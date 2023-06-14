Halmont Properties Corporation's (CVE:HMT) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Halmont Properties' (CVE:HMT) stock is up by 2.3% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Halmont Properties' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Halmont Properties is:

7.5% = CA$12m ÷ CA$157m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Halmont Properties' Earnings Growth And 7.5% ROE

When you first look at it, Halmont Properties' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.9%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Halmont Properties grew its net income at a significant rate of 27% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Halmont Properties' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 17% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Halmont Properties fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Halmont Properties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Halmont Properties doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Halmont Properties has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Halmont Properties visit our risks dashboard for free.

