U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,563.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,634.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,530.00
    -15.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.80
    -5.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.07
    -0.58 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0260
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,578.71
    -2,167.86 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,470.65
    -34.50 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.61
    -159.40 (-0.55%)
     

Halloween Events Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

·2 min read
In this article:
SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Halloween events are now available in Black Desert Mobile. The game has also introduced AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology to offer a higher quality gaming environment.

Halloween Events Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

The spooky season has finally come to Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can enjoy a host of in-game events including Rock, Paper, Scissors with the Black Spirit, a Ghost Doll Shop, and Talish's Candy Parade.

During this year's Halloween period, Adventurers can play rock, paper, scissors against the Black Spirit and receive various rewards. The more they win, the more valuable rewards they will get such as Chaos Crystals and Adventurer's Dimensional Crystal Chests.

Adventurers can also defeat monsters in various locations to get Ghost Dolls, which can be exchanged for Halloween-themed Camp Decorations, Barding, and more. Other special Halloween events are also available that offer both entertainment and precious rewards.

In addition, Black Desert Mobile has introduced AMD FSR, the latest upscaling technology unveiled at Computex 2021. AMD FSR increases standard-performance frame rates without needing to upgrade to new hardware.

Adventurers using mobile devices with low specifications can benefit from AMD FSR since they can experience an increased framerate of up to 220%. Pearl Abyss plans to introduce a variety of new technological innovations in addition to AMD FSR to continue providing high-quality gameplay environments.

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

