U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.00
    +17.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,430.00
    +120.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,686.00
    +62.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.90
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.98
    +0.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.00
    +8.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    +0.26 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9917
    +0.0032 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1363
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6300
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,329.22
    +116.74 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.92
    +3.51 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,372.75
    +252.25 (+0.93%)
     

Halo Car's teleoperated car-sharing service to roll out this year with no one behind the wheel

Jaclyn Trop
·3 min read

Halo Car, a Las Vegas-based startup that combines teleoperations and car sharing, said it will remove the human safety operator from behind the wheel later this year — the last hurdle before its commercial launch.

The milestone would mean Halo Car will use humans to remotely control vehicles through public streets and deliver them to its car-sharing service customers. These fully remote deliveries will mark the official launch of commercial operations and kick off a campaign to scale its fleet of electric vehicles and expand beyond Las Vegas.

The unique approach to car-sharing has attracted several investors. The company said Wednesday it raised $5 million in a seed round led by climate tech fund At One Ventures, with participation from T-Mobile Ventures, Earthshot Ventures, and existing investor Boost VC. The funds will help the startup to expand into cities beyond Las Vegas and scale its fleet to 1,000 EVs by the end of 2023.

Halo Car's model shouldn't be confused with autonomous vehicle technology companies like Argo AI, Aurora, Cruise, Waymo and Zoox, which have developed self-driving systems designed to allow vehicles to navigate public streets without any human in the loop — either behind the wheel or remotely. Halo Car’s model provides remote human assistance at all times.

Halo Car’s business model crosses Zipcar, which requires customers to pick up the car wherever the previous user parked it, with traditional rental car companies such as Enterprise and Rent-A-Car. However, Halo Car delivers the vehicle directly to the next customer; think white-glove chauffeur service, without the white gloves or the chauffeur.

Founder and CEO Anand Nandakumar developed the idea of using remote piloting while leading perception for Uber’s self-driving unit Advanced Technologies Group. Looking at the 10-year horizon for fully autonomous driving, he thought remote human piloting could serve as a bridge to deploying driverless cars sooner.

Halo Car’s remote operators work out of the company’s Las Vegas headquarters, using T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity midband 5G network, as well as extended range low-band 5G networks and on LTE when needed, to transmit video and data from the cars to a driving simulator. The human operator sits in the simulator, which features an oversized TV monitor, a steering wheel, pedals, and a gearshift, and watches for pedestrians, bicyclists, cars, trash cans and other obstacles when the car is in driverless mode.

A teleoperator drives a Halo Car remotely.

The remote pilot disconnects from the car once the customer is granted keyless access through Halo Car’s app. When they’re done, they leave the car for the remote human operator to retrieve and return it to headquarters, where it is cleaned, charged and parked waiting for the next ride.

If the vehicle loses connection to 5G networks, it is brought to a full stop.

Halo Car completed beta testing in Las Vegas earlier this year using two Kia Niro EVs retrofitted with six cameras but no radar, lidar, or ultrasonics, a pared down approach favored by Tesla. Past iterations of Halo Car’s technology stack used nine cameras, radar and ultrasonics to support the remote controlled operations.

During the beta phase, support operators sat inside the cars to oversee the remote piloted deliveries and were picked up and driven back to headquarters by a Halo Car employee.

Nandakumar positions Halo Car as a more cost-effective and convenient way to rent an EV without worrying about parking. The vehicles, which can be rented by the hour or at a flat daily rate, could help manufacturers increase their visibility and get more potential customers to try EVs. Both General Motors and Polestar are using that playbook, inking deals to supply Hertz’s rental fleet with up to 240,000 EVs over the next five years.

Recommended Stories

  • New Mastercard Tool Will Help Banks Block Problematic Crypto Exchange Purchases

    The software represents the payments company's latest foray into cryptocurrencies and related products.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa

    Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in South Africa. Annie and Tage write that this move “allows for the localization of applications and services” and for businesses to more quickly deploy capabilities — for example, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

  • Just before Musk backtracked, a judge said Twitter could hunt for secret chats with whistleblower

    Elon Musk may have said the deal is back on, but his legal fight with Twitter is still producing some eleventh-hour twists and turns. In a late Monday filing with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Judge Kathaleen McCormick weighed in on Twitter's request for additional discovery around potential messages between Musk's inner circle and the Twitter whistleblower, former head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. While Zatko has stated under oath that he did not contact Musk or his team, Twitter wants to keep looking in light of a mysterious email from May 6 that turned up in the files of Quinn Emanuel, a legal firm that represents Musk.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: BYD Extends EV Lead, Signs Huge Deal Amid Tesla Demand Concerns

    Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed Q3 views amid China demand concerns. BYD extended its EV sales lead.

