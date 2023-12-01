Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited's (NZSE:HLG) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' (NZSE:HLG) stock increased significantly by 5.0% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is:

33% = NZ$32m ÷ NZ$96m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.33 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

First thing first, we like that Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 2.2%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 2.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 87% (implying that it keeps only 13% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

In addition, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

