U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,798.91
    +30.66 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,930.52
    +116.26 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,197.18
    +198.68 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,151.14
    +27.94 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.16
    +0.18 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2142
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0920
    -0.0050 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8950
    +0.2080 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,910.88
    +35,910.88 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    728.54
    +13.34 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.95
    -7.70 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,633.46
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Halliburton Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

·25 min read

  • Reported net loss of $0.27 per diluted share

  • Adjusted net income of $0.18 per diluted share, excluding impairments and other charges

  • Cash flow from operating activities of $638 million and free cash flow of $420 million

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today a net loss of $235 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to a net loss for the third quarter of 2020 of $17 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges, was $160 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2020, excluding severance and other charges, of $100 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.2 billion, a 9% increase from revenue of $3.0 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Reported operating loss was $96 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to reported operating income of $142 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding impairments and other charges, adjusted operating income was $350 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 27% increase from adjusted operating income of $275 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Total revenue for the full year of 2020 was $14.4 billion, a decrease of $8.0 billion, or 36% from 2019. Reported operating loss for 2020 was $2.4 billion, compared to reported operating loss of $448 million for 2019. Excluding impairments and other charges, adjusted operating income for 2020 was $1.4 billion, compared to adjusted operating income of $2.1 billion for 2019.

"I am pleased with our solid execution in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Our swift and decisive cost actions and service delivery improvements reset our earnings power, delivering strong margins and cash flow. We also achieved historic bests in safety and service quality," commented Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO.

"I am optimistic about the activity momentum I see in North America, and expect international activity to bottom in the first quarter of this year. I am also encouraged by the growing pipeline of international customer opportunities and the unfolding global activity recovery.

"I believe our strategic priorities will allow us to continue generating industry-leading returns and strong free cash flow and solidify Halliburton’s role in the unfolding energy market recovery," concluded Miller.

Operating Segments

Completion and Production

Completion and Production revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.8 billion, an increase of $236 million, or 15%, when compared to the third quarter of 2020, while operating income was $282 million, an increase of $70 million, or 33%. These increases were driven by higher activity across multiple product lines in North America, increased stimulation activity in Argentina and Kuwait, higher completion tools sales in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Norway, and increased well intervention services internationally. These increases were partially offset by lower pressure pumping activity in Saudi Arabia and lower completion tools sales in Eurasia and Australia.

Drilling and Evaluation

Drilling and Evaluation revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.4 billion, an increase of $26 million, or 2%, when compared to the third quarter of 2020, while operating income was $117 million, an increase of $12 million, or 11%. These increases were primarily due to higher drilling-related services in North America and Brazil, increased wireline activity in North America and Latin America, higher fluids sales in Asia Pacific and Guyana, and increased software sales across all regions. Partially offsetting these increases were lower drilling-related services and project management activity across Europe/Africa/CIS, the Middle East, and Mexico, as well as reduced wireline activity in Asia Pacific and Saudi Arabia.

Geographic Regions

North America

North America revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.2 billion, a 26% increase when compared to the third quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by higher activity in stimulation and artificial lift in U.S. land, as well as higher well construction and wireline services activity, and year-end completion tools and software sales.

International

International revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.0 billion, essentially flat when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Higher pressure pumping and wireline activity in Argentina, increased fluids sales in Asia Pacific and Guyana, higher completion tools sales in Norway, Africa, and Southeast Asia, and increased software sales across multiple regions were offset by lower activity across multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Norway, and Russia.

Latin America revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $426 million, a 12% increase sequentially, resulting primarily from increased pressure pumping and wireline activity in Argentina, and activity increases in multiple product service lines in Colombia and Ecuador, as well as higher fluids sales in Guyana and drilling services in Brazil. These increases were partially offset by reduced activity across multiple product service lines in Mexico.

Europe/Africa/CIS revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $642 million, a 1% decrease sequentially, resulting primarily from reduced drilling-related services and completion tools sales in Eurasia, coupled with lower drilling-related activity in Norway. These decreases were partially offset by higher completion tools sales in Africa, Norway, and Continental Europe, as well as increased stimulation and well intervention services in Algeria and Continental Europe.

Middle East/Asia revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $931 million, a 3% decrease sequentially, largely resulting from lower activity across multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia, reduced drilling activity in the United Arab Emirates, and decreased project management activity in India. These decreases were partially offset by higher drilling-related services in China, Australia and Malaysia, increased stimulation activity in Kuwait, and higher software sales across the region.

Other Financial Items

Halliburton recognized $446 million of pre-tax impairments and other charges in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily related to a contemplated structured transaction for its North American real estate assets.

Selective Technology & Highlights

  • Halliburton announced its commitment to set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The Company submitted its commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. With this commitment, Halliburton will submit targets in 2021, and SBTi validation is expected in 2022.

