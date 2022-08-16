U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,297.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,903.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,674.75
    -6.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,025.00
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.83
    -0.58 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0169
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3690
    +0.0970 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,016.57
    -921.73 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.21
    -20.55 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,861.76
    -10.02 (-0.03%)
     

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Private Offering of $625 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2028

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HALO

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme" or the "Company"), a leader in converting IV biologics to subcutaneous delivery, today announced the pricing of $625.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the "Convertible Notes"). The Convertible Notes are being offered and sold to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The offering was upsized from an originally announced $500 million in aggregate principal amount. The Company also granted a 13-day option to the initial purchasers to purchase up to an additional $95.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes.

The Convertible Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears at an annual rate of 1.00%. The Convertible Notes have an initial conversion rate of 17.8517 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $56.02 per share of the Company's common stock, representing an initial conversion premium of approximately 30% above the closing price of $43.09 per share of the Company's common stock on August 15, 2022). The conversion rate is subject to adjustment in some events but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest. Holders of the Convertible Notes will have the right to require the Company to repurchase all or a portion of their Convertible Notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the Convertible Notes) at a cash repurchase price of 100% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest. The Convertible Notes will mature on August 15, 2028, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding February 15, 2028, the Convertible Notes will be convertible only upon the satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and on and after February 15, 2028, at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, the Convertible Notes will be convertible regardless of these conditions. The Company will settle conversions in cash and, if applicable, shares of the Company's common stock. The Company expects to close the offering on August 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of various customary closing conditions.

In connection with the pricing of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into capped call transactions with certain of the initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes and/or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (collectively, the "Capped Call Counterparties"). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce potential dilution to holders of the Company's common stock on any conversion of the Convertible Notes or at the Company's election (subject to certain conditions) offset any cash payments the Company is required to make in excess of the principal amount of any such converted Convertible Notes, as the case may be, with such reduction or offset subject to a cap based on the cap price. The cap price of the capped call transactions is initially $75.41 per share of the Company's common stock, representing a premium of 75% above the last reported sale price of $43.09 per share of the Company's common stock on August 15, 2022, and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions.

In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the Capped Call Counterparties or their respective affiliates may purchase shares of the Company's common stock or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the Company's common stock concurrently with, or shortly after, the pricing of the Convertible Notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the Company's common stock or the Convertible Notes at that time.

In addition, the Capped Call Counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the Company's common stock or purchasing or selling the Company's common stock in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the Convertible Notes and prior to the maturity of the Convertible Notes (and are likely to do so during the relevant valuation period under the capped call transactions or following any early conversion of the Convertible Notes or repurchase of the Convertible Notes by the Company on any fundamental change repurchase date, any redemption date or otherwise, in each case if the Company exercises its option to terminate the relevant portion of the capped call transactions). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or decrease in the market price of the Company's common stock or the Convertible Notes, which could affect noteholders' ability to convert the Convertible Notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to a conversion of the Convertible Notes, it could affect the amount and value of the consideration that noteholders will receive on conversion of such Convertible Notes.

The Company will receive net proceeds from the offering of approximately $608.7 million (or approximately $701.4 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Convertible Notes in full). The Company expects to use approximately $60.0 million of the net proceeds of the offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions. The Company also expects to use approximately $77.6 million of the net proceeds of the offering to enter into privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "Existing Convertible Notes") to exchange their Existing Convertible Notes for a combination of cash and shares of its common stock through privately negotiated transactions entered into concurrently with or shortly after the offering (the "Note Repurchases"). In connection with the Note Repurchases, the Company expects to pay approximately $77.6 million in cash, which includes accrued interest, and issue approximately 1.51 million shares of its common stock, to settle such exchanges. In addition, the Company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to repurchase shares of its common stock (the "Share Repurchases") up to $200 million, concurrently with, or shortly after, the offering in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, which may be effected through one or more of the initial purchasers or an affiliate thereof. The Company anticipates using approximately $90.0 million of the net proceeds of the offering to repurchase approximately 2.09 million of its shares concurrently with the closing of the Convertible Notes offering on August 18, 2022, with the remaining Share Repurchases thereafter.  Further, the Company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to repay all of its outstanding $250 million term loan facility due 2026. The Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including other repurchases of the Company's common stock from time to time under the existing stock repurchase program, working capital, capital expenditures, potential acquisitions and strategic transactions. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, the Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of additional notes to fund the cost of entering into additional capped call transactions.

