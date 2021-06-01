U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.50
    +22.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,731.00
    +218.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,742.00
    +55.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.70
    +18.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.17
    +1.85 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.20
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    28.34
    +0.33 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.12
    +0.38 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4181
    -0.0030 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5980
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,654.89
    -343.79 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.89
    -35.52 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.84
    +81.23 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

Hallador Energy and Hoosier Energy Working Together to Develop Renewable Generation at Merom Site

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hallador Energy Company
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) announced today it will join with Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. to develop up to 1000 megawatts (MW) of renewable power. The new generation will be located near the Merom Coal Generation Station in Sullivan, IN which Hoosier Energy expects to retire in May 2023.

The plan calls for Hallador to develop approximately 200MW of energy from solar and battery storage through power purchase agreements with Hoosier Energy in 2025. Hallador will seek other customers to develop the remaining generation capacity at the Merom interconnection site.

"We are excited for the opportunity to work with Hallador Energy and open a path for them to develop renewable energy near the Merom Station,” said Donna Walker, President and CEO of Hoosier Energy. “While it may seem surprising for a coal producer to assist with a renewable transition, Hallador has been helping serve the needs of Hoosier Energy for 17 years. Not only will this conversion assist both companies in transitions to a greener future, but it will also benefit our members and their member-consumers as well.”

“Expanding Hallador’s portfolio to include renewable energy is the natural next step in the company’s evolution, “ said President and CEO Brent Bilsland.

“With today’s heightened focus on decarbonization, utilities are constantly evaluating the makeup of their generation. Thus, during these times of rapid change we are seeing coal plant retirement dates being both accelerated, for environmental reasons, and delayed, over grid stability concerns,” Bilsland said. “Hallador is now uniquely situated to support our customers through coal supply to existing plants while also offering a platform to help customers transition to solar and batteries at the time of their choosing. This flexibility we can now offer is good for our customers, employees, and our shareholders.”

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hoosier Energy
Founded in 1949, Hoosier Energy is a generation and transmission cooperative (G&T) with headquarters in Bloomington, Indiana. The G&T provides electric power and services to 18 electric distribution cooperatives in central and southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois. Collectively, the 18 members serve nearly 710,000 consumers. Hoosier Energy is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit www.hoosierenergy.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Rebecca Palumbo, 303-913-8560


Recommended Stories

  • Australian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 billion cash to investors

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's big banks are likely to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank will move first and helping drive shares of the top lender to all-time highs. Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now. The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along.

  • Top Glove's $1 billion HK listing stalls, in latest blow from U.S. import ban -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top Glove Corporation's plan to list in Hong Kong and raise up to $1 billion has been delayed as the world's largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a U.S. import ban on its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The delay is another setback to the Malaysian company from a ban on imports on its products imposed in July by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) citing forced labour practices. Top Glove, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, flagged in April it would sell 793.5 million shares in the listing, half what it proposed in its application to the Hong Kong bourse in February.

  • Bitcoin price crash isn't over: JP Morgan

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

  • Ex-Head of China’s Digital Yuan Effort Says CBDCs Could Operate on Ethereum

    Central bank digital currencies will one day be more "smart," and not merely digital versions of cash, Yao Qian said.