  • Halliburton successfully deployed the industry’s first electric-powered fracturing operation for Cimarex Energy Co. in the Permian basin. To date, Halliburton has completed over 300 stages across multiple wells using utility-powered electric frac pumps that demonstrated consistent superior performance. Halliburton’s electric-powered equipment is engineered to utilize the maximum power potential from the grid, allowing the customer to achieve pump rates of 30% to 40% higher than with conventional equipment.

  • Halliburton and Accenture have teamed up to accelerate Halliburton’s digital supply chain transformation and support digitalization within the Company’s manufacturing and supply chain functions. This new delivery platform will apply advanced analytics and enhanced business intelligence tools for its support teams to improve service levels and unlock operational benefits. This transformation further supports Halliburton’s strategic priority to accelerate digital deployment and integration across the value chain.

  • Halliburton introduced Digital Well Operations, a DecisionSpace® 365 cloud solution. Digital Well Operations is the industry’s first open and integrated well operations software that seamlessly connects the entire value chain – operators, service providers, logistics providers and rig providers – to deliver more efficient and safe wells.

  • OMV Petrom S.A. will adopt Halliburton’s DecisionSpace 365 application to consolidate asset and production data in an integrated environment as part of OMV Petrom’s DigitUp digitalization program. The solution will integrate the operator’s asset information to assist engineers in monitoring and optimizing production, while enhancing operational efficiency and decision making. This scalable solution will expand over further assets and functional use cases as collaboration between OMV Petrom S.A. and Halliburton continues.

  • Halliburton introduced Crush & Shear™ Hybrid Drill Bit, a new technology that combines the efficiency of traditional polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) cutters with the torque-reducing capabilities of rolling elements to increase drilling efficiency and maximize bit stability through changing formations.

  • Halliburton established a Halliburton Business and Engineering Scholarship Fund at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). To be administered by PVAMU, scholarships will go to eligible junior and/or senior students majoring in Accounting, Management Information Systems, Finance and Engineering.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for oil and gas; the current significant surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the OPEC+ countries to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the continuation or suspension of our stock repurchase program, the amount, the timing and the trading prices of Halliburton common stock, and the availability and alternative uses of cash; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; potential catastrophic events related to our operations, and related indemnification and insurance matters; protection of intellectual property rights and against cyber-attacks; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements, particularly those related to oil and natural gas exploration, radioactive sources, explosives, chemicals, hydraulic fracturing services, and climate-related initiatives; compliance with laws related to income taxes and assumptions regarding the generation of future taxable income; risks of international operations, including risks relating to unsettled political conditions, war, the effects of terrorism, foreign exchange rates and controls, international trade and regulatory controls and sanctions, and doing business with national oil companies; weather-related issues, including the effects of hurricanes and tropical storms; changes in capital spending by customers, delays or failures by customers to make payments owed to us and the resulting impact on our liquidity; execution of long-term, fixed-price contracts; structural changes and infrastructure issues in the oil and natural gas industry; maintaining a highly skilled workforce; availability and cost of raw materials; agreement with respect to and completion of potential dispositions, acquisitions and integration and success of acquired businesses and operations of joint ventures. Halliburton's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors identified that may affect Halliburton's business, results of operations, and financial condition. Halliburton undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Millions of dollars and shares except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31

September 30

2020

2019

2020

Revenue:

Completion and Production

$

1,810

$

3,058

$

1,574

Drilling and Evaluation

1,427

2,133

1,401

Total revenue

$

3,237

$

5,191

$

2,975

Operating income (loss):

Completion and Production

$

282

$

387

$

212

Drilling and Evaluation

117

224

105

Corporate and other

(49

)

(65

)

(42

)

Impairments and other charges (a)

(446

)

(2,198

)

(133

)

Total operating income (loss)

(96

)

(1,652

)

142

Interest expense, net

(125

)

(141

)

(122

)

Other, net

(19

)

(44

)

(21

)

Loss before income taxes

(240

)

(1,837

)

(1

)

Income tax benefit (provision) (b)

13

183

(18

)

Net loss

$

(227

)

$

(1,654

)

$

(19

)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(8

)

1

2

Net loss attributable to company

$

(235

)

$

(1,653

)

$

(17

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.27

)

$

(1.88

)

$

(0.02

)

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

885

878

882

(a)

See Footnote Table 1 for details of the impairments and other charges recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020.

(b)

The tax benefit (provision) includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges recorded during the respective periods.

See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income.

