U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.75
    +15.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,406.00
    +102.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,365.25
    +54.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.50
    +9.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.26
    -0.08 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.38
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0308
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.28
    +0.54 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3860
    +0.3870 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,957.68
    -699.51 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.86
    -5.88 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.82
    +12.91 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Halo Collective Appoints Katie Field as Chairman of the Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HCANF

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -  Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) today announced the appointment of Katie Field, Chief Executive Officer of Halo, to Chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective immediately. Current Chairman Ryan Kunkel has resigned from the Board to focus on other professional endeavors. To the knowledge of the Company, Ms. Field is the second woman to serve as Chairman and CEO of a publicly traded cannabis company, the first being Kim Rivers of Trulieve (CSE:TRUL).

Halo Collective Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)
Halo Collective Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)

Cassidy McCord, Director, said, "It was an obvious decision to appoint Katie as Chairman of the Board. Her demonstrated accomplishments and female perspective are exactly what Halo requires at this critical time. With Katie at the helm, we are confident that Halo has the right leader to be the premier west coast-focused cannabis company, and to leverage our competitive strengths to pursue other emerging pathways to wellness. As important, with the prudent and timely actions she has taken to focus the strategy on the core business while eliminating significant cost, Katie has put the Company firmly on track to reaccelerate revenue and to return to profitability."

Ms. Field will assume the Chairman role with nearly a decade of direct cannabis experience spanning all facets of the business, including strategy, retail, corporate development, business development, HR & organization, legal & regulatory, and investor relations. She has been a key member of the Halo executive team since joining the Company in April 2019, serving initially as Chief Strategy Officer, President since February 2020, and Board member since July 2021. Ms. Field first entered the cannabis industry in 2014 at Costa Farms, where she led the procurement, build-out, and sale of one of five original vertically integrated companies in Florida; subsequently operated a strategy consulting practice focused on cannabis and also worked at MariMed as EVP of Corporate Development. Her resume includes positions at The Brookings Institution and Bain & Company. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA with honors from Stanford University.

"Since becoming CEO in early July, Katie has proven that she has the right experience and capabilities to leverage the Company's valuable assets to create tangible and sustainable shareholder value," commented Ryan Kunkel. "She has aggressively eliminated significant annual recurring costs, preserved profitable revenue and focused on tactical strategies in California and Oregon to produce near term results. I could not leave Halo in better hands. It has been a pleasure working with her and I look forward to Halo's success with Katie at the helm while I focus on my other pursuits, including helping Akanda with business development."

Ms. Field commented, "I am thrilled and honored to lead the Company at this critical juncture and look forward to building Halo's business and generating shareholder value with our more focused strategy."

Concluded Ms. Field, "On behalf of the entire Board, I thank Ryan for his exceptional guidance and incredible commitment to Halo over the past several years. His contributions and insights have been invaluable."

Among over 50 publicly traded cannabis companies in North America, Ms. Field is, to the knowledge of the Company, only the second female to serve in both the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman roles.

About Halo Collective

Halo is focused on the United States West Coast, where it has vertically integrated operations covering the entire value chain from seed to sale. Halo cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and concentrates. Halo sells these products under a portfolio of brands, including Hush™, Winberry Farms™, its retail brand Budega™, and license agreements with Papa's Herb®, DNA Genetics, and FlowerShop*. In addition, Halo has opened two dispensaries in Los Angeles under the Budega™ brand in North Hollywood and Hollywood, with plans to open one more in Hollywood in the third quarter of 2022.

In the non-THC sector, Halo is expanding into health and wellness categories, including CBD and functional supplements such as nootropic nutraceuticals and non-psychotropic mushrooms. Halo, through a series of acquisitions, has product offerings in the form of beverages (H2C Beverages), dissolvable strips (Dissolve Medical), capsules (Hushrooms™), and topical supplements (Hatshe) with proposed national distribution via a strategic agreement with SWAY Energy Corporation.

Halo has successfully acquired and integrated a variety of companies which were subsequently reorganized to create Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN), an international medical cannabis and wellness company, of which Halo currently owns 12,674,957 common shares worth approximately US$15.8 million as of August 9, 2022. Halo has also acquired a range of software development assets, including CannPOS, Cannalift, CannaFeels, and a discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. Halo intends to reorganize these entities (including their intellectual property and patent applications) into a subsidiary called Halo Tek Inc. and to complete the distribution of the shares of Halo Tek Inc. to shareholders on record at a date to be determined.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo's disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Connect with Halo Collective: EmailWebsite LinkedInTwitter | Instagram

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures that the Company uses to assess its operating performance and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Management defines Adjusted Gross Profit as Gross Profit adjusted for fair value gains or losses on biological assets, and impairments included in cost of goods sold. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (loss) before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for non-cash items. These non-IFRS measures are provided to assist management and investors in determining the Company's operating performance. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of companies, many of which present similar metrics when reporting their results. As other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently than the Company, these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We caution readers that Adjusted EBITDA should not be substituted for determining net loss as an indicator of operating results, or as a substitute for cash flows from operating and investing activities. For a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" in the Q1 2022 MD&A, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including but not limited to the planned EBITDA sooner; to the ability of the Company to become the premier west-coast focused cannabis company; the ability of the Company to accelerate revenue and return to profitability; the timing and commencement of operation of the Company's third dispensary in Hollywood; the ability of the Company to expand into health and wellness; the Company's proposed national distribution strategy and the expected spin-out of Halo Tek Inc.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: inability of management to successfully integrate the operations of acquired businesses, changes in the consumer market for cannabis products, changes in the expected outcomes of the proposed changes to Halo's operations, delays in obtaining required licenses or approvals necessary for the build-out of the Company's cannabis operations, dispensaries or Canadian operations, the proposed spin-out with Halo Tek Inc., delays or unforeseen costs incurred in connection with construction, delays or unforeseen difficulties in connection with the cultivation and harvest of Halo's raw material, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents  available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Non-Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Company today announced the appointment of Katie Field, Chief Executive Officer of Halo, to Chairman of the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately. (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)
The Company today announced the appointment of Katie Field, Chief Executive Officer of Halo, to Chairman of the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately. (CNW Group/Halo Collective Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halo-collective-appoints-katie-field-as-chairman-of-the-board-301604864.html

SOURCE Halo Collective Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • Rivian’s Losses Nearly Triple to $1.7 Billion

    The electric-vehicle maker said its operating loss is expected to grow to $5.45 billion, from its previous projection of $4.75 billion for the full year, further pressuring the startup to conserve cash and move quickly to fill customer orders.

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Masayoshi Son Is Now Down $4 Billion on His SoftBank Side Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has now lost more than $4 billion on a series of side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, a painful blow triggered by the broad downturn in the technology market. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victor

  • Tesla's Stock Split Was Approved. What Does That Mean for Investors?

    Smart investors shouldn't be concerned about stock splits. Instead, they should concentrate on a company's fundamentals.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Rivian, Toast, Poshmark, Chicken Soup for the Soul

    Yahoo Finance Live host Brian Cheung looks at several trending stocks making moves in the after hours trading session.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron earnings second quarter 2022 conference call. Aron Feingold, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, you may now begin your conference.

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Ryan Reynolds spent nearly $3 million before consulting his wife Blake Lively: ‘We’re still working through that one’

    Financial planners share how much spouses should be able to comfortably spend from joint income.