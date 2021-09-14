U.S. markets closed

Halo Collective Announces Official Launch of Two Premium Cannabis Strains in Oregon with DNA Genetics

·7 min read
In this article:
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Award-winning Cannabis Strains Available for the First Time in Oregon Dispensaries

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) today announced the official launch of Ztrawberriez and 4 Prophets premium cannabis flower, the first two strains stemming from the Company's strategic partnership with DNA Genetics to exclusively develop DNA Genetics brands in the state of Oregon through breeding, growing, phenotyping and processing. The award-winning genetics can be found on the shelves of leading dispensaries throughout Oregon.

www.haloco.com (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)
www.haloco.com (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)

The two strains of DNA flower, Ztrawberriez, and 4 Prophets, were launched in Oregon on August 9 and co-branded with DNA Genetics. Initial sales have been strong and as anticipated. Halo and DNA Genetics are collaborating on additional strains expected to be launched over the coming quarters.

Halo's partnership with DNA Genetics also extends to the 200-hectare Bophelo cultivation campus, operated by Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness Pty. Ltd. ("Bophelo") in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa, where the Company is growing multiple high THC premium strains as part of its trusted brands delivery strategy for international medical markets. Bophelo is growing these premium strains under ethical conditions and, over the coming quarters, plans to ramp production volumes from its grow campus situated in the Mafetang Special Economic Zone ('SEZ'). This is to meet the demand for high-quality medical cannabis in rapidly growing international markets such as the U.K. and European Union, where the market is expected to reach $3.8 billion in annual sales by 2025 in Europe alone1. In addition, since Bopehlo achieved Good Agricultural and Collection Practice ("GACP") certification in August 2021 and is in active discussions with distributors to export these strains.

"The partnership with DNA Genetics is enabling Halo to deliver on our mission to bring unique and premium products to consumers in the U.S. West Coast – and soon internationally," commented Kiran Sidhu, Co-founder and CEO of Halo. "Ztrawberriez and 4 Prophets are a textbook showcase of the unique genetics perfected by the DNA Genetics team. Increasingly, Halo is recognized as an innovator and a premium brand house, and our exclusive access to these high-quality strains in Oregon reinforces that differentiator."

Founded in Amsterdam in 2004, DNA Genetics is a leading influencer in the global cannabis industry, developing high-quality seeds using a professional, responsible and technical approach. DNA Genetics has created some of the industry's best known products by combining high-quality genetics and expert growing practices. With a win in every single category of the HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup, many of the top seed companies in the industry use DNA within their breeding programs.

Per the strategic partnership with Halo, DNA is taking their expertise and award-winning track record to produce strains exclusive to Halo in the state of Oregon. The exclusivity requires that companies in Oregon that seek access to the DNA strains must license them from Halo. Halo has over an acre of DNA Genetics seeds planted for the 2021 fall harvest and expects to feature ten additional strains to support growing demand: 24k, Bakers Delight, DNA Cake, DNA Tangie, F11, Kosher Dawg, Lemon O.G., Lemon Skunk, Gelato Sorbet, Miss DNA.

"Halo's cultivation facility, superior operations, and strong management team have allowed for our unique varieties to flourish in the Oregon market," said Rezwan Khan, President of DNA Genetics. "We are very optimistic about the Oregon market and believe demand for premium strains is strong and growing."

About Halo Collective Inc.

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates and has sold approximately eleven million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The Company continues to expand its business and scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry who value Halo's operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market.

Halo currently operates in the United States in Oregon and California, Canada, Southern Africa in the Kingdom of Lesotho, and the United Kingdom. The Company sells cannabis products principally to dispensaries in the U.S. under its brands Hush, Mojave, and Exhale, and under license agreements with Papa's Herb®, DNA Genetics, Terphogz, and FlowerShop*, a cannabis lifestyle and conceptual wellness brand that includes G-Eazy as a partner and key member.