The Share Repurchases, if consummated in full, would represent an increase of $100 million of the previously planned share repurchases to be made in 2022 under the Company's ongoing three-year $750 million share repurchase program, which was commenced and previously announced in 2021.

The Note Repurchases and Share Repurchases could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Halozyme common stock or the Convertible Notes. We also expect that some existing noteholders may purchase or sell shares of the Company's common stock in the market to hedge their exposure in connection with these transactions. The Note Repurchases, Share Repurchases and any associated hedging by holders could have affected or affect the market price of the Company's common stock prior to, concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the Convertible Notes, and could have also resulted in a higher effective conversion price for the Convertible Notes.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Convertible Notes or the shares of the Company's common stock issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Notes, if any, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer of these securities will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

The offer and sale of the Convertible Notes and the shares of the Company's common stock issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Notes, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the planned offering. Words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "will," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs about future events and are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise. With respect to the planned offering, such uncertainties and circumstances include whether the Company will consummate the offering; and the use of the net proceeds from the offering. Various factors could also adversely affect the Company's operations, business or financial results in the future and cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in detail in the "Risk Factors" sections contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including XYOSTED®, TLANDO™ and NOCDURNA® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical, Covis Pharma, Pfizer and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

Contacts:
Tram Bui
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
609-359-3016
tbui@antarespharma.com

Dawn Schottlandt / Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
Halozyme@argotpartners.com

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halozyme-therapeutics-inc-announces-upsize-and-pricing-of-private-offering-of-625-million-of-convertible-senior-notes-due-2028-301606130.html

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sThe hedge f

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Apple, Amazon, Tencent, ZipRecruiter, Compass

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines several trending stocks making moves in after-hours trading, including Berkshire Hathaway increasing its stakes in Amazon and Apple.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Minutes, Home Depot, Walmart Earnings Up Next

    Dow Jones futures were quiet late Monday. Home Depot and Walmart earnings are due out Tuesday followed by Wednesday's Fed minutes.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • Lithium Stocks Keep Running With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks kept up their hot streak on Monday, helped by progress of the Inflation Reduction Act. The focus turns to SQM earnings on Wednesday.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • The World’s Largest Hedge Fund Sold 5 Chinese Stocks. Here’s Why.

    The world’s second-biggest economy shows signs of cooling. China's central bank cut interest rates after data showed a weakening of retail sales.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

    Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday. Shares of Geo Group rose 12% on Monday, the largest one-day rally in the company since June 2021, according to Refinitv data. At current prices, Burry's position is worth approximately $3.9 million.

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • Unity Stock Tumbles After Board Rejects AppLovin’s $17.5 Billion Buyout Bid

    Videogaming company Unity Software  on Monday rejected AppLovin’s  $17.54 billion takeover offer and said it would move ahead with its merger with ironSource an Israeli software company that helps mobile developers scale their apps. App marketing services company  AppLovin (ticker: APP) had proposed to buy Unity Software earlier this month. According to AppLovin, the combined company could have generated more than $3 billion in run-rate adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, by the end of 2024. Comparatively, Unity (U) and ironSource (IS) are expected to generate a run rate of $1 billion in adjusted Ebitda, during the same period, Unity’s recent press release states.

  • bluebird bio (BLUE) Focused on Pipeline Amid Marketed Drug Dearth

    bluebird bio's (BLUE) efforts to develop its gene-therapy pipeline are impressive. The FDA is reviewing BLUE's filing for beti-cel as a treatment for beta thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.