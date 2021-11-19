Halo Infinite's campaign co-op and Forge modes have been delayed again

The first previews for the Halo Infinite campaign have arrived and it's looking like an exciting step forward for the series. Unfortunately, players will have to wait even longer than expected to play the mode with their friends.

Developer 343 Industries announced in August that Halo Infinite won't have campaign co-op (a stalwart mode in the Halo series) or Forge custom games when it arrives on December 8th. It plans to add campaign co-op when season two starts, which was initially supposed to happen three months after launch, with Forge to follow in season three.

However, 343 Industries revealed this week that season one will run until May. The studio's head of creative, Joseph Staten, confirmed to Eurogamer that means campaign co-op won't arrive until May at the earliest, and Forge will arrive even later.

That'll likely come as a disappointment to fans, but 343 Industries' decision to focus on the campaign and multiplayer might have been the right one. It already delayed Halo Infinite by a year , so getting the two core modes right was critical.