  • China Huarong’s Journey From Safe Bet to Bad News: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s nearly two months since turbulence erupted around China Huarong Asset Management Co.At the end of March, its 4% perpetual dollar bond was trading at 102 cents on the dollar as investors figured the January execution of former chairman Lai Xiaomin for bribery put a line under past wayward behavior. But the failure of the company to release 2020 results by a March 31 deadline, and a subsequent report by mainland media Caixin that the firm will restructure, sparked weeks of turmoil. The same bond is now at 57 cents.The heart of the matter is whether the central government will rescue a state-owned company that’s integral to the smooth running of the financial system. While there are signs Beijing wants to ensure China Huarong can repay its debts on time, uncertainty prevails.Here’s a look at the key events for China Huarong:May 28The company has wired funds to repay $978 million of notes maturing within the following week, according to Bloomberg News, the biggest bond payment since the 2020 results delay.May 27Liang Qiang, who currently heads another bad-debt manager, is on track to become president of China Huarong, reports Bloomberg News.May 24China Huarong dollar bonds climb after the managing editor of Caixin Media wrote in an opinion piece that the asset manager is “nowhere near” defaulting on its more than $20 billion of offshore notes.May 21Some of China Huarong’s thinly traded onshore bonds slump after having held up better than the company’s dollar-denominated notes, signaling broadening concern about the firm’s financial health.May 18China Huarong has transferred funds to repay a $300 million note maturing May 20, Bloomberg News reports, the first dollar bond to come due since the delayed 2020 results. Prices for the firm’s dollar bonds slump earlier in the day after the New York Times reports China is planning an overhaul that would inflict “significant losses” on both domestic and foreign China Huarong bondholders.May 17The company has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time China Huarong aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements, according to a Bloomberg News report. That as at least two of its onshore bonds see big price declines in recent days, worrying some investors.May 13The firm says it’s prepared to make future bond payments and has seen no change in the level of government support, seeking to ease investor concerns after a local media report that regulators balked at China Hurarong’s restructuring plan.May 6The company says it transferred funds to pay five offshore bond coupons due the following day, its latest move to meet debt obligations amid persistent doubts about its financial health.April 30China Huarong breaks its silence, with an executive telling media it is prepared to make its bond payments and state backing remains intact. The official also says the week’s rating downgrades “have no factual basis” and are “too pessimistic.”April 29Moody’s Investor Service downgrades China Huarong by one notch to Baa1, adding the firm remains on watch for further downgrade. The cut reflects the company’s weakened funding ability due to market volatility and increased uncertainty over its future, according to the statement.April 27China Huarong units repay bonds maturing that day. The S$600 million ($450 million) bond was repaid with funds provided by China’s biggest state-owned bank, according to a Bloomberg News report.April 26Fitch Ratings downgrades China Huarong by three notches to BBB while dropping the company’s perpetual bonds into junk territory. The lack of transparency over government support for the firm may hamper its ability to refinance debt in offshore markets, Fitch said.April 25China Huarong says it won’t meet an April 30 deadline to file its 2020 report with Hong Kong’s stock exchange because auditors needed more time to finalize a transaction the company first flagged on April 1. Securities and asset-management units said in the days before that they wouldn’t release 2020 results by month’s end.April 22The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission asks lenders to extend China Huarong’s upcoming loans by at least six months, according to REDD, citing two bankers from large Chinese commercial lenders.April 21China is considering a plan that would see its central bank assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) of China Huarong assets to help clean up the firm’s balance sheet, according to a Bloomberg News report. Peer China Cinda Asset Management Co. was said to be planning the sale of perpetual bonds in the second quarter.April 20China Huarong’s key offshore financing unit says it returned to profitability in the first quarter and laid a “solid” foundation for transformation. Reorg Research reports that regulators are considering options including a debt restructuring of the unit, China Huarong International Holdings Ltd.April 19Huarong Securities Co. says it wired funds to repay a 2.5 billion yuan local note.April 16The CBIRC says China Huarong’s operations are normal and that the firm has ample liquidity. These are the first official comments about the company’s troubles. Reuters reports Chinese banks have been asked not to withhold loans to Huarong.April 13Fitch and Moody’s both put the company on watch for downgrade. The finance ministry, which owns a majority of Huarong, is considering the transfer of its stake to a unit of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg News reports. Chinese officials signal they want failing local government financing vehicles to restructure or go bust if debts can’t be repaid.April 9China Huarong says it has been making debt payments “on time” and its operations are “normal.” Bloomberg News reports the company intends to keep Huarong International as part of a potential overhaul that would avoid the need of a debt restructuring or government recapitalization. S&P Global Ratings puts China Huarong’s credit ratings on watch for possible downgrade.April 8China Huarong is preparing to offload non-core and loss-making units as part of a broad plan to revive profitability that would avoid the need for a debt restructuring or government recapitalization, Bloomberg News reports.April 6Selling gains steam in China Huarong’s dollar bonds, following a holiday in China. Huarong Securities says there has been no major change to its operations, in response to a price plunge for its 3 billion yuan local bond.April 1China Huarong announces a delay in releasing 2020 results, saying its auditor is unable to finalize a transaction. Stock trading is suspended and spreads jump on the firm’s dollar bonds while China Huarong tells investors its business is running as usual. Caixin reports the company submitted restructuring and other major reform plans to government officials and shareholders.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling

    Climate activists who scored big against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut carbon emissions faster.

  • Cathay Pacific to recruit more local pilots despite plunge in travel demand

    The move, which comes just weeks after Cathay said it would close a pilot base in Canada and proposed to shut those in Australia and New Zealand, points to a move away from a long-term strategy of employing many expatriates. Last year Cathay closed its regional arm Cathay Dragon, putting hundreds of pilots out of work, many of them citizens and permanent residents in Hong Kong.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Likely to be Supported as Long as Yields Remain Stable

    Fed officials helped support gold prices by tamping down concerns about runaway inflation and keeping bond yields in check.

