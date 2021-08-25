U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.90
    +11.99 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.31
    +0.77 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -15.90 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.3630 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,791.93
    +617.46 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.56
    +15.03 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Special-edition 'Halo Infinite' Xbox Series X and controller arrive on November 15th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Alongside the Halo Infinite release date, Microsoft made a couple of other Halo-related announcements at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event. To mark the 20th anniversary of the series, the company is releasing a limited-edition Xbox Series X and Elite Series 2 Controller decked out in Halo-themed looks.

The console features dark metallic paneling with iridium gold accents, as well as a star pattern. The bundled-in controller has an iridium gold 20-year mark on the rear. Best of all, you'll hear custom Halo-themed sounds when you switch the console on and off. 

Pre-orders are open for this special-edition Xbox Series X, which will be available on November 15th. It costs $550, which is $50 more than the standard Series X, but it comes with a copy of Halo Infinite. You'll be able to play the game on December 8th.

Also arriving on November 15th is the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller. The matte metallic green look is inspired by Master Chief's armor and it boasts an iridium gold D-pad. The controller comes with a custom carrying case, laser-etched charging dock and swappable components. You'll also be able to adjust the tension of the thumbstick using a special tool. If you pick up this controller, you'll also receive an exclusive Halo Elite controller weapon charm to use in your Halo Infinite multiplayer games.

Pre-orders are open for the Elite Series 2 controller, which costs $200.

In addition, Microsoft revealed a Halo Infinite-inspired Razer Kaira Pro headset and Seagate Game Drive. The latter will be available in October, costing $100 for the 2TB version and $160 for the 5TB model.

Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive for Xbox
Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive for Xbox

Recommended Stories