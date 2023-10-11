Hamas militants were sent millions in crypto in months before Israel terror attack

Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis - Hassan Eslaiah/AP

Hamas and its allies were sent hundreds of millions of pounds’ worth of cryptocurrencies in the months before the terrorist group’s attacks on Israel.

More than $134m (£108m) was transferred to cryptocurrency accounts controlled by Hamas and the allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group during the first half of 2023, according to analysts.

Hamas launched a large-scale terrorist attack on Israel on Saturday, which has left more than a thousand people dead. Questions have been raised about how the group was able to organise and fund the complex attack.

Analysis of blockchain records shows around $93m (£75m) of cryptocurrency was transferred to the PIJ alone between August 2021 and June this year, according to cryptocurrency analysis company Elliptic.

Hamas raised about $41m in crypto tokens over the past 18 months, according to figures from Tel Aviv-based crypto tracing company BitOK that were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Cryptocurrency has been used by Hamas and other terrorist organisations to evade global financial sanctions.

David Carlisle, vice president at Elliptic, said: “Hamas has been among the most prolific, raising millions of dollars in crypto alongside other Palestinian militant groups.”

In April Hamas announced it was suspending cryptocurrency donations, citing problems with “the safety of donors”.

A number of private companies and, increasingly, law enforcement agencies have become adept at tracing cryptocurrency payments through their “blockchains”, the public digital ledgers that record each transaction for tokens such as Bitcoin.

Israeli police said on Tuesday that they had frozen cryptocurrency accounts identified as belonging to Hamas.

A spokesman said: “The Israel Police, Ministry of Defense, and other partners will continue the fight against terrorist financing and targeting the strategic financial assets of terrorist organizations.”

Israeli police said they had also worked with their British counterparts to freeze a British bank account at Barclays, which they said was used by Hamas to solicit donations.

Story continues

Barclays was asked for comment.

Hamas is a sanctioned terrorist organisation in the UK, US and EU, among other countries. It is illegal to provide the group with funding.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.