See Footnote Table 3 for Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Millions of dollars and shares except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31

2020

2019

Revenue:

Completion and Production

$

7,839

$

14,031

Drilling and Evaluation

6,606

8,377

Total revenue

$

14,445

$

22,408

Operating income (loss):

Completion and Production

$

995

$

1,671

Drilling and Evaluation

569

642

Corporate and other

(201

)

(255

)

Impairments and other charges (a)

(3,799

)

(2,506

)

Total operating loss

(2,436

)

(448

)

Interest expense, net

(505

)

(569

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (b)

(168

)

Other, net

(111

)

(105

)

Loss before income taxes

(3,220

)

(1,122

)

Income tax benefit (provision) (c)

278

(7

)

Net loss

$

(2,942

)

$

(1,129

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3

)

(2

)

Net loss attributable to company

$

(2,945

)

$

(1,131

)

Basic and diluted (loss) per share

$

(3.34

)

$

(1.29

)

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

881

875

(a)

See Footnote Table 2 for details of the impairments and other charges recorded during the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

(b)

During the year ended December 31, 2020, Halliburton recognized a $168 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

(c)

The tax benefit (provision) includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges recorded during the respective periods. Additionally, during the year ended December 31, 2020, based on current market conditions and the expected impact on the Company's business, Halliburton recognized a $310 million tax expense associated with a valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets.

See Footnote Table 2 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income

See Footnote Table 4 for Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

December 31

December 31

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and equivalents

$

2,563

$

2,268

Receivables, net

3,071

4,577

Inventories

2,349

3,139

Other current assets

1,492

1,228

Total current assets

9,475

11,212

Property, plant and equipment, net

4,325

7,310

Goodwill

2,804

2,812

Deferred income taxes

2,166

1,683

Operating lease right-of-use assets

786

931

Other assets

1,124

1,429

Total assets

$

20,680

$

25,377

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,573

$

2,432

Accrued employee compensation and benefits

517

604

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

251

208

Current maturities of long-term debt

695

11

Other current liabilities

1,385

1,623

Total current liabilities

4,421

4,878

Long-term debt

9,132

10,316

Operating lease liabilities

758

825

Employee compensation and benefits

562

525

Other liabilities

824

808

Total liabilities

15,697

17,352

Company shareholders’ equity

4,974

8,012

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

9

13

Total shareholders’ equity

4,983

8,025

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

20,680

$

25,377

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31

December 31

2020

2019

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(2,942

)

$

(1,129

)

$

(227

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities:

Impairments and other charges

3,799

2,506

446

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,058

1,625

229

Working capital (a)

800

(161

)

324

Deferred income tax benefit

(444

)

(396

)

(64

)

Other operating activities

(390

)

(70

)

Total cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

1,881

2,445

638

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(728

)

(1,530

)

(218

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

286

190

87

Other investing activities

(44

)

(105

)

(11

)

Total cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

(486

)

(1,445

)

(142

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payments on long-term borrowings

(1,654

)

(13

)

(1

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

994

Dividends to shareholders

(278

)

(630

)

(40

)

Stock repurchase program

(100

)

(100

)

Other financing activities

31

48

6

Total cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,007

)

(695

)

(35

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(93

)

(45

)

(13

)

Increase in cash and equivalents

295

260

448

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

2,268

2,008

2,115

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$

2,563

$

2,268

$

2,563

(a)

Working capital includes receivables, inventories and accounts payable.

See Footnote Table 5 for Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Revenue and Operating Income (Loss) Comparison

By Operating Segment and Geographic Region

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31

September 30

Revenue

2020

2019

2020

By operating segment:

Completion and Production

$

1,810

$

3,058

$

1,574

Drilling and Evaluation

1,427

2,133

1,401

Total revenue

$

3,237

$

5,191

$

2,975

By geographic region:

North America

$

1,238

$

2,333

$

984

Latin America

426

598

380

Europe/Africa/CIS

642

883

649

Middle East/Asia

931

1,377

962

Total revenue

$

3,237

$

5,191

$

2,975

Operating Income (Loss)

By operating segment:

Completion and Production

$

282

$

387

$

212

Drilling and Evaluation

117

224

105

Total

399

611

317

Corporate and other

(49

)

(65

)

(42

)

Impairments and other charges

(446

)

(2,198

)

(133

)

Total operating income (loss)

$

(96

)

$

(1,652

)

$

142

See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Revenue and Operating Loss Comparison

By Operating Segment and Geographic Region

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31

Revenue

2020

2019

By operating segment:

Completion and Production

$

7,839

$

14,031

Drilling and Evaluation

6,606

8,377

Total revenue

$

14,445

$

22,408

By geographic region:

North America

$

5,731

$

11,884

Latin America

1,668

2,364

Europe/Africa/CIS

2,813

3,285

Middle East/Asia

4,233

4,875

Total revenue

$

14,445

$

22,408

Operating Income (Loss)

By operating segment:

Completion and Production

$

995

$

1,671

Drilling and Evaluation

569

642

Total

1,564

2,313

Corporate and other

(201

)

(255

)

Impairments and other charges

(3,799

)

(2,506

)

Total operating loss

$

(2,436

)

$

(448

)

See Footnote Table 2 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 1

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31

September 30

2020

2019

2020

As reported operating income (loss)

$

(96

)

$

(1,652

)

$

142

Impairments and other charges:

Long-lived asset impairments

330

1,473

31

Severance

28

95

83

Inventory costs and write-downs

424

11

Joint ventures

134

Other

88

72

8

Total impairments and other charges (a)

446

2,198

133

Adjusted operating income (b)

$

350

$

546

$

275

(a)

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $446 million primarily related to a contemplated structured transaction for its North American real estate assets. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $2.2 billion, which included long-lived asset impairments of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and real estate facilities, as well as inventory costs and write-downs associated with certain supply contracts, and rationalization of the company’s existing joint ventures. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $133 million primarily related to severance costs.

