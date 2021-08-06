Hallo Amsterdam!

Inaugural flight from WestJet's global hub marks significant milestone in rebuilding the airline's transatlantic network

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet celebrated the launch of its new route between Calgary and Amsterdam with the 8:55 p.m. MT departure of WS20, on the airline's 787 Dreamliner. Thursday night's flight was the airline's first launch of new service to Europe after more than 18 months and marked a significant milestone in WestJet's commitment to restoring its global network.

WestJet celebrates the inaugural flight of its new route between Calgary and Amsterdam. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"We continue to invest in our global hub in Calgary, where we have the most departures, destinations and seats and we're thrilled to see today's flight take-off as we continue to rebuild our transatlantic network," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "This route between Calgary and Amsterdam provides greater access between Canada and European destinations for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic and is strengthening travel and tourism ties between our two countries."

Prior to flight WS20's departure from Calgary, the inaugural service was celebrated by Chris Hedlin, WestJet's Vice-President of Network Planning, Rajan Sawhney, Alberta's Minister of Transport; George Chahal, City of Calgary Councilor for Ward 5; Chris Miles, Calgary Airport Authority, Vice President, Operations and Infrastructure and David Goldstein, CEO of Travel Alberta along with guests departing on WS20.

"Air travel will play a pivotal role in Alberta's post pandemic economic recovery," said Rajan Sawhney, Alberta's Minister of Transport. "I am thrilled to see WestJet embark on this new partnership that will give travellers more options, while boosting tourism, and providing much needed support to our aviation industry."

WestJet's new service operates two-times weekly, increasing to three-times weekly on September 9. All flights will be operated on WestJet's 787 Dreamliner, featuring WestJet's Business Cabin including lie-flat pods, dining on demand and WestJet's award-winning caring service.

Story continues

In addition, through the airline's expanded codeshare agreement with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, guests now have convenient access via Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport (AMS) to 18 cities across Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Details of WestJet's service between Calgary and Amsterdam:

Route Frequency Start Date Calgary – Amsterdam 2x weekly Aug. 5 – Sept. 5, 2021

3x weekly Sept. 9 – October 31, 2021 Amsterdam – Calgary 2x weekly Aug. 6 – Sept. 6, 2021

3x weekly Sept. 10 – November 1, 2021

Additional quotes

"Direct routes to Europe mean more international visitors to Alberta - visitors that spend money and support jobs across the province. This route from Amsterdam to Calgary means more opportunities for our tourism industry and that is good for economic growth and diversification," said Doug Schweitzer, Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

"A warm verwelkoming to WestJet's new route from Calgary to Amsterdam," said Chris Miles, Vice President, Operations & Infrastructure of The Calgary Airport Authority. "This added capacity provides more Albertans the opportunity to experience this beautiful city and connect to other international destinations. It's also great news for international travellers who are keen to explore Calgary and area as we look forward to restrictions easing further in the fall."

We are excited by the return of important international air routes to Alberta," said David Goldstein, CEO, Travel Alberta. "While we have had a long, warm relationship with Dutch travellers looking to explore our part of the world, Amsterdam is also a key feeder hub for travellers from all across Europe. We look forward to working with WestJet as they broaden their global routes to Alberta."

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and WestJet News at twitter.com/westjetnews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Bookmark WestJet's Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

WestJet flight WS20 prepares for take-off. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c0891.html