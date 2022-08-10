U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Hallador Energy Company Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Call

Hallador Energy Company
·1 min read
In this article:
  • HNRG
Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:
US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205
US dial-in number: (Local): 1 646 904 5544
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Access Code: 393229

A recording of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial:
UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
Canada: 1 226 828 7578
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 776227

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.


CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504


