Halter Ranch Temecula to Celebrate Grand Opening

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halter Ranch location in Temecula, CA. The public is welcome to join the festivities taking place Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, from 11 am – 6 and Sunday, February 12 from 11 am – 3 pm at 41300 Ave Biona, Temecula, CA 92591.

"We look forward to not only this weekend but to the future of Halter Ranch in the Temecula Valley," says Tasting Room Manager Tessa Piercy. "We are excited to welcome the Southern California community to our grand opening."

The weekend-long celebration will feature live music, delicious cuisine by Chef Paul Arangorin, and tastings of the current award-winning wines of the Halter Ranch portfolio.

To RSVP for the Grand Opening, Click HERE

Take a seat at one of the comfortable picnic tables with a glass of wine and a bite from the mouthwatering BBQ menu. Live music performances by Kole Weber on Friday from 12pm to 5pm, The Guest Room on Saturday from 11am to 6pm, and Maxwell Garza on Sunday from 11am to 3pm. As a special treat, local radio station KFROG will be onsite Saturday to give away 3 pairs of Stagecoach Festival Tickets to attendees.

Set amongst the gently rolling hills and sweeping vines of the Temecula Valley, the Halter Ranch Temecula Tasting Room offers a charming indoor tasting bar and outdoor picnic area. The tasting room is open seven days a week from 11 am – 6 pm.

About Halter Ranch

Set along the western-most boundaries of Paso Robles, California, surrounded by the wild and wide-open Santa Lucia Mountain Range of the Central California Coast, Halter Ranch is a 2,700-acre wine estate dedicated to land, art, and legendary California terroir. Envisioned by Swiss entrepreneur, philanthropist, and world-leading land conservationist, Hansjörg Wyss, the estate is an homage to his mother, Alice Halter, and a haven for the natural world to flourish and deliver exceptional timeless wines.

Media Contact

Gracie Nino

Marketing Manager

gracie@halterranch.com

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halter-ranch-temecula-to-celebrate-grand-opening-301735002.html

SOURCE Halter Ranch