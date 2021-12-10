U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.75
    +5.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,767.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,174.75
    +26.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.00
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.91
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    -0.0220 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +1.68 (+8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3226
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5480
    +0.0940 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,336.98
    -1,302.35 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,251.15
    -54.80 (-4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,578.62
    -146.85 (-0.51%)
     
First trailer for the Halo TV series shows Master Chief in live action

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

A Halo TV series is heading to Paramount+ after years in development hell, and today we got our first taste of the show. The first trailer for the Halo series is dramatic, seemingly taking a serious, Dune-like approach to the franchise, and showing off Master Chief in his full, dusty glory.

Paramount+ stole the series from Showtime earlier this year, but this thing has been in development for nearly a decade. It was first announced in 2013, and it's now slated to come out in 2022.

