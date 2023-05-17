Halliburton Company (HAL) Declined on Softness in Energy Prices

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the mid-cap stocks posted gains after trailing in the previous quarter. Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials were the solid contributors to the fund in the quarter while, energy and utilities detracted from performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) in the Q1 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) offers services and products to the energy industry. On May 16, 2023, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) stock closed at $27.88 per share. One-month return of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was -18.26%, and its shares lost 22.56% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has a market capitalization of $25.153 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) provides equipment and services to the global energy industry. Investor concerns surrounding the impact that recent softness in crude oil and natural gas prices would have on the overall level of production activity weighed on the company’s stock in the quarter. However, the recent commitment by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reduce production to balance global supply and demand should support healthy levels of activity specifically within North American shale, where Halliburton is a market leader. Over the longer term, we believe the company also should lay a pivotal role in helping exploration and production companies navigate ongoing productivity declines."

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 50 hedge fund portfolios held Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) at the end of the fourth quarter, which was 48 in the previous quarter.

