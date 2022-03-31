U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.41
    -72.04 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.35
    -550.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -20.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.90
    +0.62 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    -13.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    -0.0084 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7190
    -0.1410 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,831.51
    -1,188.42 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.97
    -32.29 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Hallaron Advertising Agency using digital ads to update local political campaigns

·2 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallaron, a full-service advertising and branding agency in The Woodlands, Texas has begun using digital advertising platforms to serve smaller, local political advertisers. The advantage is using microtargeted geographic and behavioral factors to serve highly custom display and video ads to local voters. The results point to more efficient campaigns that can get better results even with monthly ad spends less than $10,000.

Hallaron Advertising Agency logo (PRNewsfoto/Hallaron Advertising Agency)
Hallaron Advertising Agency logo (PRNewsfoto/Hallaron Advertising Agency)

Through a collaborative partnership with Vici Media Inc., based in Philiadelphia, PA, Hallaron began using sophisticated digital platforms including precise targeting tools to serve ads among local county and even city elections in early 2022 primaries. Often reserved for larger business or political clients, Hallaron uses the same big-client ad tools to shape strategy for smaller local low budget campaigns. Often the focus is replacing older marketing thinking with smarter targeting that serves ads to local voters using cell phones and social media instead of billboards or direct mail.

"Our new political campaigns aim to serve voters with ads where they consume daily news and entertainment – that's through their mobile phones and the Internet," explains agency principal Mike Hallaron.

Statista reports that mobile media usage in the United States is set to increase to four hours and 29 minutes per day in 2022. Compare that time with traditional drive time and radio listening, print, or TV viewership.

Because of lengthy Covid-19 shutdowns, Hallaron says many Americans extended their digital and mobile reliance even further – turning to these devices for business, shopping, and reaching the world beyond their front door.

Direct mail is still popular in most small market political races where access to new digital techniques lags behind. Inexpensive yard signs are still widely used but limited. Digital and mobile ads include links to landing pages where voters can watch a candidates videos, read a bio, or review her platform positions on local issues. "When you add a well-executed social strategy on Facebook, the frequency and reach for a small campaign can be game-changing," Hallaron says.

Hallaron's digital partner Vici Media works with nearly 200 ad agencies and media companies in the U.S., serving 3 billion digital ad impressions annually. The company was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2020. Hallaron sees more clients educating themselves about creative digital media strategies, such as geofencing, mobile conquesting and social mirroring techniques, for example.

Hallaron Advertising Agency is an award-winning full-service ad agency in The Woodlands, Texas. Since 2003, Hallaron has helped reshape winning brands and mastered creative advertising campaigns that lead to better sales and business growth for their clients. Visit www.hallaron.com to learn more.

Media contact:
Mike Hallaron
mike@hallaron.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hallaron-advertising-agency-using-digital-ads-to-update-local-political-campaigns-301515404.html

SOURCE Hallaron Advertising Agency

Recommended Stories

  • The one-year returns for Keyera's (TSE:KEY) shareholders have been decent, yet its earnings growth was even better

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly...

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

    Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank, the latest twist over energy supplies that Europe relies on to heat homes and generate electricity.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ryanair goads Boeing as jetmaker meets rival easyJet

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The boss of Irish budget carrier Ryanair raised the stakes in a feud with Boeing over jet prices by saying he could do without a long-stalled deal to buy the 737 MAX 10 - even as Boeing appeared to woo his arch-rival easyJet. The latest salvo in a dispute between Europe's largest low-cost airline group and Boeing, the exclusive supplier of its main fleet, came as airline chiefs met for the first time in two years to review a pandemic recovery clouded by war in Ukraine. Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of its largest type of single-aisle jet, the 737 MAX 10, accusing the planemaker of being "delusional" about prices.

  • Biden Wants Oil Companies to Pay Penalties on Unused Drilling Leases

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden wants oil drillers to pay penalties when federal leases go unused in an effort to prod the industry into pumping more.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationThe White House wi

  • Baidu Added to SEC List of Firms Facing Possible Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday added Baidu Inc. to a growing list of companies that may get kicked off American stock exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to permit U.S. officials to review their auditors’ work. Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov

  • US-China accounting war: SEC adds Baidu, Futu and three more to list of companies liable under audit oversight law

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has added five New York-listed stocks to its latest list of companies liable under a US auditing oversight law, including four Chinese internet companies. Futu Holdings Limited, iQiyi and Baidu are among the latest names identified under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), according to a March 30 statement by the SEC. Also on the list is Nocera, an agricultural services company based in Atlanta, and CASI Pharmaceuticals, which devel

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • SEC Chief Doubts Imminent Deal to Avoid China Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler tamped down speculation that a deal is brewing to keep about 200 Chinese stocks from losing their listings, signaling that only total compliance with U.S. audit inspections will allow the companies to keep trading on American markets.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House S

  • Meta unveils plans for a massive new data center in Texas

    The data center will support about 100 operational jobs in the community and employ 1,250 construction workers onsite during peak construction.

  • Electric vehicle adoption is ‘a major uplift’ for chipmakers, analyst says

    Truist Securities Managing Director William Stein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the significance of EV-focused chipmakers.

  • Dye & Durham announces strategic relationship with Diamond and Diamond

    Dye & Durham ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced a strategic relationship with Toronto-based law firm Diamond and Diamond.

  • Bitcoin Years Later: Was the Nakamoto White Paper Right?

    Bitcoin’s first two-digit birthday has crept up on us: a ripe old age for a technology that’s been declared dead many times before.

  • U.S. SEC says crypto safekeeping arrangements should be treated as liability

    U.S. listed companies that hold cryptocurrencies on behalf of users and customers should account for those assets as a liability on their balance sheet and disclose the related risks to investors, the securities regulator said on Thursday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance would apply to a range of listed entities, including crypto exchanges and traditional firms such as retail brokers and banks that are increasingly providing cryptocurrency services and holding digital assets on behalf of a range of clients. While there is a well-established standard under accounting rules for safeguarding traditional assets on behalf of clients, there is no explicit standard for safeguarding crypto assets and companies diverge in their treatment of these arrangements.