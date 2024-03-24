In Halstad, Minn., visit, Sen. Amy Klobuchar says regional water supply project will benefit generations to come

Mar. 24—HALSTAD, Minn. — Less than 12 hours after the U.S. Senate passed a funding package and averted a government shutdown, Sen. Amy Klobuchar had made her way from Washington, D.C. to Halstad, Minnesota.

What brought her there was the West Central Regional Water District, which she helped to secure $3.5 million in federal funding for. The project is estimated to cost between $18.5 million and $23.25 million in its first phase.

"It's expensive, but I also know how important it is," said Klobuchar, D-MN. "You're really doing it for future generations."

The project meeting, which took place at the Halstad Telephone Company building on Saturday afternoon, March 23, brought together area mayors, city employees and county commissioners.

The project was proposed after water quality issues were identified throughout the region, including rural and urban areas. Arsenic, iron, maganese and nitrates are some documented concerns.

Private wells were sampled throughout three west central Minnesota counties. The percentage of wells with more than the maximum contaminent level of 10 micrograms of arsenic per liter were 43% in Norman County, 39% in Clay County and 21% in Polk County.

Long-term exposure to arsenic increases risk of cancer, nervous system issues and high blood pressure, according to the WCRWD initiatives and progress presentation shared Saturday.

Other identified issues are aging infrastructures, lack of licensed operators, high capital costs and emerging contaminants.

Curt Johannsen, mayor of Hendrum, Minnesota, said he's looking at the project as the most cost-effective way to maintain the town's system in the future.

"We feel this is the best long-term, sustainable goal for our community," Johannsen said.

In addition to providing healthy drinking water for current residents, some spoke about the project's potential economic impacts.

Ann Kruse, mayor of Perley, Minnesota, said more clean water would potentially bring younger couples and families out to rural areas, therefore boosting the economy. Johannsen agreed, citing agricultural benefits.

Story continues

"Ag is our biggest driving sector here," he said. "They need (adequate water) to maintain operations for spraying."

Federal funds for the project were secured with assistance from Klobuchar; Sen. Tina Smith, D-MN; and Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-MN. Of the $3.5 million approved, half will be dedicated to Norman County, and the other half will be given to Georgetown and Felton.

A grant application for additional funds has been submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health. Other funding sources are being explored though various cities and counties have already begun making contributions.

Phase one of the West Central Regional Water District is to study, design and construct a drinking water pipeline that will benefit southwestern Polk, western Norman and northern Clay counties.

In the future, additional phases would expand the service area. The group discussed the possibility of collaborating with the state of North Dakota for potential water sources.

"I think (North Dakota legislators) might be helpful to us," Klobuchar said. "... The synergy is really important."