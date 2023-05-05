U.S. markets closed

Hallador Energy Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Investor Call

Hallador Energy Company
·1 min read
Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its 1st quarter 2023 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its 1st quarter 2023 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

Participant Dial-In Details:
United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839
United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
Access Code: 018965

Telephone Replay Details:
Replay Expiration Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 11:59 PM EDT
US Toll Free:             1 866 813 9403
Canada:                    1 226 828 7578
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 762434

Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit www.halladorenergy.com.


CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504