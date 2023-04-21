Halter Ranch Announces the Most Significant Vineyard Project for Year-Round Sheep Grazing

PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Theme of Earth Day 2023 is "Invest in Our Planet." This year, Halter Ranch is pleased to announce the most significant and groundbreaking investment to establish year-round sheep grazing in vineyards.

Sheep grazing at Halter Ranch, a vineyard and winery in Paso Robles, CA. When complete, the 275-acre estate vineyard will be the first of its size to allow year-round sheep grazing.

Beginning in 2023 and into 2024, 75 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon and Picpoul Blanc grapevines will be planted to a trailblazing trellis and irrigation system, allowing sheep to graze year-round. With the addition of 75 acres, Halter Ranch will begin retrofitting its existing 200-acre trellis system. When complete, the 275-acre estate vineyard will be the first of its size to allow year-round sheep grazing.

Although grazing sheep in vineyards has been around for centuries, sheep seldom graze during the growing season. The pattern is destructive to the traditional vineyard because most trellis systems set the cordon height between 26 and 36 inches from the ground putting new growth at the perfect height for consumption by sheep. Only a handful of pioneering, small-scale vineyards graze sheep at a cordon height of or above 60 inches.

The new and modified trellis system at Halter Ranch will set the cordon height at 60 inches. The drip irrigation line will sit at 36 inches, allowing the sheep to move freely throughout the vineyards.

"There are huge benefits to grazing sheep in the vineyard. As an organic farmer, Halter Ranch does not use harmful chemicals for weed control. Today 150 sheep control the weeds. When they eat, they fertilize the soil," says Winemaker Kevin Sass. "However, we can only graze sheep for four months, so we are adjusting our trellis and cordon heights to receive the added benefits of sheep grazing year-round. Plus, the increased trellis heights reduce the solar radiation and heat impact on the grapes, which we believe is a necessary adjustment for the future."

Visit Halter Ranch: https://www.halterranch.com/

About Halter Ranch

Set along the western-most boundaries of Paso Robles, California, and surrounded by the wild and wide-open Santa Lucia Mountain Range of the Central California Coast, Halter Ranch is a 2,700-acre nature estate dedicated to land, art, and legendary California terroir. Envisioned by Swiss entrepreneur, philanthropist, and world-leading land conservationist Hansjörg Wyss, the estate is an homage to his mother, Alice Halter, and a haven for the natural world to flourish and deliver exceptional timeless wines.

Story continues

If you want more information about this topic, please contact Marketing Manager Gracie Nino at 805-591-3717 or by email at gracie@halterranch.com .

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halter-ranch-announces-the-most-significant-vineyard-project-for-year-round-sheep-grazing-301804278.html

SOURCE Halter Ranch