Halo Infinite multiplayer: 5 things I learned from playing the Xbox beta version

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·4 min read
A scene from the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite.
A scene from the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite.

Xbox owners got a big surprise this week after learning Microsoft would launch the highly anticipated action game Halo Infinite.

On Monday, to celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary, video game studio 343 Industries announced a beta version of Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode would go live for the Xbox Series X and S, as well as Xbox One.

The full game, including a campaign featuring the latest adventure from main protagonist Master Chief, will still arrive on Dec. 8.

The launch of this beta gives players a first taste of what Microsoft has planned for Halo Infinite online. Halo is among the most popular online games ever, helping to pioneer first-person shooters on video game consoles.

I've been playing Infinite since its launch Monday. Here are five things I learned:

1. Prepare to recalibrate as you play

It's been six years since the last Halo game. If you are a fan of shooters and have lived on a steady diet of Call of Duty, Fortnite or others, get ready to adjust how you play.

Thanks to all that armor, you can take a lot of damage. It's not uncommon to escape a firefight even if your opponent blindsides you and gets in several hits. Melee matters a lot here for planting a finishing strike on a weakened opponent. If you're going one-on-one with someone in Infinite, there's more back-and-forth in the combat.

Coming off playing Call of Duty, I've grown so used to aiming down sights. In Halo, you can hip fire with more accuracy. In some cases, you're better off not pulling down on the left trigger to aim.

Is any of this new to Halo? No. But you might find yourself a little rusty if you haven't played Halo in a long time.

A scene from the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite.
A scene from the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite.

2. The maps feel intricate

There's a healthy of mix of everything across the board: tight spaces if you like really close combat, really long views if you enjoy sniping, and massive landscapes where you can break out vehicles like the Ghost or Warthog. Scattered throughout are weapons and gear in specific spots that reset during matches. This is where you grab weapons like the rocket launcher or the Needler (my personal favorite). You can also get power-ups like Active Camo (you basically go invisible) and Overshield.

3. Halo has seasons now

Yes, it definitely feels like Halo, but there are modern touches now like seasons, which you have likely experienced in games like Fortnite. You complete challenges during matches, and you level up to earn special armor like helmets, visors and chest plates. This also means Halo will include a "Battle Pass," where players pay a certain amount to get even more gear.

A scene from the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite.
A scene from the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite.

4. The progression needs work

This has been my biggest issue with Halo's shift to seasons. Typically, when playing a game like this with seasons and leveling up, clearing those early levels is easier and gets progressively more challenging the higher you go. I've played several hours thus far, and I just entered Level 3. This is what Call of Duty gets right. In multiplayer, you always feel like you're progressing at a steady pace, win or lose.

Fortunately, it appears a fix for this is on the way, according to a tweet from 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek. "To address the feedback on Battle Pass progression we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week," he said.

5. I forgot how much I missed Halo

I have played Halo off-and-on since the first one launched in 2001. It has always delivered a robust experience online, and so far Halo Infinite feels like it's on the same path.

But this time around, I'm really enjoying the small touches: that sound effect when your shield refills or the announcer shouting "killing spree!"

If you've been a Halo fan for a long time, Infinite certainly scratches that nostalgic itch. But it also happens to be a very strong online experience in its early stages.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halo Infinite multiplayer: 5 things I learned playing Xbox beta

