HALO Diagnostics Expands Radiation-Free, Minimally Invasive Prostate Cancer Treatment to Imaging Centers Nationwide

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A radiation-free, minimally invasive, image-guided procedure that targets and kills prostate cancer cells is now available at more imaging centers operated by HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), an industry leader in advanced diagnostics for early cancer detection.

The radiation-free, image-guided prostate cancer treatment, TULSA-PRO is now available at a laser focal therapy center.

Known as TULSA-PRO®, this procedure from Profound Medical Corp (Profound) is performed in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. It combines real-time MRI and robotically driven transurethral ultrasound technology to pinpoint and destroy prostate cancer cells with ablation – a process that delivers a focused, high-temperature beam. Physicians can see the prostate at all times. This view protects the urethra and rectum from being accidentally impacted, protecting the patient's natural functions and reducing the risk of incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

By incorporating TULSA-PRO®, HALO Dx increases the number of individualized services it can offer to patients with prostate cancer. HALO Dx has a 14-year history as a pioneer with another minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment, Focal Laser Treatment, that also significantly reduces side effects. The addition of TULSA-PRO® makes HALO Dx the first center nationwide to offer both procedures.

"Every patient is unique, and treatment should fit with each man's diagnosis and lifestyle," said Ara Karamanaian, M.D., head of the HALO Men's Prostate Program. "Men have come from all over the world to HALO Diagnostics for Focal Laser Therapy, and now we provide two options – not just one."

The addition of TULSA-PRO® comes through a multi-site agreement with Profound, a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, minimally invasive therapies for diseased tissue ablation.

"With these early-detection tools and game-changing therapeutics, HALO Dx is bringing the same proactive healthcare to men's health that mammograms have provided to women for decades," said John Feller, M.D., HALO Dx's chief medical officer.

"We are changing the treatment paradigm for treating prostate cancer. As a pioneer in prostate cancer therapeutics, HALO Dx offers MR imaging under two energy options that allow men a choice," he said. "Each option gives men the confidence they will maintain their current lifestyle. We are focused on providing personalized and precision-focused healthcare for our patients."

This move also represents an expansion for Profound. HALO Dx currently offers TULSA-PRO® at its Prostate Laser Center in Houston with an extension of service planned for additional imaging centers.

"We are excited to expand the reach of TULSA-PRO in the Houston market with HALO Diagnostics," said Abbey Goodman, Profound's vice president of sales. "We believe it will be a strong partnership as Halo's mission to deliver life-changing patient experience, insight, and outcomes align with our own."

TULSA-PRO® has received U.S Food & Drug Administration 510(k) clearance. It has also received the CE mark in Europe, as well as Health Canada approval.

About HALO Diagnostics

At HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), we recognize every patient is unique. Our focus is early detection and precision-focused healthcare preventing and conquering the top health diseases that have a geometric impact on patient outcomes. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarkers, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing all these solutions under the HALO Dx platform, we provide rapid, precise, actionable results to enable life-changing treatments by physicians for their patients.

HALO Dx is a pioneer and recognized market leader in men's and women's health demonstrated by all the lives we have impacted over the last 10 years. HALO Dx operates sixteen imaging centers located in California, Texas, Florida and has partnerships with over 50 centers nationwide.

