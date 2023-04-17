Halma (LON:HLMA) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Halma's (LON:HLMA) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Halma:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£295m ÷ (UK£2.7b - UK£400m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Halma has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Halma compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Halma here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Halma Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 92% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Halma has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Halma has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 90% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

