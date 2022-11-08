Hallador Energy Company Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Call

Hallador Energy Company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205

US dial-in number: (Local): 1 646 904 5544

International: +1 929 526 1599

Access Code: 840309

A recording of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial:

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 147803

Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit www.halladorenergy.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504



