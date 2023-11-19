Halozyme Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HALO) 20% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) stock is up an impressive 148% over the last five years. It's also up 14% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since the stock has added US$354m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Halozyme Therapeutics managed to grow its earnings per share at 43% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Halozyme Therapeutics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Halozyme Therapeutics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 15% in the last year, Halozyme Therapeutics shareholders lost 25%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 20% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Halozyme Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

