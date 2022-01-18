HALO Advisory launches Independent Mortgage Brokerage

Founder Stephen Thomas recently recognized as the Best Commercial Mortgage Broker launches a Mortgage Brokerage focused on Commercial Mortgages

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALO today announced HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc., a new full service Commercial Mortgage Brokerage. HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc. is an independent mortgage brokerage which offers commercial mortgage services to commercial property owners, residential mortgage brokerages, and commercial real estate industry professionals.



“I’m a businessman first and mortgage broker second,” says Stephen Thomas, Principal Broker and CEO at HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc. “The pandemic proved the need for a commercial mortgage broker and the demand is even greater for our Advisory services. This move sets us up to complete more complex commercial lending transactions and provide more solutions and opportunities to partner with our clients and business partners.”

HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc.’s commercial lending programs include:

Full Service Commercial Mortgage Brokerage

Jumbo Residential Mortgages

Simple Referral Program and Strategic Partner Opportunities



HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc. is available in Ontario and will be available nationally starting in February 2022. For more information, visit www.haloadvisory.ca.

HALO Advisory: HALO Advisory is a leading commercial finance company in Canada and consist of HALO Advisory Inc. and HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc., license number 13348. HALO provides business advisory and commercial mortgage services to small and medium sized commercial real estate developers, commercial property, and commercial business owners across Canada.

Stephen Thomas

HALO Advisory Inc.

416 995 2082

info@haloadvisory.ca