(b)

Management believes that operating income (loss) adjusted for impairments and other charges for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020 is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business, and to establish operational goals. The adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted operating income is calculated as: "As reported operating income (loss)" plus "Total impairments and other charges" for the respective periods.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 2

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31

2020

2019

As reported operating loss

$

(2,436

)

$

(448

)

Impairments and other charges:

Long-lived asset impairments

2,629

1,603

Inventory costs and write-downs

505

458

Severance

384

172

Joint ventures

154

Other

281

119

Total impairments and other charges (a)

3,799

2,506

Adjusted operating income (b)

$

1,363

$

2,058

(a)

During the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $3.8 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, primarily related to long-lived asset impairments. These impairments include impairments of property, plant, and equipment, intangible assets, leases, and real estate facilities.

(b)

Management believes that operating loss adjusted for impairments and other charges for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business, and to establish operational goals. The adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted operating income is calculated as: "As reported operating loss" plus "Total impairments and other charges" for the respective periods.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 3

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income

(Millions of dollars and shares except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31

September 30

2020

2019

2020

As reported net loss attributable to company

$

(235

)

$

(1,653

)

$

(17

)

Adjustments:

Impairments and other charges

446

2,198

133

Noncontrolling interest equipment impairments

(2

)

Total adjustments, before taxes

446

2,198

131

Tax benefit (a)

(51

)

(260

)

(14

)

Total adjustments, net of taxes (b)

395

1,938

117

Adjusted net income attributable to company (b)

$

160

$

285

$

100

As reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (c)

885

878

882

Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (c)

885

878

883

As reported net loss per diluted share (d)

$

(0.27

)

$

(1.88

)

$

(0.02

)

Adjusted net income per diluted share (d)

$

0.18

$

0.32

$

0.11

(a)

The tax benefit in the table above includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges during the respective periods.

(b)

Management believes that net loss adjusted for impairments and other charges, along with the associated noncontrolling interest, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes net income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance to identify underlying trends in the business and to establish operational goals. Total adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted net income attributable to company is calculated as: "As reported net loss attributable to company" plus "Total adjustments, net of taxes" for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020.

(c)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, as reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding excludes one million shares associated with stock-based compensation plans as the impact is antidilutive since Halliburton's reported income attributable to company was in a loss position during the period. When adjusting income attributable to company in that period for the adjustments discussed above, these shares become dilutive.

(d)

As reported net loss per diluted share is calculated as: "As reported net loss attributable to company" divided by "As reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Adjusted net income per diluted share is calculated as: "Adjusted net income attributable to company" divided by "Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding."

FOOTNOTE TABLE 4

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income

(Millions of dollars and shares except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31

2020

2019

As reported net loss attributable to company

$

(2,945

)

$

(1,131

)

Adjustments:

Impairments and other charges

3,799

2,506

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

168

Noncontrolling interest equipment impairments

(9

)

Total adjustments, before taxes

3,958

2,506

Tax benefit (a)

(437

)

(291

)

Total adjustments, net of taxes (b)

3,521

2,215

Adjusted net income attributable to company (b)

$

576

$

1,084

As reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (c)

881

875

Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (c)

882

876

As reported net loss per diluted share (d)

$

(3.34

)

$

(1.29

)

Adjusted net income per diluted share (d)

$

0.65

$

1.24

(a)

The tax benefit in the table above includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges during the respective periods. Additionally, during the year ended December 31, 2020, based on current market conditions and the expected impact on the Company's business, Halliburton recognized a $310 million tax expense associated with a valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets.

(b)

Management believes that net loss adjusted for the loss on early extinguishment of debt and impairments and other charges, along with the associated noncontrolling interest, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes net income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance to identify underlying trends in the business and to establish operational goals. Total adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted net loss attributable to company is calculated as: "As reported net loss attributable to company" plus "Total adjustments, net of taxes" for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

(c)

For both years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, as reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding excludes one million shares associated with stock-based compensation plans as the impact is antidilutive since Halliburton's reported income attributable to company was in a loss position during the respective periods. When adjusting income attributable to company in the periods for the adjustments discussed above, these shares become dilutive.

(d)

As reported net loss per diluted share is calculated as: "As reported net loss attributable to company" divided by "As reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Adjusted net income per diluted share is calculated as: "Adjusted net income attributable to company" divided by "Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding."