  • United Airlines Makes a Major Service Cut

    United Airlines has made it clear they don't make empty threats. In September, United CEO Scott Kirby wrote a letter Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, requesting additional slots at The John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kirby felt like United wasn't getting enough slots at the airport, which is airline industry terminology for take offs and landings.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • Lordstown (RIDE) Endurance Trucks Roll Off at Foxconn Plant

    Lordstown (RIDE) begins production of the Endurance pickup truck. It expects to deliver almost 50 units in 2022 and the rest in the first half of 2023.

  • UPDATE 1-Ford raises price of F-150 electric truck as inflation bites

    Ford Motor Co is raising the price of its electric truck F-150 Lightning Pro for the 2023 year model by nearly 11%, seeking to cushion the hit from ongoing supply chain snags and decades-high inflation, a spokesperson for the automaker said on Wednesday. The price of the new model has been set at $51,974 compared to $46,974 earlier, due to "ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors," the spokesperson said. U.S. automakers including EV giant Tesla Inc and Rivian Automotive Inc have also raised prices for their vehicles this year, squeezed by tough economic conditions that have been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Auto Sales: Ford Joins GM With Q3 Surge On Strong Car Demand

    Ford stock and GM stock both spiked Tuesday. Concern about U.S. auto sales recently expanded from supply to demand.

  • Ford raises price of F-150 electric truck as inflation bites

    The price of the new model has been set at $51,974 compared to $46,974 earlier, due to "ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors," the spokesperson said. U.S. automakers including EV giant Tesla Inc and Rivian Automotive Inc have also raised prices for their vehicles this year, squeezed by tough economic conditions that have been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In August, Ford raised prices for its F-150 Lightning lineup for the first time since it was revealed last year, by a range of $6,000 and $8,500 depending on the variant.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Fell 9% in September

    The auto maker said U.S. sales of trucks, which made up nearly half of its U.S. monthly sales, dropped more than 18%, offsetting a surge in sales of its electric vehicles.

  • Why Hybrid Vehicles Are a Smart Choice Right Now

    If you’re not ready for a full-on EV but still want to save on gas, a hybrid is your best betBy Keith BarryIn 2008 I bought my first hybrid—a used Toyota Prius. I drove more than 400 miles a week...

  • Harris, Secret Service director concerned over Monday motorcade accident

    Vice President Harris and the director of the Secret Service have reportedly expressed concerns over an accident on Monday involving the vehicle Harris was traveling in after the agency initially did not disclose details about the minor collision, according to The Washington Post. The motorcade was delayed in transporting Harris to the White House…

  • Ford Climbs on Surging Demand for F-150 Lightning Pickup, Other EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. rose after the carmaker’s latest quarterly sales results showed growing demand for its lineup of electric vehicles, including the flagship F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Da

  • FAA mandates more rest for flight attendants to combat fatigue

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday announced a new rule increasing the amount of rest time airlines must give flight attendants between shifts. The new rule, which the FAA proposed late last year, boosts the required rest time from nine consecutive hours to 10 hours for flight attendants between their shifts, which can reach…

  • Tesla is now building Model 3 and Model Y vehicles without ultrasonic sensors

    Tesla is removing ultrasonic sensors from Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, the next step in CEO Elon Musk's plan to only use cameras and software to support its advanced driver assistance system and other active safety features. Starting this month, all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Taiwan will no longer include the 12 ultrasonic sensors typically found on the front and rear bumpers of its vehicles. Ultrasonic sensors, which measure distance by using ultrasonic waves, are generally used as proximity sensors to support anti-collision safety systems, particularly in low-speed applications like parking.

  • Battery-electric cars are the future? Not so fast. Hydrogen-powered cars will give them a run for their money.

    Governments across the world are supporting the development of hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles because of their advantages.

  • Ford September sales fall as drop in trucks offsets near tripling in EVs, but stock jumps over 5%

    Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday that September U.S. vehicles sales fell 8.9% from a year ago to 142,644 vehicles, as a big drop in truck sales offset a near tripling in electric vehicle sales. The auto maker's stock charged up 5.3% in morning trading, after rallying 2.4% on Monday to bounce off Friday's two-month low. Ford said September truck sales dropped 18.3% to 68,299, as F-Series sales sank 26.6% to 46,338 vehicles. Sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales increased 0.9% to 70,887, as sales of the Es

  • British Royal Air Force lands massive plane at Paso Robles airport. Why is it here?

    Watch a video of the A400 Airbus touching down in Paso Robles.