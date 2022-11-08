U.S. markets closed

Hallador Energy Company Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Call

Hallador Energy Company
·1 min read
Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205
US dial-in number: (Local): 1 646 904 5544
International: +1 929 526 1599
Access Code: 840309

A recording of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial:

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 147803

Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit www.halladorenergy.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504