FOOTNOTE TABLE 5

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31

December 31

2020

2019

2020

Total cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

$

1,881

$

2,445

$

638

Capital expenditures

(728

)

(1,530

)

(218

)

Free cash flow (a)

$

1,153

$

915

$

420

(a)

Management believes that free cash flow, which is defined as "Total cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities" less "Capital expenditures," is useful to investors to assess and understand liquidity, especially when comparing results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views free cash flow as a key measure of liquidity in the company's business.

Conference Call Details

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

Please visit the website to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also participate in the call by dialing (844) 358-9181 within North America or +1 (478) 219-0188 outside of North America. A passcode is not required. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton’s website until January 26, 2021. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 2597409.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005333/en/

Contacts

For Investors:
Abu Zeya
Halliburton, Investor Relations
Investors@Halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media:
Emily Mir
Halliburton, Public Relations
PR@Halliburton.com
281-871-2601

Latest Stories

  • Electric vehicle startup Rivian adds $2.65 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price

    Rivian, an electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co that aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production this year, on Tuesday announced a $2.65-billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price. Rivian said it has raised $8 billion since the start of 2019. The California company's new valuation with this latest investment is $27.6 billion, according to a person familiar with Rivian's financials.

  • IRS Says This Tax Season Will Be ‘One of the Nation’s Most Important.’ Make Note of These Key Dates.

    At a time when millions of people are strapped for money and counting on their income tax refund or a stimulus check, they’ll have to wait a little longer before they can file their taxes. Feb. 12 marks the first date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing returns. Tax season started Jan. 27 last year.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 10%; Here’s What You Need to Know

    Stock markets are up and holding near record high levels, a condition that would usually make life difficult for dividend investors. High market values normally lead to lower dividend yields – but even in today’s climate, it’s still possible to find a high-yielding dividend payer. You need to look carefully, however. The market story of the past year has been unusual, to say the least. Last winter saw the steepest and deepest recession in market history – but it was followed by a fast recovery that is only now slowing. Many companies pulled back on their dividends at the height of the corona panic, but now they are finding that yields are too low to attract investors, and are looking to start increasing payments again. In short, the valuation balance of the stock market is out of whack, and equities are still trying to regain it. It’s leaving a murky picture for investors as they try to navigate these muddy waters. Wall Street’s analysts and the TipRanks database together can bring some sense to the seemingly patternless situation. The analysts review the stocks, and explain how they are fitting in; the TipRanks data provides an objective context, and you can decide if these 10% dividend yields are right for your portfolio. Ready Capital Corporation (RC) We will start with a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the commercial market segment. Ready Capital buys up commercial real estate loans, and securities backed by them, as well as originating, financing, and managing such loans. The company’s portfolio also includes multi-family dwellings. Ready Capital reported solid results in its last quarterly statement, for 3Q20. Earnings came in at 63 cents per share. This result beat expectations by 75% and grew 133% year-over-year. The company finished Q3 with over $221 million in available cash and liquidity. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Ready Capital closed loans totaling $225 million for projects in 11 states. The projects include refinancing, redevelopment, and renovations. Fourth quarter full results will be reported in March. The extent of Ready Capital’s confidence can be seen in the company’s recent announcement that it will merge with Anworth Mortgage in a deal that will create a $1 billion combined entity. In the meantime, investors should note that Ready Capital announced its 4Q20 dividend, and the payment was increased for the second time in a row. The company had slashed the dividend in the second quarter, when COVID hit, as a precaution against depressed earnings, but has been raising the payment as the pandemic fears begin to ease. The current dividend of 35 cents per share will be paid out at the end of this month; it annualizes to $1.40 and gives a sky-high yield of 12%. Covering the stock from Raymond James, 5-star analyst Stephen Laws writes, “Recent results have benefited from non-interest income and strength in the loan origination segment, and we expect elevated contributions to continue near-term. This outlook gives us increased confidence around dividend sustainability, which we believe warrants a higher valuation multiple.” Laws sees the company’s merger with Anworth as a net-positive, and referring to the combination, says, “[We] expect RC to redeploy capital currently invested in the ANH portfolio into new investments in RC's targeted asset classes.” In line with his comments, Laws rates RC shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $14.25 price target. His target implies an upside of 23% over the next 12 months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here) There are two recent reviews of Ready Capital and both are Buys, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares in this REIT are selling for $11.57 while the average price target stands at $13.63, indicating room for ~18% upside growth in the coming year. (See RC stock analysis on TipRanks) Nustar Energy LP (NS) The energy and liquid chemical markets may not seem like natural partners, but they do see a lot of overlap. Crude oil and natural gas are highly hazardous to transport and store, an important attribute they share with industrial chemicals and products like ammonia and asphalt. Nustar Energy is an important midstream player in the oil industry, with more than 10,000 miles of pipeline, along 73 terminal and storage facilities. The relatively low oil prices of the past two years have cut into the top and bottom lines of the energy sector – and that is without accounting for the COVID pandemic’s hit to the demand side. These factors are visible in Nustar’s revenues, which fell off in the first half of 2019 and have remained low since. The 3Q20 number, at $362 million, stands near the median value of the last six quarters. Through all of this, Nustar has maintained its commitment to a solid dividend payout for investors. In a nod to the pandemic troubles, the company reduced its dividend earlier this year by one-third, citing the need to keep the payment sustainable. The current payment, last sent out in November, is 40 cents per share. At that rate, it annualizes to $1.60 and gives a yield of 10%. Barclays analyst Theresa Chen sees Nustar as a solid portfolio addition, writing, “We think NS offers unique offensive and defensive characteristics that position the stock well vs. midstream peers. NS benefits from a resilient refined products footprint, exposure to core acreage in the Permian basin, a foothold in the burgeoning renewable fuels value chain, as well as strategic Corpus Christi export assets… we think NS is a compelling investment idea over the next 12 months.” Chen sets a $20 price target on the stock, backing her Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and suggesting ~27% upside for the year. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here) Interestingly, in contrast to Chen's bullish stance, the Street is lukewarm at present regarding the midstream company's prospects. Based on 6 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 2 rate NS a Buy, 3 suggest Hold, and one recommends Sell. The 12-month average price target stands at $16.40, marking ~5% upside from current levels. (See NS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bionano Genomics to sell more shares, stock falls

