4290
    -0.1750 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    64,727.60
    +166.92 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.92
    +48.37 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,888.43
    +72.77 (+0.18%)
     

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$24.1m (up 51% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: US$69.7m (loss widened by 49% from FY 2022).

  • US$11.97 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$9.01 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 9.2%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 46% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.8% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in the US.

Performance of the American Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are down 5.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement