Hallyu Coming to Frisco: Bonchon Celebrates Third DFW Location Opening

·3 min read

Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Continues to Grow its Texas Footprint

FRISCO, Texas, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonchon is crunching down in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, with its newest location opening in Frisco on June 20. This will be the third location to open in DFW, aiding the Korean cultural movement, known as Hallyu, that has swept not only Dallas, but the nation.

Bonchon Logo
Bonchon Logo

The wildly popular fast-casual concept known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced its new restaurant in the Frisco Village Shopping Center at 4760 Preston Road at Preston and Lebanon. To commemorate opening, the first 100 people in line at the restaurant's opening will receive a free, five-piece chicken and a signature "double-fried" t-shirt.

"Bringing another location this close to our corporate headquarters is a special moment for us as a team and as a brand," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Bonchon. "Since we've relocated to Dallas in 2020, the city has shown nothing but love to our existing Bonchon locations. There is so much interest in Korean culture right now. Since we are a brand born in Korea, it really connects with what we offer. So, we are ramping up our growth in DFW — investing in the community to expand our footprint throughout the area. We can't wait to open the doors to our Frisco location and treat our guests to our famous Korean fried chicken."

Dedicated to supporting the Frisco community, the new Bonchon location is partnering with Frisco Family Services following the opening. For the week of June 27, 15% of sales will be donated to the organization, helping Frisco residents facing hunger and homelessness.

In addition to this, Bonchon is committed to innovating the customer experience. The Frisco restaurant will be the first location to offer pick-up boxes, further streamlining delivery and online ordering for Dallas-Fort Worth customers.

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon's mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 385 locations worldwide and 115-plus locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and tenders, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As strategic expansion continues and Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.

For information on franchising with Bonchon, visit franchising.bonchon.com.

About Bonchon

Bonchon is a global brand of restaurants known for distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine, and Korean specialties. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, the concept was established in the heart of New York City in 2006. Bonchon sets out to have its fans "Crunch Out Loud" by sharing the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken with the world.

The brand has earned several accolades – it was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" as well as included on Nation's Restaurant News 2021 "Top 500 Restaurants", Fast Casual Magazine's 2021 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's 2022 "Franchise 500", "Fastest Growing Franchises", "Top Food Franchise" and "Top Global Franchise" lists. Bonchon is positioned for strategic growth and has outlined an aggressive five year expansion plan, aimed at having 400 locations in the U.S. by 2026.

For more information about Bonchon, visit bonchon.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hallyu-coming-to-frisco-bonchon-celebrates-third-dfw-location-opening-301571169.html

SOURCE Bonchon

