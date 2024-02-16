Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.17 on the 27th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Halliburton's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Halliburton was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 42.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.50 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.1% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

We Could See Halliburton's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Halliburton has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Halliburton's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Halliburton Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Halliburton that you should be aware of before investing. Is Halliburton not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