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.

  • Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Daimler has agreed to pay Nokia for using its patents, ending a row that highlighted a battle between tech and car companies over royalties for key technologies. Nokia, which makes 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in licensing revenues every year, and carmaker Daimler had sued each other in German courts in recent years, with mixed results. Tech firms want automakers to pay royalties for technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars, but the latter say their suppliers should pay instead, which could reduce the fees for patent holders.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Global company tax could bring EU multi-billion-euro windfall

    The European Union could get an extra 50 billion euros in tax from multinational companies if there is agreement in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on a minimum global effective corporate tax of 15%, a study showed. The report, prepared by the EU Tax Observatory for European institutions, said the revenue would more than triple to 170 billion euros if the agreed global minimum tax rate were 25%. The United States proposed in May a minimum tax rate of 15%, a level backed by many EU countries, and seen as the more likely compromise level than a much higher rate of 25%.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Fuel Demand, OPEC+ Production Decision to Drive Price Action

    Strong U.S. economic data throughout the week and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran.

  • World stocks hit another record, oil up in big data week

    Global stocks again hit a record high and oil rose on Tuesday, as markets shrugged off concerns about rising inflation and looked ahead to U.S. data later in the week that should offer a major clue to the health of the world economy. Risk markets have eked out gains in recent weeks as traders balance optimism that some key markets are reopening after pandemic-induced lockdowns with concern that rising inflation could prompt central banks to rein in stimulus programmes. Against that backdrop, May euro zone inflation came in higher than expected at 2%, driven by rising energy costs, above the European Central Bank's target of below but close to 2% - and with even higher levels expected later in the year.

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • France to set up 3 billion euro company support fund

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will set up a new 3 billion euro ($3.67 billion) fund to support mid-sized and large companies as they emerge from the coronavirus crisis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. "The aim is not to dilute shareholders, it's not the state's role to become French companies' main shareholder," Le Maire told a news conference. "Our aim is to ensure the transition from the crisis so companies can rebound," Le Maire said.

  • AMC surges as 'meme stocks' start week on a strong note

    AMC's stock was up 8.8% before the bell at $28.43 on Tuesday, building on a solid showing last week, during which it more than doubled. Meanwhile, U.S.-listed shares of security software provider BlackBerry, were up 7.9% premarket at $10.86, while video game retailer GameStop Corp was trading 3.2% higher. AMC and GameStop have been the most bought stocks on brokerage Robinhood's retail trader-focused app, as well as on that of UK-based Freetrade, according to recent data.

  • RBI Says Banks Can’t Quote 2018 Circular to Restrict Crypto Transactions

    RBI's circular comes as Indian banks warn customers against using their services for crypto trading.

  • Pound’s Gain to Three-Year High Cut Short Amid Variant Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound retreated after hitting its strongest level in three years as concern over a new coronavirus strain outweighed bets on the U.K. economic recovery.Sterling fell as much as 0.2% as the dollar erased losses. While Britain has seen relative success in containing the pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to fully reopen the economy on June 21 hangs in the balance as the new strain looks to be more transmissible than the one that took hold late last year and led to another lockdown.Analysts at Commerzbank AG and Toronto-Dominion Bank are instead pinning the pound’s earlier gains on a retreat in the greenback. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index traded little changed after declining toward the lowest in three years.“The whole ‘U.K. vaccine’ story is a little tired,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign-exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “It’s probably less about the U.K. and more about the USD, which has been drifting lower overall.”Sterling’s advance came as leveraged names add longs above $1.4220, according to a Europe-based trader, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.Yet the options market suggests reason for caution as wagers on pound declines against the dollar trade at a premium across tenors. One-week risk reversals, a gauge of sentiment, signal bearishness on sterling has grown since last week.Beyond reopening prospects, the pound had been buoyed by speculation that the Bank of England will join its peers in Canada and New Zealand by signaling it may start to raise interest rates next year.BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told the Guardian newspaper that there’s a possibility the economic recovery from the pandemic will lead to sustained inflation, and that the bank is monitoring the country’s booming housing market. Traders will be on alert for any signals from BOE Governor Andrew Bailey, who’s set to speak today at a conference.Overnight-indexed swaps signal a 46% probability the central bank will raise its benchmark rate by August 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The U.K.’s economic recovery and associated growing expectations about the Bank of England ending asset purchases and hiking eventually are driving bullish pound bets,” said Alvin T. Tan, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.(Updates with currency moves throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.