    Bionano Genomics Inc. on Tuesday announced its second share sale in less than a month amid an unexplained spike in its price and volume, sending shares down in after-hours trading. Bionano did not disclose a targeted number of shares nor price in its offering, but the stock still fell more than 8% in the extended session. Bionano previously sold 29 million shares at $3.05 a share less than two weeks ago, as shares traded on the open market for more than $5. The stock has since continued to ride higher, closing at an all-time high of $9.14 Tuesday. Bionano shares traded for less than $1 for much of 2020, before prices shot higher just before the end of the year despite no public announcements about changes at the genome-analysis company, which lost nearly $30 million on sales of $4.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

  • Netflix adds 8.5 million users in Q4, blowing away estimates

    Netflix soundly beat analyst expectations for subscriber growth in Q4, adding more than 8.5 million users.

  • What will Joe Biden do to mortgage rates? See what experts say

    See what the experts anticipate for home borrowers under the new administration.

  • 7 of IBM Watson's Top Stock Picks

    IBM Watson picked these stocks to outperform.Artificial intelligence will likely revolutionize the global economy in the next several decades, and Wall Street is not immune to the AI disruption.

  • Nio Stock Could Hit New Highs in 2021; Here’s Why

    Wall Street has been looking at Nio Limited (NIO) of late, and investors seem to like what they see. Over the past 12 months, NIO stock is up a whooping 1017%, and remains close to its 52-week high. It probably hasn't hurt that the Chinese EV manufacturer released solid December car deliveries, showing a huge step forward. As expected, the fund-raising dip in December was another buying opportunity. The forecasted large growth rate in the Chinese EV market should lead to another big year for Nio. Big Monthly Delivery Increase Nio delivered 7,007 units during December for a big step up from the 5,291 in November. The Chinese EV company had generally seen small monthly delivery increases since April as the sector raced ahead. For December, Nio had a nearly equal delivery of ES8, ES6 and EC6 models. In total, Q4 deliveries were 17,353 EVs while the full-year count was only 43,728 vehicles. The company is already on an annualized rate of 84,000 cars. In comparison XPeng (XPEV) had 5,700 deliveries while Tesla (TSLA) reached totals of nearly 500,000 units for the year. Nio remains a leader in China, but the company is far behind Tesla as a global EV manufacturer. The company unveiled a new sedan called the ET7 at the fourth Nio Day on January 9. The EV will cost between $70K and $85K so the company isn’t going to catch up with competitors on volumes with the ET7. Possibly the biggest news was a 150 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a claimed range of 625 miles. Batter technology will remain a distinguishing factor in EV sales. Chinese Market Surge The Chinese EV market is set to surge to 1.8 million vehicles in 2021, up 40% from 1.3 million vehicles last year. Despite the 100% growth rate in 2021, Nio still only has a fraction of the business. While the company selling shares at only $39 last month now seems ill timed with the stock near $60, Nio is poised with capital to build out manufacturing and further attack a market where the company only has EV market share in the 3% range. The total Chinese vehicle market approaches 3 million units monthly so Nio hardly registers on total sales. Due to this vast opportunity, the company raised another $1.3 billion via convertible debt. In total, Nio has raised over $4 billion in the last month to fund growth. Analysts have sales nearly doubling to $4.6 billion this year and surging again to $7.5 billion in 2022. The greenfield market opportunity in China appears to easily support Nio reaching these sales targets. However, the stock has a market value of $90 billion, so it will dip on any missteps. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Nio appears poised to further capture market share in a growing Chinese EV market. The company continues to innovate in battery technology and autonomous driving. As always, Chinese stocks have additional risks due to regulatory concerns and transparency issues. Those interested in the Nio story and willing to take the risk should use any pain from news of new competitors entering the market as an opportunity to the EV stock. Overall, Wall Street is divided on NIO shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 13 reviews, including 7 Buys and 6 Holds. (See NIO stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • My husband is a felon and his work plummeted. He did not file a 2019 tax return. Will we get a second $600 stimulus and $1,400 check under a President Biden?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Moneyist, I am writing because I have been reading so many different questions, answers and as much general information I can find, but I just want one simple answer — and quickly! My husband and I and our child received the first stimulus check from his 2018 tax return.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who owned stocks since 2016 generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in the past five years is 120.4%. But there's no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.Bank of America's Big Run: One market leader of the past five years was Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).Big banks were crushed during the worst of the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Among the banks that survived the crisis, Bank of America was one of the hardest-hit. In fact, Bank of America shares dropped as low as $2.53 in early 2009 as investors questioned whether the company could avoid bankruptcy or total nationalization.By the beginning of 2016, Bank of America shares had worked their way all the way back up to around $16.45. Within months, the stock hit its low point of the past five years, dropping down to $10.99 following a bout of early-2016 volatility related to concerns over an economic slowdown in China.Bank of America then went on a tear for the remainder of 2016, more than doubling off its lows to around $23 by the end of the year. The stock made it to $33.05 by early 2018 before stalling out for roughly a year and a half.Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In JPMorgan Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth TodayBank of America In 2021, Beyond: Bank of America shares broke out to the upside again in the closing months of 2019, surging to new highs of $35.72 before the COVID-19 sell-off pushed the stock back down to $17.95 in early 2020.Since then, Bank of America shares have regained nearly all of their lost ground and are currently trading at around $33.Bank of America investors who held on through a volatile few years were rewarded for their patience, and $1,000 worth of Bank of America stock bought in 2016 would be worth about $2,518 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts expect Bank of America to take a breather in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 24 analysts covering the stock is $33.50, suggesting only 1.5% upside from current levels.Photo credit: Mike Mozart, FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's How Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Payments * 5 Key Questions About The Federal Reserve's Approach In 2021(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC shares soar more than 30%