As part of continued expansion and vertical integration in the U.S., Halo boasts several grow operations throughout Oregon and two planned in California. In Oregon, the Company has a combined 11 acres of owned and contracted outdoor and green house cultivation, including East Evans Creek, a six-acre grow site in Jackson County with four licenses owned and operated by Halo and two third-party licenses under contract to sell all of their product to Halo; Winberry Farms, a one-acre grow site located 30 miles outside of Eugene in Lane County with a license owned and operated by Halo; and William's Wonder Farms, a three-acre grow site in Applegate Valley, under contract to sell all of its product to Halo pending the closing of Halo's acquisition of its licenses and business assets. Halo has recently acquired Food Concepts LLC, a master tenant of a 55,000 sq.ft. indoor cannabis cultivation, processing, and wholesaling facility in Portland, Oregon operated by the Pistil Point entities (the "Pistil Point Acquistion").

In California, the Company is building out Ukiah Ventures, a planned 30,000 sq. ft. indoor cannabis grow and processing facility, which will include up to an additional five acres of industrial land to expand the site. Recently, Halo partnered with Green Matter Holding in California to purchase a property in Lake County, developing up to 63 acres of cultivation, comprising one of the largest licensed single site grows in California. Halo also plans to expand its operations in California by opening three dispensaries in North Hollywood, Hollywood, and Westwood, one of which may serve as the first FlowerShop* branded dispensary.

In Canada, Halo acquired three KushBar retail cannabis stores located in Alberta as a first in its planned entry into the Canadian market, leveraging its Oregon and California brands. With the KushBar retail stores as a foundation, the Company plans to expand its foothold in Canada.

Halo has also acquired a range of software development assets, including CannPOS, Cannalift, and, more recently, CannaFeels. In addition, Halo owns the discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. The Company intends to spin-off these assets and its intellectual property and patent applications into its subsidiary Halo Tek Inc. and expects to complete a distribution to shareholders on a record date to be determined by Halo.

Halo has recently announced its intention to reorganize its non-U.S. operations into a newly formed entity called Akanda Corp., whose mission will be to provide high-quality and ethically sourced medical cannabis products to patients worldwide. Akanda will seek to deliver on this promise while driving positive change in wellness, empowering individuals in Lesotho, and uplifting the quality of the lives of employees and the local communities where it operates, all while limiting its carbon footprint. Akanda will combine the scaled production capabilities of Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness Pty. Ltd., Halo's Lesotho-based cultivation and processing campus located in the world's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) containing a cannabis cultivation operation, with distribution and route-to-market efficiency of Canmart Ltd., Halo's UK-based fully approved pharmaceutical importer, and distributor that supplies pharmacies and clinics within the U.K. With a potential maximum licensed canopy area of 200 hectares (495 acres), Bophelo has scalability that is arguably unmatched in the world today.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo's disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Connect with Halo Collective: Email | Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to the cultivation and distirbution of DNA Genetics branded products in the state of Orgeon, Halo's future plans regarding its operations in Oregon and the expected benefits to be derived therefrom, management's expectations regarding the financial performance of the operations to be acquired, Halo's expectations regarding the expansion of processing, production and distribution operations and the financial performance thereof, the closing of the F.C. Acquisition and the Pistil Point Acquisition, the expected size and capabilities of the final facility planned at Ukiah Ventures, the size of Halo's planned cultivation facility in Northern California, the ability of Bophelo and Canmart to serve the U.K. market, the proposed spin-off with Halo Tek Inc. and Halo's proposed plans to re-organize its non-U.S. operations via Akanda Corp.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the inability of management to successfully integrate the operations of the acquired businesses, changes in the consumer market for cannabis products, changes in the expected outcomes of the proposed changes to Halo's operations, delays in obtaining required licenses or approvals necessary for the build-out of Oregon operations, the proposed spin-out with Halo Tek Inc. or the proposed re-organization with Akanda Corp., delays or unforeseen costs incurred in connection with construction, the ability of competitors to scale operations in Northern California, delays or unforeseen difficulties in connection with the cultivation and harvest of Halo's raw material, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.




1 https://prohibitionpartners.com/2021/04/09/key-insights-from-the-european-cannabis-report-6th-edition/

Award-winning Cannabis Strains Available for the First Time in Oregon Dispensaries (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)
Award-winning Cannabis Strains Available for the First Time in Oregon Dispensaries (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)

SOURCE Halo Collective Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c6120.html

