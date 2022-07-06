U.S. markets open in 7 hours 48 minutes

Halo Microelectronics' Wireless Smart Power Load Switch Protects Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Flagship Smartphones

·2 min read

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems announced that its HL5501, a wireless smart power load switch IC is protecting Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship smartphones in Korean and Canadian models.

(PRNewsfoto/Halo Microelectronics International)
(PRNewsfoto/Halo Microelectronics International)

The Halo Microelectronics HL5501 is a high-voltage protection load switch IC allowing up to 30V. The input/output pins can stand off from ±40V at the off condition to protect the smartphone against positive and negative coil pin voltage faults. In addition, the HL5501 provides a well-optimized solution for wireless charging Tx/Rx in the mobile application.

In a recent Insight Analytical Labs' Galaxy S22 Ultra teardown report, the Halo Microelectronics' HL5501 (JCM9) Wireless RX Coil Switch was present on the main board, as it supports Samsung's phone-to-phone or phone-to-watch charging through the wireless coil. Depending on the charging device, they control the coil size through the HL5501, which is optimized for power transfer and minimizes unnecessary radiation.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Octa-Core processor and boasts a 6.8-inch edge quad HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 16% more brightness. The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate keeps the scroll smooth and adjusts to what's on-screen for an optimized view. Its battery is 5000mAh (typical) and with 45W super-fast charging that can provide battery life from dusk until dawn on one charge, according to the Samsung website. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also the first Galaxy S smartphone that comes with a built-in S pen. The iconic S Pen fits right into S for the first time and can be used to take notes, edit content, and draw sketches with precision.

"Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone users will appreciate the leading-edge technology, its innovation, and performance," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics. "Samsung and Halo Microelectronics are aligned in providing the next generation of high-performance and reliable smartphones while ensuring quality and sustainability," he added.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

For more information, please contact:

Americas and Europe
Jae Park
Email: jae.park@halomicro.com

Greater China / Asia
Jacky Yan
Email: jacky.yan@halomicro.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halo-microelectronics-wireless-smart-power-load-switch-protects-samsungs-galaxy-s22-ultra-flagship-smartphones-301580861.html

SOURCE Halo Microelectronics International