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) soared more than 30% during Tuesday’s session after announcing a secured debt deal to give the struggling theater company a liquidity boost.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Pool Stock, Veeva, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, Veeva and Lululemon on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Keystone XL May Be Sold for Scrap If Biden Moves to Kill It

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian province that invested $1.1 billion of taxpayers’ money in the controversial Keystone XL project is now considering the sale of pipe and materials to try to recoup some funds.“If the project ends, there would be assets that could be sold, such as enormous quantities of pipe,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a press conference Monday. “That would offset construction costs.”With Joe Biden set to be sworn in this week, the U.S. president-elect’s campaign promise to cancel the crude pipeline’s license is haunting the Canadian oil sands industry. The decision may come via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported on Sunday, citing people it didn’t identify.Meanwhile, the government of Justin Trudeau vowed to defend the project.Alberta, home to the world’s third-largest crude reserves, has struggled for years with a lack of pipeline capacity to ship its crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast and other markets. TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL was one of the possible pipelines the industry was counting on to solve that.The cancellation of Keystone XL would cost Alberta taxpayers just over C$1 billion ($785 million), Kenney said.In March, Kenney’s government agreed to fund the first year of construction with a $1.1 billion investment and to guarantee $4.2 billion of loans as a way to jump-start construction.The province and TC Energy have a “solid legal basis” to recoup damages through the courts, Kenney also said.Canadian Energy Minister Seamus O’Regan said the federal government continues to support Keystone XL and will make the case for the project to the Biden administration.“Canadian oil is produced under strong environmental and climate policy frameworks, and this project will not only strengthen the vital Canada-U.S. energy relationship, but create thousands of good jobs for workers on both sides of the border,” said O’Regan in an email.Kenney stressed that the federal government had said the pipeline is the “the top priority” of Canada’s relationship with the U.S.“Sit down and review the many facts that have changed since KXL was proposed a decade ago,” Kenney said, citing reduced carbon emissions from the oil sands, labor agreements and an indigenous stake in the pipeline.More than a decade old, the Keystone XL project was first rejected by former-President Barack Obama due to concern about climate change, but his successor Donald Trump issued a new permit when he took office.The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said that canceling the project would kill thousands of jobs and offered to work with stakeholders to find a solution to complete the pipeline.From the archive: Why the Keystone XL Pipeline Project Is Controversial: QuickTakeFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TREASURIES-Treasuries slip after Yellen says tax cuts should be repealed

    Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, urged lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package, adding that the benefits outweigh the costs of a higher debt burden. Yellen said she believed some of the signature 2017 tax reform act should be repealed, such as the cut in corporate tax rates, though rates would not go back to their pre-2017 levels.

  • Roth IRA Contribution Rules: The Comprehensive Guide

    Everything you need to know about Roth IRA contributions and distributions, from eligibility to income limits to deadlines.

