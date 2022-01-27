U.S. markets closed

Halmos Capital Partners Announces Formation of Outdoor Hospitality Company Cedarline Outdoor

·2 min read

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halmos Capital Partners ("Halmos") has announced the formation of Cedarline Outdoor ("Cedarline"), an outdoor hospitality investment platform focused on the RV park industry. Through the strategic acquisition of high-quality parks in desirable destinations throughout North America, Cedarline seeks to create a diversified portfolio of properties that is unique to the industry in terms of infrastructure, scale and visitor experience.

In conjunction with the formation of this platform, Cedarline announced the acquisition of its first two parks, Twin Mountain and Littleton. Both parks are located in the White Mountains of northern New Hampshire, and nestled in and around some of the state's most beautiful natural scenery. These parks represent the cornerstone of the platform which will continue to grow through acquisitions and operational improvements.

Cedarline was capitalized at launch with an equity investment from Halmos, which along with its financing partners will continue to support the acquisition strategy.

"RV parks are a critical component of the North American vacation landscape. These assets have proven their resiliency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe the next-generation of American families have embraced this travel option, creating long-term sustainable growth for the sector. We are excited to partner with investors and operators who share our vision for this dynamic asset class," said Daniel Adan, Partner at Halmos.

"I am excited to embark on our mission at Cedarline to serve as long-term stewards for the parks we acquire, to provide memorable experiences for our customers, and to care for the environment through sustainable and renewable practices," said Andrew Cohan, Founder and Partner at Halmos.

About Halmos Capital Partners

Halmos Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm focused on partnering with best-in-class management teams to build companies in niche markets. Halmos strives to generate attractive returns through opportunistic platforms with an operational focus. Specifically, Halmos' goal is to transform small capitalization, entrepreneurial businesses into institutional platforms positioned for continued growth and investment. Halmos' open mandate allows it to deploy capital without the constraints of traditional private equity funds.

About Cedarline Outdoor

Cedarline Outdoor, LLC is an outdoor hospitality investment platform focused on the RV park industry. Cedarline is focused on the acquisition of high-quality parks in desirable destinations throughout the United States and Canada. Our mission is to provide meaningful and memorable outdoor experiences for all.

Contact: info@cedarlineoutdoor.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halmos-capital-partners-announces-formation-of-outdoor-hospitality-company-cedarline-outdoor-301469270.html

SOURCE Halmos Capital Partners LLC

