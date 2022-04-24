Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign is now scheduled to arrive in August

Following multiple delays, 343 Industries hopes to deliver Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign sometime in August 2022, the studio said in a roadmap update released Friday. Campaign co-op was one of the features that didn’t make Infinite’s December 8th release date .

Halo Infinite roadmap

At the time, 343 said it planned to roll out the mode alongside the game’s season two update approximately three months after launch. However, 343 first delayed the debut of season two to May 3rd and later said campaign co-op wouldn’t be available when the season kicked off.

The studio now says it’s targeting an August release date for network co-op, with split-screen co-op coming even later. That means you’ll have to wait to invite a friend over to play the game on a single TV. According to the roadmap 343 shared, couch co-op won’t be available until sometime during season three, which won’t begin until November 8th. What’s more, that’s a tentative plan, with a note on the roadmap indicating the exact release date of the feature is “TBD.”

If there’s a silver lining to the news, it’s that 343 is also targeting an August release date for a feature that allows you to replay campaign missions. Additionally, the studio expects to launch the Forge mode open beta sometime in September.

The delays are likely to irritate Infinite’s already frustrated playerbase further, but Joseph Staten, the game’s head of creative, stressed 343 is doing its best to deliver new features quickly while protecting the health of its team. "We know we need to deliver more content and more features more quickly," Staten said. "Staying true to priority zero means that sometimes we need to slow down in order to stay healthy and move faster later. But we’re also aggressively looking at ways to accelerate.”