  • Netflix shares soar as it passes 200M paying subscribers

    Netflix capped off a year of impressive streaming growth by adding 8.5 million net new paying subscribers during the fourth quarter. In response to the earnings report, Netflix shares were up 12.4% in after-hours trading (as of 4:43 p.m. Eastern). Looking ahead, Netflix projected that it will add 6.0 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2021 — the same as its old forecast for Q4, and less than half the 15.8 million subscribers that Netflix added in Q1 2020 (right as lockdowns were beginning in the United States).

  • Here are Wall Street’s favorite oil stocks for a 2021 recovery

    Try big energy — fossil fuels, to be specific. A combination of supply cuts and demand increases has helped crude oil prices soar over the past 2½ months. Meanwhile, redlining by banks — more on that later — points to what may turn out to be a special advantage for the largest industry players.

  • No-Name Clean Tech Firms Are Turning Into Billion-Dollar Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Fuelcell Energy Inc., a clean-energy developer that hasn’t reported an annual profit in 20 years, is hardly a household name. But thanks to the mania for green stocks, the company’s market value has soared 800% in recent months to reach $5.6 billion.It’s not alone. Since November, a wave of once-obscure clean-energy companies have seen their valuations skyrocket into the billions -- despite generating little or no net income. Some of them are riding Tesla Inc.’s coattails after the industry giant’s own market capitalization reached a record $834 billion this month, topping that of Facebook Inc. Others have struck potentially lucrative partnerships or are simply surging on Wall Street’s confidence in a green transition under President-Elect Joe Biden.“A relatively small portion of these gains have come from actual increases in earnings or cash flow,” said Pavel Molchanov, an energy analyst at Raymond James. “It’s really coming more from lofty expectations of growth in the future, and in some cases the distant future.”Here’s a look at some of the companies whose stocks have rallied the most in recent months.FuelCellFuelCell Energy Inc., founded in 1969, was a pioneer in commercializing devices that generate electricity through an electro-chemical process. But it hasn’t recorded an annual profit since 1997 and was nearly insolvent 19 months ago. The shares began rising sharply in mid-November as interest in hydrogen and fuel cells in general was surging. The company’s value has increased seven-fold since and now exceeds $5 billion even as its third-quarter revenue fell 18% from a year earlier. FuelCell didn’t respond to a request for comment.BlinkBlink, which sells and operates electric car charging stations, has never booked an annual profit and posted revenue of $905,000 for the three months ended in September 2020. The company’s shares began jumping in mid-November and have climbed nearly four-fold since, pushing its market value to $1.9 billion. Several short sellers have raised questions about the size of Blink’s charging network. Earlier this month, its chairman and chief executive officer, Michael D. Farkas, sold $22.1 million in shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.“There have been and always will be naysayers,” Farkas said in a statement. “The stock has performed well as investors have gained increased confidence about the universal shift to electric vehicles that is beginning to occur.” The company previously called the short-seller reports “false and defamatory.”​​PlugPlug Power, Inc., founded in 1997, has spent decades struggling to turn a profit as it tries to carve out niche for hydrogen fuel cells that can produce electricity without greenhouse gas emissions. Now, as interest in hydrogen booms and Plug has announced a series of deals, its market cap has jumped from less than $1 billion in 2019 to more than $30 billion today. The stock began climbing in June, when Plug jumped into the business of producing and distributing hydrogen -- in addition to building fuel cells -- through two acquisitions. The shares took off in earnest earlier this month, after Plug announced a $1.5 billion investment from South Korea’s SK Group to promote the technology across Asia.“The increase in stock value is a strong indication of the global transition to a clean economy and hydrogen,” said Plug Chief Executive Andy Marsh.QuantumScapeElectric-car battery developer QuantumScape Corp. saw its stock more than triple after it merged in late November with a blank-check company. That pushed its market valuation to a high of nearly $50 billion last month, even though the company isn’t expected to begin production of its solid-state lithium-metal batteries until the second half of 2024. Since then, the shares have dipped, falling more than 60% from the record high. The company is backed by Volkswagen AG, as well as Bill Gates and Khosla Ventures. QuantumScape didn’t respond to a request for comment.EosEos Energy Enterprises Inc., founded in 2008, makes grid-scale batteries based on zinc, challenging the lithium-ion chemistry that now dominates the battery market. It went public via a special purpose acquisition company in November, and its valuation has skyrocketed from about $240 million to a high of $1.5 billion, though it has yet to turn a profit. The shares tumbled last week after a report from short-seller Iceberg Research questioned some of Eos’s customers and their ability to pay.The company declined to comment on the report. “Eos continues to execute on its long-term strategy to build a world class energy storage company,” it said in a statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tax season is delayed — prepare early so your refund won't be

    You can get your return ready and get the most out of your income while you wait.

  • Apple stock is not a bubble: Wall Street power player

    Rob Arnott, founder of Research Affiliates, weighs in on tech valuations and Apple.