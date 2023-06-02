Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Looking at Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = NZ$50m ÷ (NZ$202m - NZ$56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Tell Us?

In terms of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 50%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 104% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

