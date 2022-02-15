U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,462.90
    +61.23 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,972.74
    +406.57 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,061.72
    +270.80 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,067.02
    +46.24 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -3.93 (-4.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.90
    -13.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.48 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0380
    +0.0420 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6360
    +0.0860 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,108.46
    +1,606.24 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.79
    +20.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Halo Announces Results of Meeting of Debentureholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HCANF

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its 8.00% unsecured convertible debentures due April 4, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures") have approved amendments to the Convertible Debentures at an extraordinary meeting of the Debentureholders held on February 15, 2022 (the "Meeting").

www.haloco.com (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)
www.haloco.com (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)

At the Meeting, the Debentureholders passed an extraordinary resolution to amend the certificates between the Company and each of the Debentureholders, which will amend the Convertible Debentures to: (i) extend the maturity date of the Convertible Debentures to December 31, 2024; (ii) reduce the interest rate of the Convertible Debentures to 0.0%; (iii) amend the conversion terms of the Convertible Debentures to make such debentures convertible into units (each, a "Unit"); (iv) lower the conversion price of the Convertible Debentures to C$1.03 per Unit; and (v) provide the Company with a right to accelerate the conversion of the Convertible Debentures, all as more particularly described in the information circular provided to the Debentureholders in advance of the Meeting (the "Amendments").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Halo (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$2.35 per Common Share, subject to adjustment, until February 15, 2024. The Warrants will be issued pursuant to the terms of a Warrant Indenture to be entered into between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company.

The Debentureholders overwhelmingly supported the Amendments with approximately 93% of Debentureholders in attendance at the Meeting approving the Amendments. "We thank the Debentureholders for their support, " said Kiran Sidhu, CEO of Halo. "These Amendments significantly increase the Company's working capital position and puts Halo in a stronger financial position."

About Halo Collective Inc.

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates and has sold approximately eleven million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The Company continues to expand its business and scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry who value Halo's operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market.

Halo currently operates primarily in the United States in Oregon and California. The Company sells cannabis products principally to dispensaries under its brands Hush™, Winberry Farms™, Williams Wonder Farms and Budega™, and under license agreements with Papa's Herb®, DNA Genetics, Terphogz, and FlowerShop*.

As part of continued expansion and vertical integration in the U.S., Halo boasts several grow operations throughout Oregon and two planned in California. In Oregon, the Company has a combined 11 acres of owned and contracted outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. Halo has acquired Food Concepts LLC, a master tenant of a 55,000 square foot indoor cannabis cultivation, processing, and wholesaling facility in Portland, Oregon.

In California, the Company is building out Ukiah Ventures, a planned 30,000 square foot indoor cannabis grow and processing facility, which aims to include up to an additional five acres of industrial land to expand the site. Recently, Halo partnered with Green Matter in California to purchase the Farm in Lake County, developing up to 63 acres of cultivation, comprising one of the largest licensed single-site grows in California. Halo is opening three dispensaries in Los Angeles under the Budega™ brand in North Hollywood, Hollywood, and Westwood.

In Canada, Halo acquired three KushBar retail cannabis stores located in Alberta as a first in its planned entry into the Canadian market, leveraging its Oregon and California brands. With the KushBar retail stores as a foundation, the Company plans to expand its foothold in Canada.

Halo has also acquired a range of software development assets, including CannPOS, Cannalift, and CannaFeels and a discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. The Company intends to spin-off these assets and their intellectual property and patent applications into a subsidiary called Halo Tek Inc. where it expects to complete a distribution to shareholders on record, at date to be determined.

Halo recently completed the sale of certain non-U.S. operations to Akanda Corp., whose mission is to provide high-quality medical cannabis products to patients worldwide. As an independent company, Akanda is seeking to deliver on this promise while driving positive change in wellness, empowering individuals in Lesotho, and uplifting the quality of the lives of employees and the local communities where it operates, all while limiting its carbon footprint. Akanda combines the scaled production capabilities of Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness Pty. Ltd., a Lesotho-based cultivation and processing campus located in the world's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) containing a cannabis cultivation operation, with distribution and route-to-market efficiency of CanMart Ltd., UK-based fully approved pharmaceutical importer, and distributor that supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK. With a potential maximum licensed canopy area of 200 hectares (495 acres), Bophelo has scalability that is arguably unmatched in the world today. Following the sale, Halo is Akanda's largest shareholder.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo's disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Connect with Halo Collective: Email | Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to the entering into of the warrant indenture in respect of the Warrants, the anticipated events or results management's plans regarding its portfolio of cannabis businesses, the Company's expansion plans regarding Canada, the expected size and capabilities of the final facility planned at Ukiah Ventures, the size of Halo's planned cultivation facility in Northern California, and the ability of Bophelo and Canmart to serve the UK market and the proposed spin-off by Halo Tek Inc.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: inability of management to successfully integrate the operations of acquired businesses, changes in the consumer market for cannabis products, changes in the expected outcomes of the proposed changes to Halo's operations, delays in obtaining required licenses or approvals necessary for the build-out of Oregon operations, dispensaries or Canadian operations, the proposed spin-out with Halo Tek Inc., delays or unforeseen costs incurred in connection with construction, the ability of competitors to scale operations in Northern California, delays or unforeseen difficulties in connection with the cultivation and harvest of Halo's raw material, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Non-Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE Halo Collective Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c7221.html

Recommended Stories

  • Rapper Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party in California

    Kodak Black was one of four people who were shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant Saturday.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • The Pros and Cons of Investing in AT&T

    With the telephone company in the midst of a turnaround, investors must weigh some key factors before deciding to buy shares.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for Its the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Roblox, a metaverse gaming company, will report earnings today

    Roblox is set to report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • 10 Cheap Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap pharmaceutical stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2022. The pharma industry is in the midst of a fundamental transformation as disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing become […]

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were rebounding today after the company's stock fell off a cliff yesterday. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but Tencent Holdings, a tech giant in China, is a major investor in Sea. The news sent Sea Limited's stock tumbling 17% yesterday.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Sea Stock After Reports India Bans Game

    Sea shares rose close to 4% in the premarket Tuesday after more than 18% was wiped off its market value on Monday

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Resonant's stock skyrockets on heavy volume after Murata's buyout bid for a more than 265% premium

    Shares of Resonant Inc. more than tripled in very active trading Tuesday, after the mobile device software company announced an agreement to be acquired by Murata Electronics North America Inc., which is a subsidiary of Japan-based Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. in a deal that implies a market capitalization for Resonant of about $295.7 million. Resonant's stock skyrocketed 249.6% to pace all gainers, while trading volume spiked up to 10.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of abo

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...